ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Bartow County, GA

Comments / 0

Related
coosavalleynews.com

Rome High School Student Jailed for Attack

A Rome High School student, Dominic Keshawn Espinoza, 17, was arrested this week after reports said he slapped another student in the face. Police stated that the victim suffered bruising and swelling as a result of the attack. Espinoza is charged with battery.
ROME, GA
fox5atlanta.com

Over 60 neglected animals seized from one Fulton County home

FULTON COUNTY, Ga. - Fulton County authorities said they seized 65 neglected animals from one residence during a sweep. The Fulton County Police and its SWAT team helped Fulton County Animal Services serve a search warrant for felony cruelty to animals. During the search, officials counted 56 dogs, two horses,...
FULTON COUNTY, GA
wbhfradio.org

A Cartersville Man Receives A 40 Year Sentence for Child Molestation

A theft investigation turns into a child molestation case. Forty-one-year-old Brandon Michael Elrod of Cartersville pleaded guilty to two counts of child molestation and one count of sexual exploitation of children in Bartow Superior Court Tuesday. Elrod received a 40-year sentence, with the first 25 years to serve incarcerated and the remainder on probation.
CARTERSVILLE, GA
coosavalleynews.com

Rome Man Jailed for Hitting Blind Mother

Michael Elias Peschel, 33 of Rome, was arrested this week after reports said he punched his blind mother in the face. Reports added that the victim, a 56 year-old female, was knocked to the ground from the punch. Peschel is charged with battery and exploitation of the elderly.
ROME, GA
coosavalleynews.com

Rome Felon Found with Gun, Projectiles

Joseph Ray Turley, 30 of Rome, was arrested this week after reports said he was found illegally in possession of a firearm and projectiles during a search on Tower Road. Reports said that Turley is a convicted felon, thus not allowed to possess weapons. Authorities went on to say that...
ROME, GA
weisradio.com

“Maybe it Would’ve Been Better to Just Keep Quiet…”

Recently, Chattooga County Sheriff’s Office Deputies were called regarding a woman causing a disturbance on Reece Street in Summerville. A complainant said that a woman had been in his yard screaming at him and saying that he was “squatting” on her grandmother’s property. The complainant told her to leave and she said she was parked on “public land”. Deputies recognized a description of the woman and her vehicle because several of them had encountered her at an area restaurant that same morning – when she had asked deputies a series of seemingly irrational questions. Also, there had been a report of the same woman screaming and using racial slurs at a local Food Mart earlier that day. Deputies were able to locate the woman and stopped her on Sloppy Floyd Lake Road. The Georgia State Patrol assisted in the traffic stop, and attempted to perform a field sobriety test on the woman, but she refused to cooperate.
SUMMERVILLE, GA
coosavalleynews.com

Cartersville Man Found Prowling Around Rome Home

Brandon Vincent Reaves, 25 of Cartersville, was arrested in Rome after reports said he was found attempting to open windows and doors to a home on Padlock Mountain Road. Reports added that he was also spotted looking into the back door of the home. Reaves is charged with prowling.
ROME, GA

Comments / 0

Community Policy