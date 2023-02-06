ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Darin Weidman
2d ago

The author says "Hey there's nothing wrong with me celebrating my heritage and culture." I happen to agree. What I don't agree with or understand is why is My heritage and culture is being removed and torn down statue by statue, holiday by holiday? Celebrate anything you like, just stop telling me I can't.

Richard Hopkins
2d ago

Are you serious.....just look at the governor of Florida and what he is doing. One month of knowledge is better than being ignorant of black accomplishments.

