No matter what your relationship status is, Galentine’s Day is one holiday everyone can enjoy, with a bit of jewelry sparkle thrown into the mix. Also known as the more gender-neutral Palentine’s Day, Feb. 13 has become an increasingly popular way for people to celebrate friendship. Jewelers are now creating events and special items to boost the unofficial holiday as a reason to shop, have fun, and show affection with your besties.

3 DAYS AGO