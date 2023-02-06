MOUNT HOLLY, NJ — A Burlington Township man has been found guilty of shooting and killing an employee and wounding a patient at a Mount Laurel medical office in the summer of 2020, Burlington County Prosecutor LaChia L. Bradshaw announced on Wednesday. Bruce Gomola, Jr., 54, who was employed as a Corrections Officer at the Burlington County Jail at the time of his arrest, was found guilty on charges of Aggravated Manslaughter (First Degree) and Aggravated Assault (Second Degree). Jurors deliberated for five hours over a three-day period before handing down the verdict on Tuesday. Jurors declined to convict Gomola of a...

MOUNT LAUREL, NJ ・ 22 HOURS AGO