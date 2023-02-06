ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Pennsylvania State

Comments / 0

Related
WFMZ-TV Online

Coroner called to Ontelaunee crash

ONTELAUNEE TWP., Pa. - The Berks County coroner was called to the scene of a crash in Ontelaunee Township Thursday morning. Police responded to a single vehicle crash on Ontelaunee Drive near Kindt Corner Road around 9:30 a.m. Upon arrival, they found the vehicle had left the roadway and struck several trees.
BERKS COUNTY, PA
WFMZ-TV Online

Pennridge High School principal arrested on suspicion of DUI

PLUMSTEAD TWP., Pa. - The principal of a Bucks County high school was arrested over the weekend for allegedly driving under the influence. Stephen Cashman, 50, was stopped late Saturday night on Swamp Road in Plumstead Township, police said. An officer noticed a strong smell of alcohol, and Cashman, who's...
BUCKS COUNTY, PA
WFMZ-TV Online

'It helps a lot': Lower Saucon police officers present 12-year-old girl battling cancer with $5K check to help cover costs

L. SAUCON TWP., Pa. - A special get-together brought tears and smiles Monday evening in Lower Saucon Township, Northampton County. As 12-year-old Emily FaRannte walked inside the Lower Saucon Township Municipal Building, the sixth-grader had no idea what she was about to receive. Emily, who describes herself as kind and...
NORTHAMPTON COUNTY, PA
WFMZ-TV Online

Democrats win control of Pennsylvania House, end GOP rule

HARRISBURG, Pa. (AP) — Democrats won control of the Pennsylvania House in special elections Tuesday, wresting partial power from Republicans for the first time in a dozen years in the competitive swing state. Democrats won all three vacant Pittsburgh-area House seats to claim a slim edge over Republicans, finally...
PENNSYLVANIA STATE

Comments / 0

Community Policy