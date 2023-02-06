Read full article on original website
Corrections Officer Found Guilty in Fatal Shooting at Mount Laurel Medical Office
MOUNT HOLLY, NJ — A Burlington Township man has been found guilty of shooting and killing an employee and wounding a patient at a Mount Laurel medical office in the summer of 2020, Burlington County Prosecutor LaChia L. Bradshaw announced on Wednesday. Bruce Gomola, Jr., 54, who was employed as a Corrections Officer at the Burlington County Jail at the time of his arrest, was found guilty on charges of Aggravated Manslaughter (First Degree) and Aggravated Assault (Second Degree). Jurors deliberated for five hours over a three-day period before handing down the verdict on Tuesday. Jurors declined to convict Gomola of a...
Arrest Made In Car Break-Ins In South Jersey
A 25-year-old man from Camden has been arrested in connection with car break-ins in Burlington County, authorities said. In December, Evesham patrol officers responded to multiple residences on Raymond Avenue and Raymond Court to investigate overnight vehicle burglaries and thefts, police said. Evidence collected at the scene, by the Patrol...
Shooting victim found in Route 412 crash dies by suicide, coroner rules
Editor’s note: Suicidal thoughts and behaviors can be reduced. If you are in crisis, call the National 988 Suicide & Crisis Lifeline by dialing 9-8-8 or visiting 988lifeline.org. A man found shot in a crashed car on Route 412 has died and the Lehigh County coroner ruled he died...
Police officer recovering after being shot twice in West Philadelphia, 3 in custody
A police officer is expected to be physically ok after being shot twice in the line of duty in West Philadelphia. Police Commissioner Danielle Outlaw said three people have been brought into custody.
Police: Man fires over 20 shots from vehicle in North Philadelphia daytime shooting
PHILADELPHIA - Police say no one was injured when someone fired over nearly two dozen shots from inside a vehicle Tuesday afternoon in North Philadelphia. Officers from the Philadelphia Police Department were called to the 1300 block of Spring Garden Avenue just before 3 p.m. for reports of a shooting.
Alleged Drunk Driver Crashes Into Ocean County Home
MANCHESTER – A Toms River man has been arrested after crashing into a mailbox, utility pole and house as the result of being intoxicated, police said. The incident occurred around 9:50 a.m. earlier today in the area of Route 571, near the border of Jackson Township. According to police,...
Philly woman pleads guilty, gets 18 months under house arrest for assaulting trans woman
A Philadelphia woman charged with attacking a transgender woman in her Point Breeze home 2 ½ years ago has pleaded guilty to aggravated assault and hate crime charges and will now spend about a year and half under house arrest.
Police find shooting victim in Hunting Park, believe he was dropped off
Philadelphia police found a shooting victim on Old York Road near the Roosevelt Boulevard. They believe he was dropped off at that location.
Sicklerville, NJ, Man Charged With Attempted Murder For November Shooting
Authorities in Camden County say a man from Sicklerville has been arrested and charged for shooting a man late last year. According to the Camden County Prosecutor’s Office, 35-year-old Khadafy Jones allegedly shot a 33-year-old man in Winslow Township on November 4th. Patch.com cites Winslow Police as saying the...
South Jersey Man Convicted In Brutal Stabbing: Prosecutor
A 43-year-old man from South Jersey has been found guilty in a 2019 stabbing, authorities said.Zachary Mai, of Pennsauken Township, was found guilty by a jury on charges of attempted murder, aggravated assault and weapons offenses, according to Camden County Prosecutor Grace C. MacAulay.On Dec…
Pa. man shot, killed while standing on his front porch: report
A Philadelphia man was shot and killed while standing on his front porch, according to a story from 6ABC. The incident occurred at around 7:30 p.m. Wednesday along the 5300 block of Sylvester Street, in the Frankford section of the city. Police told the news outlet that the 32-year-old victim...
Suspects sought after teens shot walking down Olney street in broad daylight, police say
PHILADELPHIA - Two teenagers were walking in a Philadelphia neighborhood when they were struck by gunfire in broad daylight last month. The shots rang out on the 5800 block of Lawrence Street in Olney during the afternoon of January 29. Police say a 17-year-old male victim and 18-year-old female victim...
Most Charges Dropped in Virginia Man's Death in Philadelphia
A judge threw out almost all of the charges against a man accused of causing a Virginia man’s death in Philadelphia last year. Jason Corona of Spotsylvania County was at a bar in Philadelphia in November to celebrate a loved one's return from military deployment when he intervened after Frederick Falcone allegedly began harassing a woman who was with Corona, police said.
Gas Station Shooting Victim Critical After South Jersey Robbery: Prosecutor
A 50-year-old shooting victim was listed in critical condition following an armed robbery at a gas station in South Jersey, authorities said. The Camden County Prosecutor’s Office Major Crimes Unit and the Lindenwold Police Department are investigating the shooting Monday evening, according to Camden County Prosecutor Grace C. MacAulay and Lindenwold Police Chief Michael McCarthy, Jr.
20-year-old shot, killed on Pa. city corner: report
A 20-year-old man was shot and killed in Philadelphia on Tuesday, according to a story from 6ABC. The incident occurred at the corner of 56th Steet and Larchwood Avenue around 11:30 p.m. Police told the news outlet the victim, who has not yet been identified, had been shot multiple times....
PSE&G employee shot to death at N.J. office by ex-co-worker, who then killed himself, cops say
-- A PSE&G employee was shot and killed by a former co-worker in the parking lot of a company building in Somerset County on Wednesday, a short time before the gunman took his own life in a neighboring town, officials said.
Police looking for 3 suspects in Palmer Twp. armed robbery and assault (VIDEO)
Palmer Township police are looking for three people they say attacked a man in his township driveway and then stole his car. The armed robbery was reported at 7:20 p.m. Tuesday in the first block of York Place near Old Orchard Park. The victim, a 22-year-old man, was sitting in...
Man Shot During Attempted Robbery at Lindenwold Gas Station
The Camden County Prosecutor’s Office Major Crimes Unit and the Lindenwold Police Department are investigating the shooting of a man on Monday evening, reported Camden County Prosecutor Grace C. MacAulay and Lindenwold Police Chief Michael McCarthy, Jr. On Monday, February 6, 2023, at approximately 10:00 p.m., the CCPO Major...
Police: Fight leads to stabbing on SEPTA's Broad Street Line; suspect wanted
Philadelphia police are searching for the suspect who stabbed a man at SEPTA's Girard Station on Tuesday.
Police Investigate Attempted Break-in Near Quakertown
Pennsylvania State Police at Dublin said Monday that they are investigating an attempted break-in at a business in Milford Township, near Quakertown. In a news release, officials from the barracks said the attempted burglary was discovered at 2115 Allentown Road, which is a multi-tenant commercial building in Milford Square. Police...
