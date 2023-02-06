LeBron James Extending With The Lakers Will Go Down As One Of The Worst Career Decisions, Says Lakers Fan

Read full article on original website
Rest in Peace, Cindy WilliamsVanessa TaverasLos Angeles, CA
Man Found Shot To Death Inside Vehicle In South LAWestmont Community NewsLos Angeles, CA
Businesses, residents left in dark on Relocation Plan for Inglewood Transit Connector project2UrbanGirlsInglewood, CA
Inglewood estimates costs of $36M to relocate 44 businesses for transit connector project2UrbanGirlsInglewood, CA
Where to Go to Watch the Super Bowl in Los AngelesCaroline at EatDrinkLALos Angeles, CA
Kareem Abdul-Jabbar admits to being hurt by LeBron James’ and Magic Johnson’s statements prior to his scoring record getting broken
"The Captain" also emphasized how important it is for him to focus on his social legacy
Yardbarker
Watch: Russell Westbrook Refused To Leave Court After He Got Subbed Off For LeBron James
The Los Angeles Lakers have been an overall poor team this season, and there's no doubt that they have had an up-and-down year. We saw Anthony Davis miss a fair bit of time this year, and that has resulted in them losing quite a few games during his absence. Based on new reporting, it seems as though there has also been some turmoil in the locker room recently.
Yardbarker
Kevin Durant Was Unhappy Because The Nets Traded James Harden And Frustrated With Ben Simmons' Lack Of Development
The 2022-23 NBA season has been full of ups and downs for the Brooklyn Nets. At the start of the season, the Nets had the dynamic duo of Kevin Durant and Kyrie Irving on the roster and even had high hopes for Ben Simmons. For what it's worth, the Brooklyn...
Yardbarker
LeBron James' son Bryce unhappy over Lakers trading Russell Westbrook
Playing for the Los Angeles Lakers is a dream come true for most NBA players. After all, who doesn't love being a star for one of the biggest franchises in the league? But wearing the iconic Purple and Gold jersey comes with its own set of cons as well. The...
Lakers' Anthony Davis explains odd reaction to LeBron James setting scoring record
When James hit the record-breaking fadeaway jumper over Oklahoma City Thunder forward Kenrich Williams on Tuesday night, cameras caught Davis sitting on the bench (while everyone else was standing and celebrating). "It's about the game," Davis said, per ESPN's Dave McMenamin. "I mean, we're losing to the Oklahoma City Thunder,...
Yardbarker
"LeBron Smiling About The Fact That Russell Westbrook Is Not A Laker Anymore", NBA Fan Jokes After Seeing LeBron James Laughing On Sideline
LeBron James was in a great mood during the Lakers' game against the Milwaukee Bucks last night. Even though his team was coming off a loss and fell to another loss, James was able to revel in his historic achievements. The Lakers celebrated James for becoming the league's all-time leading...
LeBron James Took Two Goats To Dinner Party After Breaking All-Time Scoring Record
LeBron James found an interesting way to celebrate after breaking Kareem Abdul-Jabbar's scoring record.
Yardbarker
Mo Bamba seems glad to be traded to Lakers in savage Instagram post
Mo Bamba didn’t waste a second getting the heck out of Dodge (or in this case, Orlando). The former lottery pick Bamba was traded by the Magic at Thursday’s deadline to the Los Angeles Lakers for a package that included another notable veteran. The move ended Bamba’s tenure in Orlando after five career seasons.
Yardbarker
Michael Jordan On Chasing Kareem Abdul-Jabbar's All-Time Scoring Record: "If I'd Play For The Stats, I'd Never Retire In 1993"
Kareem Abdul-Jabbar held the record for being NBA's all-time scoring leader for almost 40 years. Many thought that the record would stay intact for years to come, but LeBron James finally got past Kareem and became the NBA's all-time scoring leader. It was a historic night for sure, but does...
Yardbarker
D'Angelo Russell Reveals His Reaction After Finding Out He Was Traded To Lakers
In his first Lakers tenure, D'Angelo Russell was one of the torch-bearers of the future at a time when Kobe Bryant was seeing his last days on the NBA court. As Russell developed his game and grew his skills, the Lakers got worse and worse as a team until LeBron James came and blew the whole thing up.
Yardbarker
Video of Anthony Davis during LeBron James' record moment goes viral
A viral video of Anthony Davis from Tuesday’s game is sparking questions. On Tuesday, Los Angeles Lakers star LeBron James made history by passing Kareem Abdul-Jabbar to become the NBA’s all-time leading scorer. James’ record-breaking moment came late in the third quarter of the Lakers’ game against the Oklahoma City Thunder when he hit a fadeaway jumper to give himself 38,388 career points.
Yardbarker
D'Angelo Russell gives the Lakers exactly what they need
The Lakers desperately needed shooting at the trade deadline, and they went out and got it by acquiring D'Angelo Russell, Malik Beasley and Jarred Vanderbilt in a three-team deal with the Utah Jazz and Minnesota Timberwolves. Russell, who's back with the team that drafted him second overall in 2015, could...
Yardbarker
Three possible targets for a potential Khris Middleton trade
Some around the NBA believe the Milwaukee Bucks could use All-Star Khris Middleton as a chip in a potential blockbuster deal before the trade deadline. There is no denying how important Khris Middleton has been to the Milwaukee Bucks’ success over the last seven seasons. In that time, he has made three trips to the All-Star game and helped the team win a championship two years ago. However, his performance this season could open the door to placing him in a potential trade to improve the team’s NBA Finals chances.
Yardbarker
Jae Crowder lands with third team in 24 hours
Jae Crowder was traded from the Suns to the Nets on Wednesday as part of the blockbuster Kevin Durant deal, but the veteran forward’s stint in Brooklyn was a very brief one. The Milwaukee Bucks sent five second-round picks to Brooklyn on Thursday in exchange for Crowder, according to Shams Charania of The Athletic.
Yardbarker
NBA star blames Ja Morant for blockbuster trade deadline drama
A month ago, ESPN's Malika Andrews asked Morant which team he's concerned about playing against in the playoffs. "No one in the West?" Andrews followed up. "Nah, I'm fine in the West," Morant responded. The 23-year-old might not be so convinced anymore, as the Western Conference just got flooded with...
Yardbarker
Timberwolves are the only loser of the massive three-team deal
Los Angeles (25-30, 13th in Western Conference) added three complementary pieces that should be enough to move the Lakers into the West's top 10, if for no other reason than it weakens two teams directly ahead of them. Utah (27-29, 10th in Western Conference) will likely cut Russell Westbrook and...
Yardbarker
Reggie Miller Absolutely Roasts Anthony Davis During Bucks Game
During a surprisingly close Crypto.com Arena home game against the Milwaukee Bucks, your Los Angeles are more than holding their own, despite only fielding eight healthy bodies. LA is pretty depleted, due to a combination of injuries and trade machinations. The 25-30 Lakers are currently without LeBron James or new additions D'Angelo Russell, Malik Beasley, Jarred Vanderbilt, Mo Bamba, and Davon Reed. The team's five fresh faces have all been added via trade since yesterday.
Yardbarker
Russell Westbrook Expected to Decide Between Bulls, Heat
But that isn’t expected to last long. Instead, the Jazz and Westbrook are expected to reach agreement on a contract buyout within the next several days. At that point, Westbrook will presumably clear waivers and then become a free agent, eligible to sign anywhere. And it appears that Westbrook...
Yardbarker
Kawhi Leonard reacts to Phoenix Suns acquiring Kevin Durant
The Phoenix Suns just shocked the NBA world, agreeing on a trade with the Brooklyn Nets to acquire superstar forward Kevin Durant. The move caught everyone by surprise, including Kawhi Leonard, who was just set to begin his postgame press conference after the L.A. Clippers lost to the Dallas Mavericks on Wednesday night.
Yardbarker
Rockets Hoping To Keep Three Veteran Players Following Deadline Deals
The Houston Rockets added four players during the NBA trade deadline on Thursday. The Rockets added John Wall and Danny Green in the three-team deal that sent Eric Gordon to the Los Angeles Clippers. And in a trade with the Atlanta Hawks, Houston acquired Justin Holiday and Frank Kaminsky for Garrison Mathews and Bruno Fernando.
