Read full article on original website
Related
Part II: Navigating anti-fat bias in the workplace
Fat phobia is pervasive in most spaces, and the workplace is not immune. In part two of this conversation, Sarah Stark, a freelance producer at WBEZ, recaps the “Bias Against Bodies” series on the daily talk show “Reset”, starting with how anti-fat bias affects employment decisions. Plus, she shares how we can change our language and culture when it comes to people who are fat, and how they themselves are modeling steps to do so.
"A White man calls out a black woman saying, I had the same experience and never complained!" Lesson on Racial Trauma
*This is a work of nonfiction based on actual events I experienced firsthand; used with permission. I shared an article recently about a sad experience I encountered at an airport some years back where a White cashier ignored me and asked the White guy in front of me to proceed when I was clearly the first in line. The overwhelmingly positive reactions that I received from hundreds of readers were so encouraging and uplifting. I must however also point out that there were also several comments that were sad to read. There were people saying the experience never happened while others completely minimized it.
Elon Musk reportedly fired a Twitter engineer on the spot after the worker told him his popularity was sinking on the site
The billionaire had previously assigned workers to look into whether his reach on Twitter had dropped due to a potential issue with the algorithm.
WBEZ
Chicago, IL
3K+
Followers
4K+
Post
621K+
Views
ABOUT
As a public media institution we are deeply invested in the civic life and health of the community we serve.
This account is waiting to be claimed, and is not currently maintained by, endorsed by or affiliated with the publisher.
Comments / 0