KVUE
Timeline: Rain and storms likely through Wednesday morning
AUSTIN, Texas — After icy weather last week, we're now returning to a more active weather pattern for the middle of this week. This time around, fortunately, we're not expecting any form of wintry precipitation. However, we are expecting widespread rain and storms to continue through Wednesday morning. While...
fox7austin.com
Central Texas weather: Rain, cold front headed to Austin area
Weather changes on the way. A cold front is expected to bring widespread rain and some storms tonight. Zack Shields has more on the timing of the storms in his full forecast.
fox7austin.com
Austin Energy warns tonight's storms could 'pose new issues'
AUSTIN, Texas - Austin Energy is warning its customers that storms tonight and tomorrow morning could ‘pose new issues.’. The company tweeted asking people to take precautions because the trees are compromised and the winds could create a problem. They are urging people to:. Be aware of their surroundings...
KTSA
National Weather Service: Locally Heavy Rainfall and Strong to Severe Storms Tuesday into early Wednesday
SAN ANTONIO (KTSA News) — A week after ice and freezing temperatures impacted the area, another weather event is on the way. The National Weather Service is predicting an upper level storm system and cold front will bring the possibility of heavy rain and severe storms late Tuesday into early Wednesday.
kut.org
The ice storm damaged some kinds of trees more than others
The ice storm did not affect all of Austin equally. While damaged trees and power outages occurred across town, they seemed to concentrate in certain parts of the city, especially on the West Side. There are many reasons for this. Ice may have accumulated more in certain places thanks to...
CBS Austin
How to get large piles of downed tree limbs picked up ASAP by City of Austin
AUSTIN, Texas — Getting rid of the massive piles of storm debris stacked all over Austin is going to take until at least April. Austin Resource Recovery says there is more debris from this ice storm than any other recent weather event. “Staff members that have been on my...
Branch disposal fee reduced in Williamson County after ice storm
The cost to dump a pickup truckload of brush and limbs at the Williamson County Landfill in Hutto has been reduced to $10 a load after last week’s ice storm.
Can I burn my tree stumps, fallen branches post-storm?
As Central Texas pivots into recovery mode following last week's ice storm, many properties have been littered by fallen trees, branches and discarded limbs.
Crash on northbound MoPac impacts Tuesday morning commute time
At one point, all northbound lanes of MoPac were closed. They reopened shortly after 8 a.m.
Home generator installers expect demand spike following ice storm
Just like it did after the epic winter storm of 2021, demand is expected to spike for home generators in Central Texas after a tree-snapping, blackout-inducing ice storm left more than 100,000 Austin-area customers dark and cold in early February.
teslarati.com
Tesla Powerwalls help over 3,700 homes keep the lights on during TX winter storm
Central Texas experienced its worst icing event in over 15 years during the late January and early February 2023 ice storm. Recordings from Camp Mabry, Austin’s official weather reporting site, revealed that the storm brought 0.69 inches of ice, causing widespread tree damage and leaving hundreds of thousands of homes without power.
How to and should you trim your own trees after the ice storm
People all over Central Texas woke up last weekend with one mission in mind, taking care of the trees they lost during the ice storm.
Austin’s ‘Heritage Tree’ rules unclear for homeowners seeking to trim branches
Last week's ice storm felled many trees and dropped branches, sometimes pulling down power lines and blocking accessways, leading to questions about preventative trimming.
Austin residents outraged that power outages could last through Sunday
Many blame city leadership while praising line crews.
CBS Austin
Some remaining Austin Energy power outages are the resident's responsibility
AUSTIN, Texas — The number of people without power is shrinking. leaving only the people with complex outages, or damage they are responsible for fixing. That means if you still don't have power, the fix may be on you. Megan Biesele had an electrical fire in her backyard about...
Austin Energy expects to restore power to ‘nearly all’ customers by Feb. 12
Austin Energy is worried upcoming weather conditions could complicate things even further.
New Nonstop Route Connects Texas To Spring Break Capital Of The World
American Airlines just announced a new flight route just in time for spring break!
Food drives continue for thousands of Central Texans without power
AUSTIN, Texas — Some Austinites have been in the dark for almost a week. Austin Energy officials announced on Monday that full restoration could take until Sunday, Feb. 12. Now, community members are stepping up to make sure no one gets left behind during the recovery from last week's ice storm in Central Texas.
kut.org
They lost power in the 2021 blackout and their mom died. Now they don't have power again.
Just off Far West Boulevard in North Austin, streets are lined with what look like 7-foot-tall barricades — nests of gnarled limbs and branches from downed live oaks and Ashe juniper trees. "It's like a war zone," Rajeeta Shah says. Rajeeta and her sister, Minal, have been without power...
Shelter in place lifted at ACC Cypress Creek after reports of armed person
The order came as a precautionary measure at 12 p.m. Wednesday amid reports of an armed person near campus.
