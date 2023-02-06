ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Texas State

Classic Rock 96.1

Ask A Texan: What Are Appropriate (And Tasty) Chili Fixins?

Here in Texas, we love our chili, especially on a cold day. Texans are famously anti-beans in chili, although I know many Texans who do, in fact, use pinto or black beans. Chili preferences vary wildly both inside and outside of Texas. Arkansas and Oklahoma, for example, tend to serve (checks notes) cinnamon rolls with chili. Huh? I don't know a single Texan who does that, or who uses cinnamon at all in chili, which is apparently common in Cincinnati and is also served with spaghetti noodles. Come, again? The amount of cheddar cheese on top seems appropriate though.
Kiss 103.1 FM

Texas Goodwill Stores Do Not Accept These 7 Items

One of my favorite activities on the weekends are to go thrifting, and digging for vinyl. The first stop on a typical weekend is Goodwill. The selection at the stores in Killeen-Temple, Texas is great to purchase, but sometimes I do it just to visit some of my old stuff.
Classic Rock 96.1

32 Texas Cities With Food In Their Name That Will Leave You Hangry

Reading through these Texas town names will leave you craving something to eat, possibly craving something named after one of these towns that were named after food!. Texas covers 268,597 square miles. Yes, it's a big state home to approximately 1,798 cities (Texas Demographics) along with hundreds of additional unincorporated municipalities and towns. With that many city and town names, founders had to be pretty creative when it came to naming their city.
Q92

10 Highly Offensive Facts Every Texan Should Be Embarrassed About

Texans are beaming with pride. The unofficial motto is " Don't like it? Then leave!" To be fair, Texas is pretty remarkable; the food alone could have out-of-staters packing their bags and planting their roots in the Lone Star state. However, it's not always rainbows and sunshine. Texas has some...
news4sanantonio.com

Texas heroes may qualify for free money

San Antonio- If you're looking to buy a home soon, there's a state program that may not only help you get into your dream home, but also save you some cash. It's a down payment assistance program offered by the Texas State Affordable Housing Corporation. In 2020, they had their best year helping about 20,000 families or homebuyers. Their goal is to get our Texas heroes such as educators, first responders, or military folks into a home by saving them some cash.
Trisha Faye

History Uncovered: Buried in Plain Sight

Right off the side of the road they lie. Thousands passing by every day. Never seen. Never acknowledged. How often do you travel westbound on 114 towards I-35? Did you know there’s a small cemetery, about 120-feet north of 114? You probably pass it often and never knew it was there.
MySanAntonio

Most popular girl names in the '00s in Texas

This is a carousel. Use Next and Previous buttons to navigate. Stacker compiled the most popular baby names for girls of the 2000s in Texas using data from the Social Security Administration.
a-z-animals.com

What Lives at the Bottom of the Brazos River?

Also known as the Rio de los Brazos de Dios, the Brazos River is a waterway in central Texas. In Spanish, the river’s name translates to the “River of the Arms of God.” No one knows exactly how the river got its name. One story claims that the river got its name from Spanish explorer Francisco Vazquez de Coronado. Coronado and his men journeyed into Texas in search of the Seven Cities of Gold. When he and his men were about to die of thirst, local tribes guided them to a stream, which they named Brazos de Dios after its life-saving water. Another tale tells a similar story of a Spanish ship that lost its way in the Gulf of Mexico. The ship ran out of drinking water and desperately searched for land. Luckily, they spotted the mouth of the Brazos River, and, upon replenishing their supplies, christened the river.
B106

5 Naughty Sounding Town Names In Texas!

Have you ever met a fellow Texan for the first time and in casual conversation the topic of where you are both from comes up? Ever been caught off guard by the name of their city and think to yourself, 'what did he/she just say to me?' Just me? Surely not. I met someone from Dickens, TX the other day and my inner 14-year-old boy thought wow, that sounds naughty.
Classic Rock 96.1

Classic Rock 96.1

