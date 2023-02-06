ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Elyria, OH

Chronicle-Telegram

Amherst police lieutenant retires, plans to work toward school safety

AMHERST — After 26 years, Lt. Dan Makruski will walk out of the Amherst Police Department for the last time today. “I know God’s got bigger plans for me. It’s a retirement on paper, but it’s just a change of mission in my head,” he said while sitting in his office Wednesday afternoon.
AMHERST, OH
Chronicle-Telegram

Elyria seeks federal grants for radios, ambulance

ELYRIA — The Elyria Fire Department is joining other Lorain County communities in a federal grant to purchase upgraded radios. On Monday Elyria City Council agreed to move forward on an application for the Elyria Fire Department seeking 50 L3 Harris radios, joining Eaton Township, Grafton Village, Grafton Township and LaGrange for the grant offered through the firefighter assistance program from the U.S. Department of Homeland Security and Federal Emergency Management Administration.
ELYRIA, OH
Chronicle-Telegram

Susan Ellen Barson

Susan Ellen Barson (nee Halstead), 89, of Amherst, passed away Monday, February 6, 2023 at her home, following a full and meaningful life. She was born a coal miner's daughter on November 18, 1933 in Peytona, West Virginia. For most of her life, Amherst has been her home. Susan and...
AMHERST, OH
Chronicle-Telegram

Agnes A. Young

Agnes A. Young (nee Shaffron), 83, of Lorain, passed away at the New Life Hospice Center of St. Joseph, Lorain, after a brief illness on Saturday, February 4, 2023. She was born June 23, 1939 in Wood, Pennsylvania. In 1959, she and her husband, Donald, Sr., moved to Lorain so...
LORAIN, OH
cleveland19.com

Orrville woman alive today thanks to quick thinking of gym members and an AED

ORRVILLE, Ohio (WOIO) - Linda Thompson was straight and to the point: “It was very frightening and I am just happy to be here.”. When she spoke, Thompson was standing in just about the same spot in Tillison’s Fitness Warehouse in Orville where she had collapsed, in cardiac arrest, about two weeks earlier during an early morning workout, a workout the members call, “boot camp.”
ORRVILLE, OH
crawfordcountynow.com

Prosecutor to Jury: “This case is about justice”

BUCYRUS—Opening statements in the murder trial of Timothy Montgomery began on Tuesday in the Crawford County Common Pleas Courtroom. Judge Sean Leuthold is presiding over the trial. Crawford County Prosecutor Dan Stanley outlined the state’s interpretation of the events that led to the beating Death of Michael “Mikey” Benedict...
CRAWFORD COUNTY, OH
News-Herald.com

Fire caused by faulty electrical wiring damages home in Painesville

A fire at Painesville house caused an estimated $20,000 in damage on Feb. 6. According to a Painesville City Fire Department news release, at approximately 2:49 p.m., the department responded to reported smoke from a home in the 300 block of Rockwood Drive. Occupants of the home had evacuated when crews arrived three minutes later.
PAINESVILLE, OH
Chronicle-Telegram

Elyria starts evaluating street resurfacing plans

ELYRIA — Elyria City Council’s utilities committee took the first steps Wednesday in finalizing the list of streets to be resurfaced in 2023. The city has budgeted about $1.9 million in Issue 6 funding for resurfacing, a $300,000 increase from 2022 and averaging out to about $271,000 in resurfacing for each ward.
ELYRIA, OH
Chronicle-Telegram

Mary H. Koviak-Tkalcec

Mary H. Koviak-Tkalcec was born July 9, 1930 to Martin and Edith Haas in North Ridgeville. Mary passed away peacefully on Saturday, February 4, 2023 at Wesleyan Village in Elyria. Mary enjoyed taking care of her family as they were her pride and joy. She was an active parishioner at...
ELYRIA, OH

