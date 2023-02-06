ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Stevens Point, WI

Wausau events worth checking out for the week of Feb. 9, 2023

An energetic traditional bluegrass combo based in Tennessee’s Smoky Mountains, the Po’ Ramblin’ Boys got their start at a local moonshine distiller in the mid 2010s where they acted as the house band. The Po’ Ramblin’ Boys passion for bluegrass is as clear as it is contagious. With a heavy touring schedule across the United States and Europe and a recent Grammy Nomination with Rounder Records, the Boys are well on their way to becoming the quintessential bluegrass band of their generation. Doors open at 6 pm. Show starts at 7 pm. $38. Details at lamplightsessions.com.
WAUSAU, WI
On Milwaukee

Urban spelunking: Stevens Point's Hotel Whiting

STEVENS POINT – One of the tallest buildings in downtown Stevens Point in 1923 is also one of the tallest buildings in the former lumbering town today ... and it has a Milwaukee connection. The five-story Whiting Place Apartments, 1408 Strongs Ave., is a Mediterranean Revival gem designed by...
STEVENS POINT, WI
WausauPilot

Wausau area obituaries February 3, 2023

Surrounded by loved ones at home, Joseph “Joe” Frank Sautner, entered the Kingdom of Heaven on Friday, January 27, 2023. Joe was born May 8, 1979, in Norfolk, Virginia to the late William Joseph Sautner and Mary Jayne (Petroski) Sautner. He grew up in Glidden, Wisconsin since the age of 5 years old. He attended Glidden High School and went on to attend the Criminal Justice Program at Northcentral Technical College in Wausau, Wisconsin. He also completed the emergency medical technician certificate at Northcentral Technical College in Wausau in May of 2012, where he first met his wife, Sarah Goree.
WAUSAU, WI
wearegreenbay.com

Another case of chronic wasting disease found in northern Wisconsin

WOLF RIVER, Wis. (WFRV) – The Wisconsin Department of Natural Resources (DNR) has confirmed another case of chronic wasting disease (CWD) in northern Wisconsin. According to a release, the deer was hunter-harvested in the Town of Wolf River, Langlade County. It is the first confirmed wild deer CWD-positive detected in Langlade County.
LANGLADE COUNTY, WI
wearegreenbay.com

Cheese manufacturing plant in Wisconsin closing, laying off 100+ workers

PLOVER, Wis. (WFRV) – The Wisconsin Department of Workforce Development (DWD) has received a letter from a Wisconsin cheese company stating its intention to permanently close its manufacturing plant, affecting over 100 workers. Ohio-based Biery Cheese Company, which owns a manufacturing plant in Plover, Wisconsin, will be shutting down...
PLOVER, WI
wearegreenbay.com

Neenah community mourns the loss of a beloved restaurant owner

NEENAH, Wis. (WFRV) – The Neenah community is mourning the loss of a popular restaurant owner. Mary Lou Hernandez had been a motherly figure in the Neenah community since the 90s when she and her family opened the restaurant Zacatecas. Even though a family friend, Heidi Wenberg, purchased the business in 2009, Hernandez had been working at the restaurant until she passed away last week.
NEENAH, WI
wearegreenbay.com

Authorities investigating shooting in central Wisconsin, suspect still at-large

WAUSAU, Wis. (WFRV) – Authorities in central Wisconsin are investigating a shooting that took place over the weekend in the Town of Wausau. According to a release from the Marathon County Sheriff’s Office, the shooting took place during the late evening hours of Saturday, February 4, 2023, on Mcintosh Road, where a 38-year-old man was shot multiple times before driving himself to a local hospital.
WAUSAU, WI
wearegreenbay.com

Property damage in central Wisconsin includes image of swastika

LINCOLN, Wis. (WFRV) – A property in Adams County was reportedly damaged with graffiti which included an image of a swastika. The Adams County Sheriff’s Office posted on its Facebook page about some recent property damage that involved some apparent anti-Semitic messaging. The post included three pictures of graffiti, one of which appears to be a swastika.
ADAMS COUNTY, WI
spmetrowire.com

Plover’s new fire engine ready to serve

Plover’s new fire engine is now in service. The latest addition to their fleet, Engine 1, was ordered in 2020 but arrived late due to COVID-related shipping delays, according to Fire Chief Mark Deaver. Plover took receipt of its new Rosenbauer fire engine about two months ago, and since...
PLOVER, WI
WausauPilot

Former Wausau man sentenced in major drug distribution scheme

A former Wausau man will spend 12 years in federal prison for distributing at least 500 grams of methamphetamine in the area, part of a major drug conspiracy. Victor Pennington, 27, will also spend five year on extended supervision when he is released from his prison term. Pennington now lists a Tomah address but was living in Wausau when he was indicted on the charges. He was sentenced last week by U.S. District Judge William Conley. The mandatory minimum for the crime is 10 years.
WAUSAU, WI
wearegreenbay.com

Wisconsin man killed in Upper Peninsula snowmobile crash

WAKEFIELD TOWNSHIP, Mich. (WJMN) – A man from Berlin is dead and another person is hospitalized following a crash involving multiple snowmobiles in Gogebic County. According to a release from Michigan State Police, troopers from the MSP Wakefield Post and deputies from the Gogebic County Sheriff’s Department were sent to a snowmobile crash in Wakefield Township at approximately 1:30 a.m. Central on Sunday, January 29.
GOGEBIC COUNTY, MI
WSAW

Silver Alert canceled for Waupaca County man reported missing

WAUPACA, Wis. (WSAW) - The Waupaca County Sheriff’s Office has confirmed a man reported missing on Wednesday evening has been located. Patrick Joseph Nugent, 74, reportedly left his residence near Waupaca at 6:50 p.m. for an overnight medical appointment in Waushara County. His family was later contacted by that facility and told that he had not arrived.
WAUPACA COUNTY, WI
wearegreenbay.com

Wisconsin man sentenced, partner threw 700+ grams of meth out car window on 33-mile high-speed chase

MADISON, Wis. (WFRV) – A 27-year-old man will spend the next 12 years in federal prison for distributing a significant amount of methamphetamine as part of a conspiracy. According to the U.S. Attorney’s Office, Victor Pennington from Tomah was sentenced to 12 years in federal prison for distributing 500 grams or more of methamphetamine, followed by five years of supervised release.
TOMAH, WI
cwbradio.com

Marathon County Sheriff Announces Promotion of Lieutenant to Captain

The Marathon County Sheriff had the privilege of announcing to his staff the promotion of Lieutenant Ryan Berdal to the rank of Captain. Captain Berdal began his new role on February 5, 2023 and oversees the Communications Division. Captain Berdal was hired as a patrol deputy with the Sheriff’s Office on June 9, 2003.
MARATHON COUNTY, WI
WNCY

Going To Pot, In Winnebago County

WINNEBAGO COUNTY, WI (WTAQ-WLUK) – A Winnebago County board supervisor is pushing an ordinance that would reduce simple marijuana possession to a $1 fine. The county’s Judiciary and Public Safety Committee considered the measure Monday night. Prior to Monday’s meeting, Winnebago County Supervisor for District Six, Brian Defferding...
WINNEBAGO COUNTY, WI

