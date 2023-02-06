Read full article on original website
Bartow County student found with a loaded gun
Another day, another gun found on a school campus.
Bus driver in Paulding County fired following investigation into viral video with parent
PAULDING COUNTY, Ga. — A bus driver lost her job and is now facing criminal charges along with a parent following a viral video that showed the parent slapping the bus driver as students tried to get off a bus in Paulding County. Arrest warrants from the county stated...
Bartow Schools issue Statement regarding Incident at Woodland Middle School
According to a report by WBHF Radio, a Bartow County middle school student is recovering after he was allegedly attacked while in the restroom. Bartow County Schools released a statement on Monday when a student hit another student with a pair of scissors in a restroom at Woodland Middle School.
Student attacked with scissors in Bartow County middle school restroom
District officials say the student is facing disciplinary action, but could also be criminally charged.
Rome High School Student Jailed for Attack
A Rome High School student, Dominic Keshawn Espinoza, 17, was arrested this week after reports said he slapped another student in the face. Police stated that the victim suffered bruising and swelling as a result of the attack. Espinoza is charged with battery.
Over 60 neglected animals seized from one Fulton County home
FULTON COUNTY, Ga. - Fulton County authorities said they seized 65 neglected animals from one residence during a sweep. The Fulton County Police and its SWAT team helped Fulton County Animal Services serve a search warrant for felony cruelty to animals. During the search, officials counted 56 dogs, two horses,...
At least 500 Georgians ripped off in romance fraud, FBI urges people to be careful Valentine’s Day
They say con artists ripped off at least 500 people in Georgia in 2021.
Allegations of 'inappropriate behavior' after video of Clayton County teacher surfaces
JONESBORO, Ga. - Lateasha Boggs was stunned by images circulating on social media, reportedly recorded by some Jonesboro High students, that allegedly showed a teacher pleasuring himself in an empty classroom during school on Friday. "I was just appalled, like 'this can't be real'," Boggs told FOX 5's Deidra Dukes....
Lakeview Middle School student brings THC edibles, distributes
UPDATE: More information has been obtained from a Catoosa County Sheriff’s Office report. School faculty also retrieved a vape pen without a cartridge from the 11-year-old. The student is a sixth grader at the school. He told school faculty that he ate some edibles and gave some to his...
A Cartersville Man Receives A 40 Year Sentence for Child Molestation
A theft investigation turns into a child molestation case. Forty-one-year-old Brandon Michael Elrod of Cartersville pleaded guilty to two counts of child molestation and one count of sexual exploitation of children in Bartow Superior Court Tuesday. Elrod received a 40-year sentence, with the first 25 years to serve incarcerated and the remainder on probation.
APD body camera video gives new insight into shooting that killed protester, injured trooper
Georgia State Patrol troopers do not wear body cameras, so there is no video that directly shows the shooting, only video that captures audio of the gunshots.
Former Alpharetta officer to face potential charges in 2021 K-9 attack
A Fulton County grand jury will consider criminal charges against a former Alpharetta police officer in March, according...
Nearly 40 crashes already this year at one Cobb County intersection
The Cobb County Police department has responded to nearly 40 car crashes on Roswell Road this year and the number continues to grow.
2 women arrested after allegedly stealing almost $3K in perfumes from a Cobb County Kohl’s
Two women have been arrested after they allegedly stole close to $3,000 worth of perfumes from Kohl’s in Cobb County.
Rome Man Jailed for Hitting Blind Mother
Michael Elias Peschel, 33 of Rome, was arrested this week after reports said he punched his blind mother in the face. Reports added that the victim, a 56 year-old female, was knocked to the ground from the punch. Peschel is charged with battery and exploitation of the elderly.
Rome Felon Found with Gun, Projectiles
Joseph Ray Turley, 30 of Rome, was arrested this week after reports said he was found illegally in possession of a firearm and projectiles during a search on Tower Road. Reports said that Turley is a convicted felon, thus not allowed to possess weapons. Authorities went on to say that...
Storage facility accidentally auctions off everything metro Atlanta woman owns
The most they would offer her to make up for it was $5K, she says.
At least 50 animals rescued by Fulton County Animal Services as part of police investigation
Shelter officials said there are already 300 animals in the shelter and they do not have enough room to house the new residents.
“Maybe it Would’ve Been Better to Just Keep Quiet…”
Recently, Chattooga County Sheriff’s Office Deputies were called regarding a woman causing a disturbance on Reece Street in Summerville. A complainant said that a woman had been in his yard screaming at him and saying that he was “squatting” on her grandmother’s property. The complainant told her to leave and she said she was parked on “public land”. Deputies recognized a description of the woman and her vehicle because several of them had encountered her at an area restaurant that same morning – when she had asked deputies a series of seemingly irrational questions. Also, there had been a report of the same woman screaming and using racial slurs at a local Food Mart earlier that day. Deputies were able to locate the woman and stopped her on Sloppy Floyd Lake Road. The Georgia State Patrol assisted in the traffic stop, and attempted to perform a field sobriety test on the woman, but she refused to cooperate.
Cartersville Man Found Prowling Around Rome Home
Brandon Vincent Reaves, 25 of Cartersville, was arrested in Rome after reports said he was found attempting to open windows and doors to a home on Padlock Mountain Road. Reports added that he was also spotted looking into the back door of the home. Reaves is charged with prowling.
