nbc16.com
Man gets 12 years in nearly fatal stabbing attack in Beaverton
HILLSBORO, Ore. — A 27-year-old man was sentenced to 12 years in prison Wednesday after he pleaded guilty to brutally stabbing a Beaverton woman last March, according to the Washington County District Attorney’s Office. Bryan Andrew Aguilera shoplifted a butcher knife and a meat cleaver from the Fred...
nbc16.com
Police: 'Icy road conditions and speed' factors in crash that killed Oregon man
LINN COUNTY, Ore. — Around 6 a.m. Wednesday ( Feb. 8), Oregon State Police troopers and emergency personnel responded to a single-vehicle crash on Highway 228 near milepost 19. Preliminary investigation revealed a silver GMC Canyon driven by Michael L. Stalford, 40, of Foster, Oregon, was westbound on Hwy...
nbc16.com
Gresham Police searching for missing man who has dementia, needs medication
GRESHAM, Ore. — Gresham Police are asking for help finding a 59-year-old man who has dementia and other mental health concerns and is in need of his medication. Gary Chiccino Jr. was last seen at about 9 a.m. Tuesday when he left his care home in the 2300 block of Northeast Liberty Avenue.
nbc16.com
Portland runs out of ODOT funds for homeless camp cleanups 4 months early
PORTLAND, Ore — The city of Portland has run out of funds from the Oregon Department of Transportation meant for cleaning up homeless camps and graffiti along freeways and highways. The funds were mean to last until July 1. “We are responsible for litter collection, graffiti abatement, problematic camp...
nbc16.com
Police: Sandy mother and son missing since October 2022, possible custodial interference
SANDY, Ore. — Sandy Police are reporting that a 5-year-old boy and his mother have been missing since October 2022. The report was first received on January 3, 2023, when police were notified that Christopher Park and his mother, Alyssa Dentler O’Donnell, had been missing since the end of October 2022.
nbc16.com
Belmont Goats vandalized, goats escape after receiving note criticizing homeless sweeps
PORTLAND, Ore. — Belmont Goats, the iconic Portland nonprofit-funded herd of goats, is reporting that their fence was cut Monday night, releasing their herd of goats - and that a note was found on the scene declaring it to be an intentional act in protest of the homeless camp sweeps in the area.
nbc16.com
Clackamas County transitional housing plans see pushback from businesses
CLACKAMAS, Ore. — Clackamas County is moving forward with plans to convert rooms at the Quality Inn off of Interstate 205 into transitional housing units. Now, nearby business owners are voicing their concerns. That includes Mario Musil. He moved his law firm from downtown Portland to Clackamas, partially because...
nbc16.com
Linn County commissioners approve tax break for new carbon company
ALBANY, Ore. — Linn County Commissioners Roger Nyquist, Sherrie Sprenger and Will Tucker unanimously approved a 3-year property tax abatement for Aymium (formerly National Carbon Technologies), a carbon production company that is leasing 33 acres from the county near the new intermodal site in Millersburg, the County said in a news release.
nbc16.com
$100K Powerball winner in Cottage Grove, $1M in Beaverton; jackpot now $747M
SALEM, Ore. — No one won the jackpot in Saturday's Powerball drawing, but two tickets sold in Oregon were a windfall for their buyers. The Oregon Lottery reports that a $1 million ticket was purchased in Beaverton on February 4 and a $100,000 winner was purchased in Cottage Grove on February 3.
