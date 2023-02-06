Read full article on original website
Jake Gyllenhaal Once Dropped $165,000 to Take Taylor Swift on a Special Date
Jake Gyllenhaal went out of his way to spend big bucks when he was with Taylor Swift, including on this lavish date:
Taylor Swift’s ‘unhappy’ reaction to Jill Biden’s appearance at Grammys goes viral
Taylor Swift’s reaction to Jill Biden at the Grammy Awards has gone viral, with fans claiming that the singer looked “unhappy” to see the first lady.Biden made an appearance at Sunday’s music event to present two major awards: Best Song for Social Change and Song of the Year. In a viral video of the ceremony on Twitter, Grammys host Trevor Noah introduced the 71-year-old, who walked on stage before the camera panned to the audience. Along with the rest of the guests, Swift stood up and clapped for Biden. However, the “Anti-Hero” singer also looked down at the floor...
Taylor Swift Was A Full-On Heroine When A Photographer Hollered At A Publicist On The Red Carpet
Taylor Swift saved the day when photographers yelled at a publicist on the Grammy's red carpet.
Elle
Watch Harry Styles Sparkle In His Grammys 2023 Performance of ‘As It Was’
Harry Styles brought his sartorial showmanship to the Grammys 2023 stage, performing a near-blinding rendition of his heavily-nominated song “As It Was.” For the big moment, Styles donned a custom silver sequin-embroidered T-shirt and sequin-fringed trousers by Gucci, paired with metallic Adidas x Gucci Gazelle sneakers, prompting numerous audience members—yes, including Taylor Swift—to dance in the disco effect he projected.
seventeen.com
Exes Taylor Swift and Harry Styles Had the Cutest Reunion at the 2023 Grammys
This is not a drill: Harry Styles and Taylor Swift just had a reunion at the 2023 Grammys and it's warming our Haylor hearts. The pop icon exes were both nominated for multiple Grammy Awards — Taylor Swift took home the Best Music Video award for "All Too Well: The Short Film" and Harry Styles walked away with Best Pop Vocal Album, as well as the coveted Album of the Year Award. Harry Styles also performed his hit single “As It Was” for the star-studded audience.
thesource.com
Cardi B Heard Screaming Backstage at Grammys: ‘Both of Y’all Wrong, This Is Not Right’
Despite what Offset says, it appears something did happen backstage between him and Quavo. A new video from Entertainment Tonight captured Cardi B yelling at two unidentified people. “Both of y’all wrong! Both of y’all! This is not right!” Cardi said. “No b*tch, shut the f*ck up ’cause you shouldn’t...
Ozzie Nelson: His Talented and Tragic Life
He began his career as a bandleader and went on to star in, produce, write, and direct one of the most popular radio and television franchises in the history of entertainment. But he died too young at only 69 on June 3, 1975.
Taylor Swift Fans Who Had Never Heard Of Bonnie Raitt Were Outraged After She Won The Grammy For Song Of The Year: “Who TF Is Bonnie Raitt?”
At the risk of sounding like a grumpy old man: How in the hell have these kids never even heard of Bonnie Raitt? The legendary blues singer won her 14th Grammy at last night’s awards ceremony, not including her Lifetime Achievement Award from 2022. She’s a member of the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame and her 1989 album Nick of Time was selected by the Library of Congress for preservation in the National Recording Registry and has been certified 5x […] The post Taylor Swift Fans Who Had Never Heard Of Bonnie Raitt Were Outraged After She Won The Grammy For Song Of The Year: “Who TF Is Bonnie Raitt?” first appeared on Whiskey Riff.
Exes Harry Styles and Taylor Swift Are All Smiles While Chatting Inside Grammys: Watch!
Reunited! In Us Weekly's exclusive video from the 2023 Grammys, former couple Taylor Swift and Harry Styles can be seen proving that some exes never go out of style. In the clip, the "Golden" singer, 29, and the “Out of the Woods” artist, 33, can be seen chatting it up inside the Crypto.com arena on Sunday, February 5. The […]
‘The Bachelor’ 2023: Which Contestant Appeared in a Taylor Swift Music Video in 2008?
The 2023 contestants on 'The Bachelor' have an interesting history. One even appeared in a Taylor Swift music video back in 2008.
Grammys: Jay-Z Shut Out as Taylor Swift and Adele Win One Award Each and Bonnie Raitt Surprises
DJ Khaled and Jay-Z closed out the 2023 Grammys with a dramatic performance of “God Did,” but the two rappers went home from the awards show empty-handed as both lost all of the awards for which they were nominated. Khaled went into the show with six nods while Jay-Z had five. Similarly, past Grammy darlings Taylor Swift and Adele each only won one award despite multiple nominations.More from The Hollywood ReporterMost Memorable Grammys Moments: Beyoncé's Big Night, Harry Styles' Big Win and Hip-Hop's Big TributeGrammys: Jill Biden Honors Iranian Singer With Inaugural Song for Social Change Special Merit Award After Viral...
musictimes.com
Adele at Grammys 2023: Singer Confirms Appearance, Ready to Beat Taylor, Beyonce?
It looks like we will be singing one big superstar to strut down the Grammy's Red Carpet premiere as Adele, the third most nominated artist of the night has confirmed her attendance at the 95th Annual Grammy Awards. Music's Biggest Night is finally returning to Los Angeles, California, at the...
2023 Grammy Awards: Harry Styles, Beyoncé, and Brandi Carlile Among Big Winners
Harry Styles, Beyoncé, Brandi Carlile, Bonnie Raitt, Lizzo, and Kendrick Lamar were among the big winners at the 2023 Grammy Awards. Styles took home the top prize, winning Album of the Year for Harry’s House. The UK pop star also won Best Pop Vocal Album. Not to be...
Taylor Swift Showed Surprising Support For Harry Styles During His Grammys Win
Styles' Album of the Year win was widely perceived as an upset over Beyoncé, who had been considered the front-runner for the night's biggest prize.
Shania Twain Dances to Harry Styles at 2023 Grammy Awards
Shania Twain attended the 2023 Grammy Awards on Sunday (Feb. 5), and she seemed to have a particularly fun time dancing to Harry Styles' performance. In a clip captured by MTV News, the country singer is seen dancing in the audience as Styles performs his song "As It Was," which was nominated for Record of the Year, Song of the Year and Best Pop Solo Performance.
Jack Antonoff Wins Producer of the Year, Non-Classical, at 2023 Grammys
Jack Antonoff has won Producer of the Year, Non-Classical, at the 2023 Grammys. The pop superproducer beat out Boi-1da, Dahi, the Black Keys’ Dan Auerbach, and Dernst “D’Mile” Emile II to win the trophy. It is Antonoff’s second win in a row in the category, in his fourth consecutive year of nomination.
In Style
Taylor Swift Reportedly Stole Joe Alwyn's Leather Jacket for Post-Grammys Festivities
Taylor Swift is known for dropping little Easter eggs about her work and personal life for her die-hard fans, the Swifties, to find. And the latest clue she dropped was in the form of a friend's post-Grammys Instagram photo dump, in which Swift reportedly wore a leather jacket belonging to her longtime (and notoriously private) boyfriend, Joe Alwyn.
