Now before you read any further, let me clarify that Taylor Swift’s Midnights album was not eligible for a Grammy nomination for 2023 due to release timing and that I hope to see you back here next year to discuss all Midnights Grammy-related information further. That being said, fans were still hopeful about Taylor Swift’s attendance at this year’s awards—depending on whichever clever Easter Egg trail you were able to conjure, Taylor Swift made an appearance at the awards. In true Midnights Era fashion, Taylor Swift’s Grammy Awards look for 2023 is one for the books and certainly the best of her Midnights era yet. Taylor...

3 DAYS AGO