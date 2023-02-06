Read full article on original website
After US pops 1st balloon, China admits the 2nd one floating over Latin America is also theirs and gave the same excuse that it was just lost
China's Foreign Ministry said the craft was a lost civilian balloon, the same explanation it gave for a suspected spy balloon that drifted over the US.
US renewable energy farms outstrip 99% of coal plants economically – study
It is cheaper to build solar panels or cluster of wind turbines and connect them to the grid than to keep operating coal plants
Ars Technica
New wind, solar are cheaper than costs to operate all but one US coal plant
A coal-fired plant near Gillette, Wyoming, stands alone in the nation on one measure of economic viability—a positive distinction for that plant, but a damning one for coal-fired electricity in general. Dry Fork Station, with generating capacity of 405 megawatts, is the only coal plant in the country that...
As Kanye West Was Finally Tracked Down By Lawyers, His L.A. Ranch Is Making Waves For Being An Abandoned Mess
Kanye West's lawyers track him down, as reports on the state of his L.A. ranch make the rounds.
Solar will make up more than half of new US grid power in 2023
The US power grid is set to boost its electricity generation this year – and more than half of that capacity will be solar power.The country’s utility-scale solar has quickly ramped up over the past decade due to advances in technology and increased efforts to decarbonise society-wide to battle the climate crisis.In 2023, some 54 per cent of solar power will be added to the grid along with 17 per cent of battery storage, according to the latest electric generator inventory from the nonpartisan Energy Information Administration (EIA).The optimistic renewables outlook comes after a short-term blip. New utility-scale solar...
straightarrownews.com
Solar panels may not actually reduce our carbon footprint
Solar energy use in the United States is expected to soar over the next decade. Solar could make up 40% of America’s electricity by 2035, according to the Department of Energy. Clean energy initiatives are a key aspect of President Biden’s Inflation Reduction Act, with billions of dollars in the bill dedicated to alternative energy.
pv-magazine-usa.com
Sunrise brief: 2023 will see the most utility-scale solar added in a single year
N.Y. developer and community college form solar certification program The next term for the solar certification program begins March 28, 2023, and upon completion graduates will receive OSHA 10 and OSHA Fall Prevention Safety certification. Array Technologies expands solar tracker manufacturing to Australia U.S. solar tracker supplier Array Technologies plans...
electrek.co
BYD helping light up Las Vegas with renewables using massive 543 MWh energy storage system
BYD has announced plans to implement a 543 MWh Cube Pro liquid-cooled energy storage system (ESS) in Las Vegas, expected to begin commercial operation before year’s end. The Chinese automaker and battery specialist shared that the massive ESS will assist Nevada’s largest energy provider in achieving zero carbon emissions by 2050. Vegas, baby.
Number of electric vehicles on Australian roads soars as demand exceeds supply
The number of electric vehicles on Australian roads has almost doubled over the past year, growing from 44,000 at the beginning of 2022 to more than 83,000, according to research based on sales data released in the Electric Vehicle Council’s yearly recap. That figure is expected to top 100,000...
gcaptain.com
Dominion Says $9.8 Billion Virginia Offshore Wind Farm is ‘On Track’
NEW YORK, Feb 8 (Reuters) – Dominion Energy Inc D.N executives said on Wednesday that the electric utility’s $9.8 billion offshore Virginia wind farm is on track and on budget, having recently entered a critical phase of the environmental review process. The roughly month-long crucial public comment period...
Groundbreaking new solar panels can generate electricity in the dark
Solar power is a promising avenue for clean energy. Unfortunately, solar panels have one major weakness – they can’t generate electricity in the dark. However, this weakness could soon change as scientists at Stanford University have now created a solar panel that works in the dark. The researchers...
electrek.co
This 100W solar panel produces up to 500Wh/day at $72 in New Green Deals
Are you looking for a great way to begin your off-grid or solar-powered journey in 2023? Well, today, we’re taking a look at HQST’s 100W solar panels that are capable of delivering up to 500Wh per day of electricity with just five hours of sunlight for $72. This is down from its $85 from its normal rate and marks a return to its all-time low that we’ve only seen once before. We also have a wide selection of Tesla and e-bike discounts in today’s New Green Deals, so you won’t want to miss that either.
Freethink
World’s biggest direct air capture plant is trapping CO2 in Iceland
This article is an installment of Future Explored, a weekly guide to world-changing technology. You can get stories like this one straight to your inbox every Thursday morning by subscribing here. To avoid the worst predicted effects of climate change, climate experts say we need to not only reduce our...
Boom times: Big corporations bought record clean power in 2022
Boom times are here for any developer who can sell clean power to tech companies — and particularly those who can guarantee a round-the-clock supply. The number of clean energy purchase agreements signed by large corporations hit record levels in 2022, Bloomberg New Energy Finance found in a report published on Thursday. Amazon and other tech companies…
Energy storage facility in California deploys 1,300 used EV batteries
None of the batteries used have been modified before repurposing.
marketplace.org
Growth of solar energy and battery capacity yields sunny forecast for the industry
The Energy Information Administration — part of the Department of Energy — forecasts that more than half of the new capacity added to the electric grid this year will be solar. Also, battery capacity, which is critical for storing solar and wind energy, is on track to more...
Building Design & Construction
A wind energy system—without the blades—can be placed on commercial building rooftops
Typically, “wind energy” conjures up images of massive turbines in large fields or out at sea. Aeromine Technologies has created a bladeless wind energy system that sits on the rooftops of commercial properties and provides onsite renewable energy. The motionless system integrates with a building’s existing electrical and rooftop solar systems.
Top Speed
Here's What Needs To Happen For Hydrogen Cars To Take Off (And, Why EVs Hold Them Back)
The technology in Hydrogen Fuel Cell Electric Vehicles (HFCEVs) is impressive and has a great deal of potential. They also have several advantages over traditional EVs like longer range and quicker charging or refueling. There are however several things that need to happen with the technology if hydrogen-powered cars are going to take off. Right now hydrogen takes a lot of fossil fuel to create, and it's expensive. There is also a lack of hydrogen fueling station infrastructure. Most of all, the thing that may be holding back HFCEVs is the success of non-hydrogen electric vehicles. People need a solid reason to ditch their Teslas and until a compelling argument is made, hydrogen-powered vehicles will linger in obscurity.
greenbuildingadvisor.com
Why a Net Zero Energy–Ready House Fails From a Sustainability Perspective
Fresh out of university I landed a challenging and exciting role with a leading global insulation manufacturer. Over the course of a decade with the company, I learned a tremendous amount that shaped my career in terms of my values and the voice for change I wanted to have in the construction industry. A few years into the role, my wife and I had the opportunity to build a new home with a medium-sized production builder in Ontario, Canada (climate zone 5). It was an opportunity to implement my building science and enclosure knowledge and leverage skills I had learned while participating on the ecoEII Net Zero Energy Housing Demonstration Project with the National Research Council of Canada (NRCan).
Fixed-price energy customers face bill shock as standing charges soar
Thousands of households whose fixed-price energy contracts are about to expire may be in for an unpleasant surprise. Not only will they pay more for their energy consumption when they are switched to standard variable tariffs, they will face daily standing-charge increases of up to 100%, whether or not they turn on their radiators.
