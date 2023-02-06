ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Johnson City, TX

KVUE

Timeline: Rain and storms likely through Wednesday morning

AUSTIN, Texas — After icy weather last week, we're now returning to a more active weather pattern for the middle of this week. This time around, fortunately, we're not expecting any form of wintry precipitation. However, we are expecting widespread rain and storms to continue through Wednesday morning. While...
fox7austin.com

Austin Energy warns tonight's storms could 'pose new issues'

AUSTIN, Texas - Austin Energy is warning its customers that storms tonight and tomorrow morning could ‘pose new issues.’. The company tweeted asking people to take precautions because the trees are compromised and the winds could create a problem. They are urging people to:. Be aware of their surroundings...
kut.org

The ice storm damaged some kinds of trees more than others

The ice storm did not affect all of Austin equally. While damaged trees and power outages occurred across town, they seemed to concentrate in certain parts of the city, especially on the West Side. There are many reasons for this. Ice may have accumulated more in certain places thanks to...
teslarati.com

Tesla Powerwalls help over 3,700 homes keep the lights on during TX winter storm

Central Texas experienced its worst icing event in over 15 years during the late January and early February 2023 ice storm. Recordings from Camp Mabry, Austin’s official weather reporting site, revealed that the storm brought 0.69 inches of ice, causing widespread tree damage and leaving hundreds of thousands of homes without power.
KVUE

Food drives continue for thousands of Central Texans without power

AUSTIN, Texas — Some Austinites have been in the dark for almost a week. Austin Energy officials announced on Monday that full restoration could take until Sunday, Feb. 12. Now, community members are stepping up to make sure no one gets left behind during the recovery from last week's ice storm in Central Texas.
AUSTIN, TX

