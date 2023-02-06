ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

Related
Yardbarker

Isiah Thomas lands prominent job with NBA contender

Isiah Thomas has officially returned to the NBA ranks. Chris Haynes of TNT reported on Tuesday that the Phoenix Suns and their new owner Mat Ishbia intend to hire the retired Hall of Fame point guard Thomas. Haynes adds that Thomas will have a “prominent” role in the Phoenix front office alongside general manager James Jones.
PHOENIX, AZ
Yardbarker

Nets' Ben Simmons involved in trade talks ahead of deadline

Enigmatic former All-Star Ben Simmons is currently sidelined with a knee injury as his Brooklyn Nets look to navigate the post-Kyrie Irving era. Simmons has sat out each of the past five games and is considered day-to-day. The backdrop here is Thursday’s NBA trade deadline and Brooklyn’s trade of Irving...
BROOKLYN, NY
NBC Sports

Report: What Raptors gave up to land Celtics' big man trade target

If the Boston Celtics take a big swing before Thursday's 3 p.m. ET NBA trade deadline, it won't involve big man Jakob Poeltl. The San Antonio Spurs dealt Poeltl to the Toronto Raptors late Wednesday night, according to multiple reports. The Celtics were linked to Poeltl multiple times over the past few weeks and reportedly were exploring the possibility of packaging Payton Pritchard and Danilo Gallinari as part of a potential deal for the Spurs center.
BOSTON, MA
OnlyHomers

Philadelphia Eagles Star Arrested Just Before Super Bowl

Just days before the 2023 Super Bowl, one of the star players that is set to take the field for the game has been arrested on absolutely shocking charges. Offensive Lineman Josh Sills, who is in his rookie season for the Philadelphia Eagles, will be in court on February 16 in relation to claims that are so shocking and vile that we recommend you read for yourself here.
PHILADELPHIA, PA
ClutchPoints

Kevin Durant: Perfect trade Grizzlies must offer Nets ahead of deadline

In order to acquire Kevin Durant before the NBA trade deadline, the Memphis Grizzlies will need to offer the Brooklyn Nets a substantial return package. The likelihood of obtaining Durant has increased following Kyrie Irving’s move to the Dallas Mavericks, and it is imperative for the Grizzlies to capitalize on this opportunity. Although they currently have the second-best win-loss record in the Western Conference, it is hard to imagine the Grizzlies passing up the chance to acquire a player like Durant. The combination of superstar Ja Morant and the “Slim Reaper” would be a dream come true for Grizzlies fans. Here we will look at the Grizzlies’ perfect trade offer to acquire Durant ahead of the trade deadline.
MEMPHIS, TN
Yardbarker

Report: Knicks not in active trade talks with Raptors for O.G. Anunoby

The New York Knicks‘ interest in O.G. Anunoby appears to have waned or perhaps cooled off by the Toronto Raptors’ high asking price. According to Yahoo Sports’ Jake Fischer via SNY’s The Putback, the Knicks nor the Brooklyn Nets are not actively engaged with the Raptors about a potential Anunoby deal with two days left before Thursday’s NBA trade deadline. Fischer added that Anunoby’s price is “very, very high,” according to several teams around the league.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
Yardbarker

Lakers acquire D’Angelo Russell, Malik Beasley in big three-way trade

The Los Angeles Lakers vastly improved their roster ahead of Thursday’s deadline with a big three-team trade. The Lakers on Wednesday acquired D’Angelo Russell, Malik Beasley and Jarred Vanderbilt in a trade with the Jazz and Timberwolves. Utah received: Russell Westbrook, Damian Jones, Juan Toscano-Anderson and a 2027...
LOS ANGELES, CA
Yardbarker

Meet the Sellers: the Detroit Red Wings

Welcome to a new little series Tyler Yaremchuk and I are doing leading up to the trade deadline: Meet the Sellers. With the Oilers playing a fairly soft schedule going up against the Red Wings, Philadelphia Flyers, Ottawa Senators, Montreal Canadiens and Columbus Blue Jackets all ahead of the deadline, we’re going to take a look at a few players from each team who could be on the move.
DETROIT, MI
Yardbarker

LeBron James: "I'm The Best Basketball Player That Ever Played The Game."

LeBron James is one of the greatest players in NBA history, as he's managed himself the best way during his 20-year career. The King has done so much on and off the court that many fans consider him the greatest to ever do it, even above other legends like Michael Jordan, Kareem Abdul-Jabbar, and Kobe Bryant.
Yardbarker

Trade Rumors: Knicks, Cam Reddish, Warriors, Raptors

The Nuggets and Pistons are among the teams who are in the mix for forward Cam Reddish, per Ian Begley of SNY.tv. Both teams have talked to the Knicks about a Reddish deal, Begley added. Meanwhile, the Knicks have been linked to Pistons forward Saddiq Bey for some time, as...
NEW YORK CITY, NY
Yardbarker

Blackhawks Give Patrick Kane List of Teams For Pending Trade

Patrick Kane still hasn’t made up his mind about whether he’ll leave the Chicago Blackhawks or not, but the winger has been given a list of teams by his current employer for consideration in the event he becomes ready to move on in the next three weeks. In other words, the Blackhawks are simply waiting on Kane’s decision, but they’re arming him with as much information as they can so that when he decides, the process is quick.
CHICAGO, IL

