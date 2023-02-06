Read full article on original website
Amherst police lieutenant retires, plans to work toward school safety
AMHERST — After 26 years, Lt. Dan Makruski will walk out of the Amherst Police Department for the last time today. “I know God’s got bigger plans for me. It’s a retirement on paper, but it’s just a change of mission in my head,” he said while sitting in his office Wednesday afternoon.
Elyria seeks federal grants for radios, ambulance
ELYRIA — The Elyria Fire Department is joining other Lorain County communities in a federal grant to purchase upgraded radios. On Monday Elyria City Council agreed to move forward on an application for the Elyria Fire Department seeking 50 L3 Harris radios, joining Eaton Township, Grafton Village, Grafton Township and LaGrange for the grant offered through the firefighter assistance program from the U.S. Department of Homeland Security and Federal Emergency Management Administration.
Susan Ellen Barson
Susan Ellen Barson (nee Halstead), 89, of Amherst, passed away Monday, February 6, 2023 at her home, following a full and meaningful life. She was born a coal miner's daughter on November 18, 1933 in Peytona, West Virginia. For most of her life, Amherst has been her home. Susan and...
Agnes A. Young
Agnes A. Young (nee Shaffron), 83, of Lorain, passed away at the New Life Hospice Center of St. Joseph, Lorain, after a brief illness on Saturday, February 4, 2023. She was born June 23, 1939 in Wood, Pennsylvania. In 1959, she and her husband, Donald, Sr., moved to Lorain so...
‘Eyes and ears open’: How Garfield Heights officer saved woman from burning home
The Garfield Heights Fire Department is crediting a city police officer with saving the life of a woman in a burning home.
Orrville woman alive today thanks to quick thinking of gym members and an AED
ORRVILLE, Ohio (WOIO) - Linda Thompson was straight and to the point: “It was very frightening and I am just happy to be here.”. When she spoke, Thompson was standing in just about the same spot in Tillison’s Fitness Warehouse in Orville where she had collapsed, in cardiac arrest, about two weeks earlier during an early morning workout, a workout the members call, “boot camp.”
‘They’re scum’: Neighborhood outraged after resident beaten in robbery
Residents in a neighborhood on Cleveland's west side are up in arms after learning that 56-year-old Joe Lewis, who has been a fixture in their lives for decades, was beaten during a robbery early Wednesday morning.
‘Breaks my heart’: Man jailed for failing to make repairs to Cleveland home
Jeffrey Ivey is normally very busy in the month of February, taking pictures at art shows and other Black History events in Cleveland. This year, however, the 60-year-old freelance photographer is locked up in the Cuyahoga County jail for failing to make timely repairs to a century home that once belonged to his grandmother.
Renovated local Chick-fil-A reopening this week
Chick-fil-A is officially reopening its doors in Rocky River Tuesday, Feb. 7.
Bellevue passes smoke-free ordinance with unanimous vote
Private, member-only clubs as well as private residences that are not used as daycare centers or healthcare facilities are exempt from the ordinance.
Girl attacked while heading to bus stop: Streetsboro police
Streetsboro police are investigating after a suspect reportedly attacked a minor as she was heading to the bus stop on Wednesday.
Man accused of killing 2 women in Seven Hills, found incompetent to stand trial at this time
CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - A 34-year-old man accused of stabbing three people inside a Seven Hills home in July 2022, has ben found incompetent to stand trial at this time. Joseph Walter was indicted on the charges of murder, aggravated murder, felonious assault, attempted murder and attempted aggravated murder. Seven...
Prosecutor to Jury: “This case is about justice”
BUCYRUS—Opening statements in the murder trial of Timothy Montgomery began on Tuesday in the Crawford County Common Pleas Courtroom. Judge Sean Leuthold is presiding over the trial. Crawford County Prosecutor Dan Stanley outlined the state’s interpretation of the events that led to the beating Death of Michael “Mikey” Benedict...
Fire caused by faulty electrical wiring damages home in Painesville
A fire at Painesville house caused an estimated $20,000 in damage on Feb. 6. According to a Painesville City Fire Department news release, at approximately 2:49 p.m., the department responded to reported smoke from a home in the 300 block of Rockwood Drive. Occupants of the home had evacuated when crews arrived three minutes later.
Elyria starts evaluating street resurfacing plans
ELYRIA — Elyria City Council’s utilities committee took the first steps Wednesday in finalizing the list of streets to be resurfaced in 2023. The city has budgeted about $1.9 million in Issue 6 funding for resurfacing, a $300,000 increase from 2022 and averaging out to about $271,000 in resurfacing for each ward.
Medina Co. needs drivers for senior meal delivery, compassion programs
The Medina County Office of Older Adults needs drivers to deliver meals to seniors who are homebound and take seniors out on their errand runs.
Cleveland police: Woman found dead, shot in head in car
Cleveland police are investigating after a woman was found fatally shot in the head inside a car on Wednesday.
Smoke still clearing on Cleveland Heights backyard pizza oven verdict
CLEVELAND HEIGHTS, Ohio -- A local couple was settling back down at ground zero this week after their backyard pizza oven finally had its day in court. It actually turned out to be four days in Cuyahoga County Common Pleas Court, for a lawsuit filed in July 2021 -- although the dispute over air quality goes back years before that.
Mary H. Koviak-Tkalcec
Mary H. Koviak-Tkalcec was born July 9, 1930 to Martin and Edith Haas in North Ridgeville. Mary passed away peacefully on Saturday, February 4, 2023 at Wesleyan Village in Elyria. Mary enjoyed taking care of her family as they were her pride and joy. She was an active parishioner at...
Proposed rezoning of 7.5 acres on Ohio 82 in Strongsville remains in limbo
STRONGSVILLE, Ohio -- A family’s request to rezone a 7½-acre parcel on Ohio 82 from industrial to residential is in limbo. Linda Acierno and James Erskine of Brook Park applied for the rezoning in August after they inherited the parcel from a family member, according to city and Cuyahoga County Fiscal Office records.
