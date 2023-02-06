ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

Comments / 0

Related
RadarOnline

Britney Spears' Ex-Husband Kevin Federline Caught Partying In Arizona For Super Bowl Weekend During Pop Star's Alleged Meltdown

Kevin Federline doesn't seem to be concerned about his ex-wife Britney Spears after her inner circle had allegedly planned an intervention, calling the singer's "erratic" behavior a "ticking time bomb."K-Fed jetted off to Arizona to party ahead of Super Bowl LVII weekend. In photos obtained by RadarOnline.com, the former professional dancer-turned-Mr. Spears looked unbothered by his ex's antics while attending Pepsi Zero's Sugar party at the W Scottsdale on Thursday night with a slew of Hollywood's biggest stars.K-Fed — who has custody of Britney's estranged sons: Sean, 17, and Jayden, 16 — appeared calm and relaxed while rubbing shoulders with...
SCOTTSDALE, AZ
EW.com

Cody Longo, Hollywood Heights and Days of Our Lives star, dies at 34

Cody Longo, an actor and musician known for his roles on Days of Our Lives and Hollywood Heights, has died. He was 34. Further details, including a cause of death, were not immediately available. According to a report by TMZ, Longo, who also sometimes went by the name Cody Anthony, was found dead at his home in Austin, Texas. His wife, Stephanie, who was working at the time, called the police after she became concerned for his welfare, per the report.
AUSTIN, TX
HipHopDX.com

JAY-Z Attempts To Calm Denzel Washington Down During Heated Argument At Lakers Game

JAY-Z was spotted attempting to calm down Denzel Washington during a heated argument at an L.A. Lakers game earlier this week. In the viral clip, which was recorded at Tuesday’s (February 7) match-up against the Oklahoma City Thunder, the famed actor can be seen yelling at someone on the sidelines, before Hov steps in and successfully diffuses the situation.
LOS ANGELES, CA

Comments / 0

Community Policy