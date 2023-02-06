Read full article on original website
WFMZ-TV Online
Dorney Park plan for new attraction to go before South Whitehall planners
SOUTH WHITEHALL TWP., Pa. — Dorney Park & Wildwater Kingdom will present its plan on Feb. 16 for a new attraction on the site of the former Stinger roller coaster at the theme park in South Whitehall Township, Lehigh County. The attraction will be 161.67 feet long, according to...
WFMZ-TV Online
Coroner called to Ontelaunee crash
ONTELAUNEE TWP., Pa. - The Berks County coroner was called to the scene of a crash in Ontelaunee Township Thursday morning. Police responded to a single vehicle crash on Ontelaunee Drive near Kindt Corner Road around 9:30 a.m. Upon arrival, they found the vehicle had left the roadway and struck several trees.
WFMZ-TV Online
Upper Saucon residents voice concerns about Route 309 warehouse complex
U. SAUCON TWP., Pa. – The Upper Saucon Township Planning Commission on Tuesday heard comments and answered questions about the Route 309 Commerce Center, a three-warehouse complex planned in the township. The planning commission was scheduled to vote on whether it would approve a recommendation for the project. However,...
WFMZ-TV Online
Lower Nazareth supervisors amend zoning ordinance to limit warehouses
L. NAZARETH TWP., Pa. – With a large number of developers seeking to locate new warehouses in the Lehigh Valley, the Lower Nazareth Township Board of Supervisors has taken a step toward limiting the development in the township. On Wednesday night, the supervisors voted unanimously to amend the township...
WFMZ-TV Online
Pennridge High School principal arrested on suspicion of DUI
PLUMSTEAD TWP., Pa. - The principal of a Bucks County high school was arrested over the weekend for allegedly driving under the influence. Stephen Cashman, 50, was stopped late Saturday night on Swamp Road in Plumstead Township, police said. An officer noticed a strong smell of alcohol, and Cashman, who's...
WFMZ-TV Online
'It helps a lot': Lower Saucon police officers present 12-year-old girl battling cancer with $5K check to help cover costs
L. SAUCON TWP., Pa. - A special get-together brought tears and smiles Monday evening in Lower Saucon Township, Northampton County. As 12-year-old Emily FaRannte walked inside the Lower Saucon Township Municipal Building, the sixth-grader had no idea what she was about to receive. Emily, who describes herself as kind and...
WFMZ-TV Online
Shenandoah Valley School District holds virtual learning day after threat
SHENANDOAH, Pa. - A Schuylkill County school district kept kids out of school after a potential threat to the district. The superintendent for the Shenandoah Valley School District says the district had a virtual learning day Wednesday out of an abundance of caution. He says there was a potential threat...
WFMZ-TV Online
Democrats win control of Pennsylvania House, end GOP rule
HARRISBURG, Pa. (AP) — Democrats won control of the Pennsylvania House in special elections Tuesday, wresting partial power from Republicans for the first time in a dozen years in the competitive swing state. Democrats won all three vacant Pittsburgh-area House seats to claim a slim edge over Republicans, finally...
