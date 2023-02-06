Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
sacramentoinjuryattorneysblog.com
North Highlands Intersection Crash Involves Two Vehicles
Intersection Crash at Melrose Drive Results in Minor Injuries. A two-vehicle intersection crash in North Highlands on February 9 resulted in minor injuries. The crash happened at the Melrose Drive intersection with Bolivar Avenue around 7:46 a.m. The California Highway Patrol (CHP) officers who responded to the incident said the collision involved a Chevy pickup and a Honda Accord.
sacramentoinjuryattorneysblog.com
Modesto Man Killed in Car Accident on Niles Boulevard in Fremont
The Fremont Police Department reported that a Modesto man was killed, and a local resident was injured following a car wreck at Hillview Drive and Niles Boulevard. The incident occurred on Monday, February 6, 2023, and involved three vehicles, including a parked car. Details on the Car Wreck in Fremont...
KCRA.com
Sacramento driver identified, faces multiple charges after 5 killed in Highway 160 hit-and-run crash
A 28-year-old Sacramento man arrested in connection with a deadly hit-and-run crash, carjacking and police pursuit has been identified and is accused of driving under the influence of alcohol, the California Highway Patrol said on Friday. Five passengers were killed when the 2007 Cadillac Escalade that Cameron Garcia was driving...
sacramentoinjuryattorneysblog.com
Pedestrian Fatality Reported in Hit-and-Run Collision in Modesto
The Modesto Police Department reported a pedestrian fatality following a hit-and-run crash on the morning of Wednesday, February 8, 2023. The incident occurred shortly after 6:50 a.m. on Yosemite Avenue in the vicinity of Santa Ana Avenue, according to Modesto PD. Details on the Hit-and-Run Crash Fatality in Modesto. A...
sacramentoinjuryattorneysblog.com
Injuries Reported in Three-Vehicle Accident on I-580 in Livermore
Officials in Livermore reported a three-vehicle crash with injuries on westbound I-580 on the morning of Wednesday, February 8, 2023. The traffic collision occurred around 9:40 a.m. and involved a white Ford Explorer, a black Ford Taurus, and another vehicle. Details on the Three-Vehicle Crash on Westbound I-580 in Livermore.
Sacramento CHP looking for vehicle involved in fatal hit-and-run
(KTXL) — The California Highway Patrol North Sacramento office are asking for help in location a vehicle believed to be connected to a fatal hit-and-run in January. At around 7:09 p.m. on Jan. 24, officers received calls of a body on the side of northbound Excelsior Road, north of Gerber Road. – Video above: Vehicle […]
KCRA.com
CHP asks for help in south Sacramento hit-and-run
California Highway Patrol's south Sacramento division is asking for help locating a vehicle suspected to be involved in a fatal hit-and-run that took place in January. CHP said that on Jan. 24 they responded to a call about a human body lying down on the side of Excelsior Road and after investigating the scene they determined that a vehicle hit a pedestrian and did not stop.
Mountain Democrat
High-speed chase rolls into town
A motorist led El Dorado County sheriff’s deputies on a high-speed chase that ended in a rollover early Thursday. Barry Thurman, 39, of Stockton was allegedly driving at a speed of more than 90 miles per hour along Highway 50 at around 3:20 a.m. when an officer attempted to pull him over, according to the El Dorado County Sheriff’s Office. Thurman reportedly continued to drive at a high rate of speed, evading law enforcement until his vehicle rolled over near the intersection of Canal Street and Highway 50 in Placerville.
sacramentoinjuryattorneysblog.com
Olivehurst Pedestrian Fatality Occurs Near Casino
Vehicle Accident on Forty Mile Road Results in Pedestrian Fatality. A pedestrian fatality accident occurred near Olivehurst on February 6 near the Hard Rock Casino. The collision happened along Forty Mile Road around 4:29 p.m. The incident report by the California Highway Patrol (CHP) said that the person who reported the accident was flagged down by another pedestrian who said her friend had been struck by a motor vehicle.
sacramentoinjuryattorneysblog.com
Injuries Reported in Car Wreck on Eastbound SR-4 in Stockton Area
Authorities in Stockton reported a two-vehicle wreck with injuries on SR-4 on the morning of Monday, February 6, 2023. The traffic crash occurred at approximately 11:40 a.m. on eastbound State Route 4 at southbound Highway 99, according to the California Highway Patrol. Details on the Two-Vehicle Wreck on SR-4 in...
sacramentoinjuryattorneysblog.com
Newcastle Multiple-Vehicle Crash Causes Fatality
Westbound I-80 Accident Involves a Pickup, Charter Bus and Sedan. A Newcastle multiple-vehicle crash resulted in a fatality. The accident occurred along westbound I-80 at Newcastle Road southwest of Auburn around 12:16 p.m. and included a reported five cars as well as a bus. The report issued by the Auburn California Highway Patrol (CHP) stated that one of the vehicles, a Dodge Ram pickup, crashed, overturned multiple times and ended up crossing over the center divider into the eastbound lanes.
sacramentoinjuryattorneysblog.com
Yuba City Suspected Drunk Driver Causes Three Injuries
Accident at South Walton Avenue Intersection May Have Involved Drunk Driver. A suspected drunk driver in Yuba City collided with three pedestrians on February 6. The collision occurred at the South Walton Avenue intersection with Camino De Flores around 2:20 p.m., according to the office of the Sutter County Sheriff. Two adults and a juvenile suffered major injuries when they were struck by the driver close to Andros Karperos School.
KCRA.com
Big rig with hazardous material overturns on Highway 160, Rio Vista Fire Department says
Traffic was delayed on Highway 160 Friday for a period as crews worked to clean up hazardous material from the roadway after a big rig overturned, authorities said. The crash happened south of Three Mile Slough Bridge at Sherman Island. The roadway has since reopened. This content is imported from...
'Why are you doing this?': Woman uses a Sharpie to write on car hood in Stockton road rage incident
STOCKTON, Calif. — Cello Arcia and his mother are still traumatized following a bizarre incident that happened in broad daylight at one of Stockton's busiest intersections. It happened Monday around 11:30 a.m. at the intersection of March Lane and Pacific Avenue. Arcia and his mother were headed to the grocery store in his mother's newer white Tesla.
actionnewsnow.com
Man killed in Highway 70 crash
YUBA COUNTY, Calif. 12:08 P.M. UPDATE - One man is dead after a crash on Highway 70 early Wednesday morning. The crash happened around 1 a.m. on Highway 70 near Sparrow Lane. This is just south of Lower Honcut Road near the Butte-Yuba County line. The CHP said a pickup...
Elk Grove police release video of 3 officers shooting homicide suspect
ELK GROVE, Calif. — Elk Grove Police Department officials released edited body camera videos of the incident involving three officers shooting at the suspect of a Rancho Cordova homicide from Feb. 1. The edited video released by the department begins as officers are chasing a car down Bruceville Road...
Fox40
Mail stolen in El Dorado County recovered, being returned
(KTXL) — Some of the mail stolen from residents in the Cameron Park area was recovered and will be returned to the rightful owners, the El Dorado County Sheriff’s Office said. The sheriff’s office said the area had seen a “rash of mail thefts” earlier this week and...
Pedestrian dies after being hit by train in Sacramento County, CHP says
(KTXL) — A pedestrian was hit by a train near North Sacramento on Tuesday, according to the North Sacramento California Highway Patrol. — Video Above: Sam’s Hof Brau restaurant in Arden Arcade catches fire The pedestrian was found dead after the collision, according to North Sacramento CHP. CHP said that the incident occurred near Roseville […]
crimevoice.com
Suspect in Custody for Fatal Stabbing of 18 year old Girl
“At approximately 1:17 P.M. on Wednesday, February 1, 2023, Rancho Cordova Police Officers responded to a residence on Ramsgate Way in the City of Rancho Cordova. A caller reported a male subject stabbed the victim and ran her over with a vehicle. When officers arrived, they discovered an 18-year-old female suffering from multiple stab wounds and requested the fire department respond to assist. The Sacramento Metro Fire District arrived moments later and began to render medical aid. Unfortunately, the victim succumbed to her injuries and was pronounced deceased at the scene.
Marysville man, 28, killed in hit-and-run on rural road near Wheatland
WHEATLAND – A Yuba City resident has turned himself in after an alleged hit-and-run that left one person dead along a rural Yuba County road early Monday morning. The scene was on Forty Mile Road, near the Hard Rock Casino but not on their property. According to California Highway Patrol, a 28-year-old Marysville man was walking along the shoulder with another person when he was struck by a vehicle. The impact threw the man into a ditch; he later died from his injuries.Whoever was driving the vehicle that struck the man didn't stop, CHP says, but debris left at the scene helped...
