Google breathes new life into the Pixel 4 and 4 XL with February 2023 update

The Pixel 4 and 4 XL receives a new February 2023 update.

The update appears to feature the February security patch, although it's unclear if other fixes are included.

There is also a developer build of the Privacy Sandbox for the Pixel 4 containing the QPR1 update.

The Pixel 4 and 4 XL aren't done just yet, as Google gives us what appears to be a final update to the devices.

A new update has started rolling out to the Pixel 4 and Pixel 4 XL devices, coinciding with the February 2023 update that rolled out to other Pixel smartphones. The new software patch is marked as version TP1A.221005.002.B2 , but not much else is known about it at the moment. Support for both phones officially ended in October 2022 as Google's three-year software plan for them came to a close.

The update appears to come with the February security patch, but the December feature drop is unlikely to be included in the update. You can update your Pixel by navigating to Settings > System > System update .

Although the Pixel 4 and 4 XL are several months past their time, Google sometimes pushes at least one more software update to older devices past their cutoff date, so this isn't too surprising.

In the meantime, another update has surfaced for the Pixel 4 but in a not-so-public manner. Mishaal Rahman tweeted that the Pixel 4 has received a new update through the Privacy Sandbox developer preview, which appears to contain the December 2022 feature drop.

The Privacy Sandbox is a space for developers to test new technology, such as ad-related APIs and ways of improving user privacy as Google seeks to rid the web of cookies.

December's security patch is also included in this update for the older Pixel device, including the recorder speaker labels, clear calling, and the updated safety center. Rahman has also spotted other additions like the Bluetooth LE audio toggle and the option for showing media on the lock screen. However, Pixel 4 XL is not included in this developer build as that device is not supported by the Privacy Sandbox.

While Pixel 4 owners receive the February 2023 update patch, it's unlikely Google will release QPR1 to the Pixel 4, although this latest development suggests it's not impossible. That said, a Google spokesperson has confirmed with Android Central that the February 2023 update is the final update for the phones, seemingly dashing any hopes that the feature drop will make a public appearance for the devices.