Micro Trend Alert: Sheer Dresses Were All the Rage at the Critics’ Choice Awards
The Critics’ Choice Awards red carpet is giving the Golden Globes a run for its money. Last night, celebrities gathered in Los Angeles for the 28th annual CCA ceremony, and they brought their fashion A-game to the red carpet. And if there was one micro trend that emerged from the awards show, it was the abundance of sheer dresses.
Salma Hayek Walked the Golden Globes Red Carpet in a Sheer Corset Gown
Leave it to Salma Hayek to bring the glitz and glamour to the 2023 Golden Globe Awards red carpet. The actor arrived at the Beverly Hilton Hotel in Los Angeles on Tuesday, January 10, in a sheer, flapper-inspired Gucci gown with glitzy fringe details and a stunning bustier with visible boning.
Salma Hayek Sparkles In Low-Cut Gucci Gown At Golden Globes: Photos
If there’s one thing for sure about Salma Hayek, it is that she always makes a statement on the red carpet and that’s exactly what she did at the 2023 Golden Globe Awards. The 56-year-old arrived wearing a stunning dress from Gucci that hugged her fabulous figure. Salma had on a low-cut, sheer sequined gown with beaded and fringe details. The star accessorized her look with diamond drop earrings, while her dark brunette hair was styled in a messy-chic chignon.
Lauren London Goes Wild in Zebra-Patterned Pink Minidress & Metallic Strappy Sandals at ‘You People’ Premiere
If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, Footwear News may receive an affiliate commission. Lauren London looked pretty in pink for the premiere of Netflix’s “You People” in Los Angeles on Jan. 17. The actress stars in the romantic-comedy movie alongside Eddie Murphy, Nia Long and Jonah Hill. “You People” will be available to stream on Jan. 27 and follows a new couple and their families, who find themselves examining modern love and family dynamics amidst clashing cultures, societal expectations and generational differences. For the occasion, London wore a hot pink turtleneck minidress by Alex Perry....
Nicole Richie Wore the Shortest Dress With the Biggest Blazer
As the temperatures drop, celebrity attire seems to be moving in the opposite direction of what you might expect. As in, hemlines are getting shorter, not longer — say what? What’s more, some A-listers are nixing pants altogether, and while it might not really make sense in terms of practicality, fashion isn’t all about following the rules or doing the expected thing.
J Lo's Grammys Gown Has a Plunging Neckline and a Hip-High Slit
As the 2023 Grammys red carpet wrapped and the ceremony began, Jennifer Lopez rolled up to LA's Crypto.com Arena in grand style. She graced the stage to present Harry Styles with the award for best pop vocal album in a bold Gucci design. Lopez, 53, wore a sheer, navy-blue gown dripping with crystal fringe down the plunging bodice and making up the entirety of the sleeves. A lavish ruffle silk train trailed behind her, while a hip-high slit gave way to astoundingly tall glitter platform sandals, which were from her own line, J Lo Jennifer Lopez.
Taylor Swift, Kacey Musgraves, Cardi B and More Win as Best Dressed Stars at the 2023 Grammys
Take note: This is how you pop on the Grammys red carpet. On Feb. 5, stars descended upon the Crypto.com Arena in Los Angeles for the 2023 festivities. While this year's ceremony, which will be hosted by Trevor Noah, aims to celebrate music's brightest artists and their chart-topping hits, the red carpet was the place for them to have fun with fashion and serve up bold looks. (See every star here.)
Teyana Taylor Elevates Plunging Minidress With Red Knee-High Boots at Universal’s Grammys After-Party
Teyana Taylor amped up a business-chic style moment with edgy elements for Universal Music Group’s Grammys after-party last night. The event was held at Milk Studios in Los Angeles following the 65th annual Grammy Awards. Taylor looked stunning for the occasion, posing for photos in a sharp black blazer. The overcoat had pointy shoulder pads, wide lapels and a curved hemline. Underneath, the “Bare Wit Me” singer wore a black minidress that featured a plunging deep V-neckline, ruffled detailing on the bodice and an asymmetrical hem. Taylor accessorized with dangling earrings and a choker necklace. Her faux locs were styled in a...
Adele shines in red ruffles at Grammys 2023 after skipping red carpet
Adele is ravishing in ruffles. The “Easy on Me” singer, 34, might have skipped the Grammys 2023 red carpet, but she made a stunning style statement in a burgundy velvet gown as she graced the audience tonight — and even got to meet one of her favorite celebs in the process. Fans got their first glimpse at Adele’s custom Louis Vuitton look at the beginning of the show when host Trevor Noah mentioned that he was surprised to hear that the one person the singer would love to meet was Dwayne “The Rock” Johnson. Wearing the elegant dress with a banded waist...
Cardi B Honors Late Designer Paco Rabanne with Her 2023 Grammys Outfit Change — See Her Daring Look
While presenting the award for best rap album at the 65th Grammy Awards, Cardi B wore an archival look from the late designer's eponymous label Cardi B is giving off Joan of Arc vibes in with Grammys 2023 wardrobe change. After the "Up" rapper walked the carpet in a form-fitting Gaurav Gupta gown fresh off the Paris runway, she changed into an even more dramatic metallic look to honor late Spanish designer Paco Rabanne. While presenting the award for best rap album at the 65th annual awards (scooped up...
As Kanye West Was Finally Tracked Down By Lawyers, His L.A. Ranch Is Making Waves For Being An Abandoned Mess
Kanye West's lawyers track him down, as reports on the state of his L.A. ranch make the rounds.
Paris Jackson Pops in Pink Satin Corset With Parachute Pants & Gold Platform Sandals at Universal’s Grammys After-Party
Paris Jackson brought her signature edgy style to the Universal Music Group’s Grammys after-party in Los Angeles on Sunday night. The “American Horror Stories” actress wore a rose quartz pink corset made of satin fabric, with a lace-up closure in the front and brass hardware that connected to matching suspenders. She layered the top with an olive green nylon maxi jacket, that featured an oversized and relaxed silhouette. Finishing the look, she donned matching wide-leg parachute pants that featured drawstring detailing along the hemming. Jackson kept the focus on the sheen looks with minimal accessories solely opting for a gold pendant necklace....
Taylor Swift Just Wore Her Best “Midnights” Look Yet At The 2023 Grammy Awards
Now before you read any further, let me clarify that Taylor Swift’s Midnights album was not eligible for a Grammy nomination for 2023 due to release timing and that I hope to see you back here next year to discuss all Midnights Grammy-related information further. That being said, fans were still hopeful about Taylor Swift’s attendance at this year’s awards—depending on whichever clever Easter Egg trail you were able to conjure, Taylor Swift made an appearance at the awards. In true Midnights Era fashion, Taylor Swift’s Grammy Awards look for 2023 is one for the books and certainly the best of her Midnights era yet. Taylor...
Viola Davis Achieves EGOT Status in Colorful Naeem Khan Fringe Dress & Sparkling Sandals at Grammy Awards 2023
Viola Davis is officially an EGOT winner. The actress won her first Gramophone Award as Best Audiobook, Narration and Storytelling for her memoir, “Finding Me,” at the 2023 Grammys tonight. Davis did so in sparkling style. Styled by Elizabeth Stewart, the actress wore a colorful Naeem Khan gown for the event. The asymmetrical ensemble featured sequins all over with red, blue, silver and black sections. The skirt was completed with fringes that created a red and black checkered pattern. For footwear, Davis slipped into a pair of crystal-embellished strappy sandals. Her heels were hidden, but the shoe likely featured stilettos reaching at...
T.J. Osborne’s Boyfriend Abi Ventura Pops in Purple Blazer & Metallic Boots at Grammy Awards Red Carpet 2023
T.J. Osborne and his boyfriend, Abi Ventura, looked sharply suited as they attended the 2023 Grammy Awards in Los Angeles on Sunday night. The couple chose vibrant colors for the event. Ventura wore a deep purple velvet blazer that featured a satin lining that created a ruffled look on one side. His jacket had two front pockets and embellished buttons. He paired the blazer with a pair of black pants. Ventura opted for multi-toned accessories with a pair of diamond studs and an assortment of bulky rings, chains and bracelets. He completed the look by slipping into a pair of deep purple...
Reese Witherspoon Makes a Splash in Aqua Blue Valentino Dress & Strappy Sandals at ‘Your Place or Mine’ Premiere
Reese Witherspoon brought bold style to the premiere of her new movie, “Your Place or Mine” in Los Angeles on Feb. 2. The Academy Award-winning actress stars in the rom-com film alongside Ashton Kutcher and Jesse Williams. Witherspoon made a vibrant appearance while arriving at the Regency Village Theatre. The “Legally Blonde” star wore a strapless aqua blue dress by Valentino. The piece featured a plunging corset top, V-neckline and wide pleated hem. The garment also included a midi skirt that had a side slit. To place more emphasis on her ensemble, the Globe Globe winner kept her accessories minimal and only...
Julia Fox Wore Her Jeans as a Dress With 3 Carats of Diamonds
Give Julia Fox a normal, everyday article of clothing and the actress is sure to wear it in the most unconventional and chaotic way imaginable. Case in point? Her very literal take on mermaidcore or her leather-on-leather moment. One thing is for certain: Fox does not do Fashion Week half-way. So, you could never expect her to show up to an event in some average Canadian tuxedo.
Noah Cyrus Gives Goth Style the High-Fashion Treatment in Sheer Dress & Strappy Sandals at Alexandre Vauthier’s Summer 2023 Show
Noah Cyrus attended the Alexandre Vauthier Haute Couture summer 2023 show in Paris yesterday in gothic glamour. The “Mad at You” songstress was clad in a sheer dress and leg-climbing footwear. Cyrus’ dress was a pleated floor-length style with a mock neckline and black ruffle trim that gave the garment a whimsical effect. Layered underneath the sheer garment sat a bedazzled silver sequined halter-style bra and high-waisted underwear, offering the performer extra coverage. On her feet, Cyrus opted for black strappy sandal heels. The heel itself was skinny and long while the toe was rounded, making for a dainty construction. On the...
Martha Stewart’s Smooth Complexion in That Viral Selfie Is Thanks to an $18 Collagen-Packed Mask
The Martha Stewart of my childhood is not the Martha Stewart of 2023. This is not a bad thing — just a surprise. When I was growing up, she was the patron saint of tidiness, etiquette, and organization. My mom would refer to her at least once a week when teaching my siblings and me how to make a bed using “hospital corners” or the proper way to clean a wood surface.
Sarah Jessica Parker Teases Carrie Bradshaw and Aidan Shaw’s "Happy Reunion"
Sex and The City fans can expect to see a familiar (and beloved) face when And Just Like That… returns for season 2. To confirm the news, Sarah Jessica Parker is teasing a “happy reunion” between Carrie Bradshaw and former love interest Aidan Shaw, played by John Corbett.
