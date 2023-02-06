Birmingham, AL – Alabama Republican Party Chairman John Wahl issued the following statement in response to President Joe Biden’s State of the Union Address:. “I wish the Biden Administration was more concerned about our economy and the challenges facing the American people. Families across the country are struggling to pay for basic necessities like food, gas, and utilities. Wages haven’t kept up with the Democrat’s record breaking inflation rates, caused by the reckless spending coming out of Washington, DC.

