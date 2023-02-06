ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Clackamas County, OR

Man gets 12 years in nearly fatal stabbing attack in Beaverton

HILLSBORO, Ore. — A 27-year-old man was sentenced to 12 years in prison Wednesday after he pleaded guilty to brutally stabbing a Beaverton woman last March, according to the Washington County District Attorney’s Office. Bryan Andrew Aguilera shoplifted a butcher knife and a meat cleaver from the Fred...
BEAVERTON, OR
Portland runs out of ODOT funds for homeless camp cleanups 4 months early

PORTLAND, Ore — The city of Portland has run out of funds from the Oregon Department of Transportation meant for cleaning up homeless camps and graffiti along freeways and highways. The funds were mean to last until July 1. “We are responsible for litter collection, graffiti abatement, problematic camp...
PORTLAND, OR
Linn County commissioners approve tax break for new carbon company

ALBANY, Ore. — Linn County Commissioners Roger Nyquist, Sherrie Sprenger and Will Tucker unanimously approved a 3-year property tax abatement for Aymium (formerly National Carbon Technologies), a carbon production company that is leasing 33 acres from the county near the new intermodal site in Millersburg, the County said in a news release.
LINN COUNTY, OR

