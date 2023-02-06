ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
LeBron James Extending With The Lakers Will Go Down As One Of The Worst Career Decisions, Says Lakers Fan

Yardbarker
 4 days ago
Yardbarker

Mo Bamba seems glad to be traded to Lakers in savage Instagram post

Mo Bamba didn’t waste a second getting the heck out of Dodge (or in this case, Orlando). The former lottery pick Bamba was traded by the Magic at Thursday’s deadline to the Los Angeles Lakers for a package that included another notable veteran. The move ended Bamba’s tenure in Orlando after five career seasons.
ORLANDO, FL
Yardbarker

Video of Anthony Davis during LeBron James' record moment goes viral

A viral video of Anthony Davis from Tuesday’s game is sparking questions. On Tuesday, Los Angeles Lakers star LeBron James made history by passing Kareem Abdul-Jabbar to become the NBA’s all-time leading scorer. James’ record-breaking moment came late in the third quarter of the Lakers’ game against the Oklahoma City Thunder when he hit a fadeaway jumper to give himself 38,388 career points.
LOS ANGELES, CA
Yardbarker

D'Angelo Russell gives the Lakers exactly what they need

The Lakers desperately needed shooting at the trade deadline, and they went out and got it by acquiring D'Angelo Russell, Malik Beasley and Jarred Vanderbilt in a three-team deal with the Utah Jazz and Minnesota Timberwolves. Russell, who's back with the team that drafted him second overall in 2015, could...
Yardbarker

Three possible targets for a potential Khris Middleton trade

Some around the NBA believe the Milwaukee Bucks could use All-Star Khris Middleton as a chip in a potential blockbuster deal before the trade deadline. There is no denying how important Khris Middleton has been to the Milwaukee Bucks’ success over the last seven seasons. In that time, he has made three trips to the All-Star game and helped the team win a championship two years ago. However, his performance this season could open the door to placing him in a potential trade to improve the team’s NBA Finals chances.
MILWAUKEE, WI
Yardbarker

Jae Crowder lands with third team in 24 hours

Jae Crowder was traded from the Suns to the Nets on Wednesday as part of the blockbuster Kevin Durant deal, but the veteran forward’s stint in Brooklyn was a very brief one. The Milwaukee Bucks sent five second-round picks to Brooklyn on Thursday in exchange for Crowder, according to Shams Charania of The Athletic.
BROOKLYN, NY
Yardbarker

NBA star blames Ja Morant for blockbuster trade deadline drama

A month ago, ESPN's Malika Andrews asked Morant which team he's concerned about playing against in the playoffs. "No one in the West?" Andrews followed up. "Nah, I'm fine in the West," Morant responded. The 23-year-old might not be so convinced anymore, as the Western Conference just got flooded with...
Yardbarker

Timberwolves are the only loser of the massive three-team deal

Los Angeles (25-30, 13th in Western Conference) added three complementary pieces that should be enough to move the Lakers into the West's top 10, if for no other reason than it weakens two teams directly ahead of them. Utah (27-29, 10th in Western Conference) will likely cut Russell Westbrook and...
MINNEAPOLIS, MN
Yardbarker

Reggie Miller Absolutely Roasts Anthony Davis During Bucks Game

During a surprisingly close Crypto.com Arena home game against the Milwaukee Bucks, your Los Angeles are more than holding their own, despite only fielding eight healthy bodies. LA is pretty depleted, due to a combination of injuries and trade machinations. The 25-30 Lakers are currently without LeBron James or new additions D'Angelo Russell, Malik Beasley, Jarred Vanderbilt, Mo Bamba, and Davon Reed. The team's five fresh faces have all been added via trade since yesterday.
LOS ANGELES, CA
Yardbarker

Russell Westbrook Expected to Decide Between Bulls, Heat

But that isn’t expected to last long. Instead, the Jazz and Westbrook are expected to reach agreement on a contract buyout within the next several days. At that point, Westbrook will presumably clear waivers and then become a free agent, eligible to sign anywhere. And it appears that Westbrook...
MIAMI, FL
Yardbarker

Kawhi Leonard reacts to Phoenix Suns acquiring Kevin Durant

The Phoenix Suns just shocked the NBA world, agreeing on a trade with the Brooklyn Nets to acquire superstar forward Kevin Durant. The move caught everyone by surprise, including Kawhi Leonard, who was just set to begin his postgame press conference after the L.A. Clippers lost to the Dallas Mavericks on Wednesday night.
PHOENIX, AZ
Yardbarker

Rockets Hoping To Keep Three Veteran Players Following Deadline Deals

The Houston Rockets added four players during the NBA trade deadline on Thursday. The Rockets added John Wall and Danny Green in the three-team deal that sent Eric Gordon to the Los Angeles Clippers. And in a trade with the Atlanta Hawks, Houston acquired Justin Holiday and Frank Kaminsky for Garrison Mathews and Bruno Fernando.
HOUSTON, TX

