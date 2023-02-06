ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
East Brunswick, NJ

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
tapinto.net

Grief Workshop Coming to The Curious Heart in Westfield

Are you feeling stuck or frozen in your grief? Are you having a hard time finding the joy in life due to unrelenting grief?. If so, please consider attending a free upcoming workshop at The Curious Heart Apothecary & Spiritual Center. Sheri Burkat, LCSW, will be presenting her upcoming 4-week...
WESTFIELD, NJ
tapinto.net

Newly Renovated Sub Acute Rehab Unit Brings Manhattan Aesthetic to Linden, NJ

Linden, New Jersey – A ribbon-cutting ceremony marked the grand re-opening of AristaCare at Parkside, formerly known as AristaCare at Delaire, on January 26, 2023. The event was attended by Mayor Armstead and First Lady Danie Orelien Armstead who officially cut the ribbon to celebrate the completion of the facility's renovation.
LINDEN, NJ
tapinto.net

Fire in Plainfield Tuesday Devastates Downtown Businesses, Displaces Residents

PLAINFIELD, NJ — The response to Tuesday’s structure fire in downtown Plainfield that impacted eight buildings and several businesses involved 17 municipalities working together to battle the blaze that has displaced around 30 residents. No injuries were reported. The Plainfield Fire Department responded to reports of a brush...
PLAINFIELD, NJ
tapinto.net

Denville Rotarians Sponsor Valentine's Day Blood Drive

DENVILLE, NJ - Citing a "critical need for blood donors,"Denville Rotarians are asking residents to participate in an upcoming Valentine's Day blood drive. Sponsored by the Sunrise Rotary Club of Denville, the Denville Rotary Club and New Jersey Blood Services, the drive will take place at the Community Room of the Denville Municipal Building on Feb. 14 from noon to 6 p.m.
DENVILLE, NJ
tapinto.net

Phillipsburg Education Board hears High School Report from Acting Principal

PHILLIPSBURG, N.J.---The Phillipsburg Board of Education Monday evening agreed to a request from Interim Principal Kyle Rovi and Assistant Principal Edison Torres to approve having nationally recognized speaker Jeremy Anderson address the student body this February which is recognized as black history month. Anderson is a motivational speaker, educational consultant,...
PHILLIPSBURG, NJ
tapinto.net

Park West Tavern and Kimchi Smoke Ridgewood Voted Best of Restaurant Week

RIDGEWOOD, NJ - TAPinto Ridgewood readers have spoken and the winners of our 2023 Chamber of Commerce Restaurant Week poll are tabulated. For favorite sit-down restaurant, Park West Tavern was the selection. And for favorite grab-n-go, Kimchi Smoke was chosen. Congratulations to our winners!. Park West Tavern features New American...
RIDGEWOOD, NJ
tapinto.net

Council Approves $60.5 Million for Ridgewood Water

RIDGEWOOD, NJ - With no comments from the public during required hearings, council members unanimously voted to approve $60.5 million in bonds for Ridgewood Water. The funds are slated for permanent per- and polyfluoroalkyl substances treatment plants that are centralized to service all active wells. With only a dozen people...
RIDGEWOOD, NJ
tapinto.net

Multiple Towns Battle Fire in Plainfield Wednesday Night

PLAINFIELD, NJ — Crews are battled a fire in Plainfield Tuesday night that could be seen from municipal lot 6. Mutual aid from Westfield, Springfield, Fanwood, North Plainfield, Scotch Plains, Cranford, Elizabeth, Roselle Park and Union County are at the scene, in addition to a New Jersey State fire marshal.
PLAINFIELD, NJ
tapinto.net

Atlantic Health System’s Morristown Medical Center Reaches 4,000th TAVR Procedure

MORRISTOWN, N.J. – Morristown Medical Center’s Gagnon Cardiovascular Institute’s structural heart program reached a significant milestone of performing over 4,000 transcatheter aortic valve replacement (TAVR) procedures with well over 650 in 2022 alone. Morristown Medical Center has the largest TAVR program in New Jersey and is among the top five programs in the United States.
MORRISTOWN, NJ

Comments / 0

Community Policy