ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Camden County, NJ

Comments / 0

Related
TAPinto.net

Corrections Officer Found Guilty in Fatal Shooting at Mount Laurel Medical Office

MOUNT HOLLY, NJ — A Burlington Township man has been found guilty of shooting and killing an employee and wounding a patient at a Mount Laurel medical office in the summer of 2020, Burlington County Prosecutor LaChia L. Bradshaw announced on Wednesday.  Bruce Gomola, Jr., 54, who was employed as a Corrections Officer at the Burlington County Jail at the time of his arrest, was found guilty on charges of Aggravated Manslaughter (First Degree) and Aggravated Assault (Second Degree). Jurors deliberated for five hours over a three-day period before handing down the verdict on Tuesday. Jurors declined to convict Gomola of a...
MOUNT LAUREL, NJ
Daily Voice

Arrest Made In Car Break-Ins In South Jersey

A 25-year-old man from Camden has been arrested in connection with car break-ins in Burlington County, authorities said. In December, Evesham patrol officers responded to multiple residences on Raymond Avenue and Raymond Court to investigate overnight vehicle burglaries and thefts, police said. Evidence collected at the scene, by the Patrol...
BURLINGTON COUNTY, NJ
NBC Washington

Most Charges Dropped in Virginia Man's Death in Philadelphia

A judge threw out almost all of the charges against a man accused of causing a Virginia man’s death in Philadelphia last year. Jason Corona of Spotsylvania County was at a bar in Philadelphia in November to celebrate a loved one's return from military deployment when he intervened after Frederick Falcone allegedly began harassing a woman who was with Corona, police said.
PHILADELPHIA, PA
Daily Voice

Gas Station Shooting Victim Critical After South Jersey Robbery: Prosecutor

A 50-year-old shooting victim was listed in critical condition following an armed robbery at a gas station in South Jersey, authorities said. The Camden County Prosecutor’s Office Major Crimes Unit and the Lindenwold Police Department are investigating the shooting Monday evening, according to Camden County Prosecutor Grace C. MacAulay and Lindenwold Police Chief Michael McCarthy, Jr.
LINDENWOLD, NJ
southjerseyobserver.com

Man Shot During Attempted Robbery at Lindenwold Gas Station

The Camden County Prosecutor’s Office Major Crimes Unit and the Lindenwold Police Department are investigating the shooting of a man on Monday evening, reported Camden County Prosecutor Grace C. MacAulay and Lindenwold Police Chief Michael McCarthy, Jr. On Monday, February 6, 2023, at approximately 10:00 p.m., the CCPO Major...
LINDENWOLD, NJ
sauconsource.com

Police Investigate Attempted Break-in Near Quakertown

Pennsylvania State Police at Dublin said Monday that they are investigating an attempted break-in at a business in Milford Township, near Quakertown. In a news release, officials from the barracks said the attempted burglary was discovered at 2115 Allentown Road, which is a multi-tenant commercial building in Milford Square. Police...
QUAKERTOWN, PA
NJ.com

NJ.com

NJ
239K+
Followers
144K+
Post
87M+
Views
ABOUT

NJ.com is New Jersey's largest website for local news, sports, entertainment, jobs, autos, real estate and information, affiliated with 12 New Jersey newspapers. No matter what part of the state you hail from, you can find news on NJ.com from your your town.

 https://www.nj.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy