A decision has been made regarding Damar Hamlin's future with the NFL.
Kansas City Chiefs star quarterback Patrick Mahomes is set to play in his third Super Bowl on Sunday against the Philadelphia Eagles. His excellent play all season ultimately led the Chiefs to Super Bowl 57. He received the ultimate honor for his impressive season on Thursday night. The NFL Honors award show took place on Read more... The post NFL world reacts to Patrick Mahomes news appeared first on The Comeback: Today’s Top Sports Stories & Reactions.
Nick Wright: “The Chiefs are going to kill them. I’ll be lighting that Black & Mild mid-fourth quarter. Patrick Mahomes has done everything in his career except one thing— a start to finish great Super Bowl. Let’s check that off the list. Also, the Philadelphia Eagles – ‘OH MY GOD, THIS UNBELIEVABLE DEFENSE!' – Yeah, playing Davis Webb, Daniel Jones, and Andy Dalton. A slightly different person is coming to administer this test. I understand Nick Sirianni can mean mug for the camera, and can be ‘Philly till he dies!’, and all that stuff… Andy Reid— old, quiet, happy, lovable Uncle Andy Reid with two weeks to prepare, and the healthiest the Chiefs have been all year?? GIMME A BREAK! I gave my pick before the year, the Chiefs in a ‘rebuilding year’ win the Super Bowl. All we heard was ‘the Bills added Von Miller!’, ‘the Bengals have all these young players under contract, they can add people!’, ‘the Chargers added Khalil Mack and JC Jackson!’, ‘the Broncos added Russell Wilson!’, ‘the Raiders added Devante Adams!’… The Chiefs get rid of Tyreek Hill, started eight rookies, play rookies more snaps than any team besides the Bears and Texans, who are trying to lose games, and they show up in the Super Bowl, healthy as ever, with their legendary quarterback about to kick a** and take names. I CAN’T WAIT! LET’S GO, MAN!” (Full Segment Above)
Former Arizona Cardinals head coach Kliff Kingsbury will reportedly interview for the Houston Texans' offensive coordinator position on Friday (February 10), sources with knowledge of the situation told NFL Network Insider Tom Pelissero. The reported interview follows reports that new Texans head coach DeMeco Ryans hired Kingsbury's former Cardinals defensive...
One of them was an was an All-American at Pitt before he was drafted to the Steelers
Russell Westbrook landed with the Utah Jazz on Wednesday as part of a three-team trade, but the expectation is that he will be bought out. Should the Jazz agree to a buyout with Westbrook, the veteran guard is reportedly eyeing two teams. Westbrook has interest in joining the Los Angeles Clippers and Miami Heat, Law... The post Report: Russell Westbrook interested in 2 teams if bought out appeared first on Larry Brown Sports.
Kansas City Chiefs All-Pro defensive tackle Chris Jones said he and several teammates are feeling sick in the days ahead of their Super Bowl LVII matchup against the Philadelphia Eagles on Sunday (February 8), NFL Network's James Palmer reported on Wednesday (February 8). "Chris Jones told me he’s under the...
WATCH: Tennis Player Throws an All-Time Temper Tantrum That Involves, Not One, Not Two, But 13 Racket Smashes. Madden Simulation Predicts the Outcome of Super Bowl LVII. Kevin Durant is Headed to The Suns in a Blockbuster NBA Trade. The Rockets Lost to a King Because of a Bogus Call...
Chris Broussard: “Does this make LeBron the ‘GOAT’?. Rob Parker: “Absolutely not! NO WAY, NO HOW has anything changed. People are grasping for straws because they felt like ‘THIS IS IT! HE’S GOT THE MOST POINTS SO NOW HE’S BETTER THAN MICHAEL JORDAN!... Well, wait a minute, did I miss it when Kareem was the ‘GOAT’? Was Kareem ever the ‘GOAT??’ Was Karl Malone the GOAT or in the discussion?? I don’t remember mentioning Karl Malone’s name other than making some phony joke about a ‘mailman’ and the US Postal Service. I mean, c’mon, to honestly believe that and that is what separates you, and that’s what elevates you is ridiculous. That’s no disrespect to LeBron on what he’s accomplished, and being able to stay healthy for most of those 20 years, being an iron man, and being all that. And I’m not mad at him that it’s easier than ever to score now, and pile up the points, you know what I mean? It’s easier now so he could average 30. To say this elevated him over Michael Jordan is ludicrous to me. I just don’t see the logic behind it other than the fact that they have to keep figuring out something to how LeBron is going to ‘pass’ Jordan. He’s not going to get enough championships, they’ve convinced themselves of that. He can’t win ten scoring championships in a row. He can’t be Defensive Player of the Year, or [nine]-time 1st Team All-Defense, like all those ships have sailed, there’s nothing else. That’s why I get the LeBron people were grasping for straws after last night. How many Hall of Famers got shut down [of championships] during Jordan’s reign? Everybody ate during LeBron’s run. Even Dirk Nowitzki ate. He had a hoagie and fries! Steph Curry also has four championships this era, so LeBron hasn’t even separated himself from his peers. Jordan never had a LeBron ‘Dallas’ moment in the Finals, where LeBron had an ultimate meltdown. LeBron has had an unbelievable run of great teammates compared to Michael Jordan.” (Full Segment Above)
