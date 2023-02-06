Read full article on original website
WJFW-TV
U.S.G.A. announces Stevens Point Country Club as a site for US Senior Open Qualifying
STEVENS POINT, Wis. (WJFW) - This upcoming summer, SentryWorld Golf Course will be hosting the 43 US Senior Open. While that is a big draw to the area in and of itself, another recent announcement from the U.S.G.A. will draw more to central Wisconsin. Stevens Point Country Club was announced...
thecitypages.com
Wausau events worth checking out for the week of Feb. 9, 2023
An energetic traditional bluegrass combo based in Tennessee’s Smoky Mountains, the Po’ Ramblin’ Boys got their start at a local moonshine distiller in the mid 2010s where they acted as the house band. The Po’ Ramblin’ Boys passion for bluegrass is as clear as it is contagious. With a heavy touring schedule across the United States and Europe and a recent Grammy Nomination with Rounder Records, the Boys are well on their way to becoming the quintessential bluegrass band of their generation. Doors open at 6 pm. Show starts at 7 pm. $38. Details at lamplightsessions.com.
On Milwaukee
Urban spelunking: Stevens Point's Hotel Whiting
STEVENS POINT – One of the tallest buildings in downtown Stevens Point in 1923 is also one of the tallest buildings in the former lumbering town today ... and it has a Milwaukee connection. The five-story Whiting Place Apartments, 1408 Strongs Ave., is a Mediterranean Revival gem designed by...
Wausau area obituaries February 3, 2023
Surrounded by loved ones at home, Joseph “Joe” Frank Sautner, entered the Kingdom of Heaven on Friday, January 27, 2023. Joe was born May 8, 1979, in Norfolk, Virginia to the late William Joseph Sautner and Mary Jayne (Petroski) Sautner. He grew up in Glidden, Wisconsin since the age of 5 years old. He attended Glidden High School and went on to attend the Criminal Justice Program at Northcentral Technical College in Wausau, Wisconsin. He also completed the emergency medical technician certificate at Northcentral Technical College in Wausau in May of 2012, where he first met his wife, Sarah Goree.
wearegreenbay.com
Another case of chronic wasting disease found in northern Wisconsin
WOLF RIVER, Wis. (WFRV) – The Wisconsin Department of Natural Resources (DNR) has confirmed another case of chronic wasting disease (CWD) in northern Wisconsin. According to a release, the deer was hunter-harvested in the Town of Wolf River, Langlade County. It is the first confirmed wild deer CWD-positive detected in Langlade County.
WSAW
First Alert Weather Day Canceled Thursday - Snow threat diminished in central Wisconsin
WAUSAU, Wis. (WSAW) - The storm track for our next system continues to shift farther east and southeast in Wisconsin, which has prompted the First Alert Weather Team to cancel the First Alert Weather Day that was scheduled to start Thursday morning.. CLOSINGS | WISCONSIN ROAD CONDITIONS | WSAW NEWS...
wearegreenbay.com
Cheese manufacturing plant in Wisconsin closing, laying off 100+ workers
PLOVER, Wis. (WFRV) – The Wisconsin Department of Workforce Development (DWD) has received a letter from a Wisconsin cheese company stating its intention to permanently close its manufacturing plant, affecting over 100 workers. Ohio-based Biery Cheese Company, which owns a manufacturing plant in Plover, Wisconsin, will be shutting down...
wearegreenbay.com
Neenah community mourns the loss of a beloved restaurant owner
NEENAH, Wis. (WFRV) – The Neenah community is mourning the loss of a popular restaurant owner. Mary Lou Hernandez had been a motherly figure in the Neenah community since the 90s when she and her family opened the restaurant Zacatecas. Even though a family friend, Heidi Wenberg, purchased the business in 2009, Hernandez had been working at the restaurant until she passed away last week.
WSAW
Marathon Co. Highway 29 road projects slated to start in April
WAUSAU, Wis. (WSAW) - Portions of Highway 29 in Marathon County will see road construction projects in 2023. A $12.4 million project in the eastbound lanes is expected to start in April 2023. The stretch of road is in Edgar, between County E and County H. According to a release...
wearegreenbay.com
Authorities investigating shooting in central Wisconsin, suspect still at-large
WAUSAU, Wis. (WFRV) – Authorities in central Wisconsin are investigating a shooting that took place over the weekend in the Town of Wausau. According to a release from the Marathon County Sheriff’s Office, the shooting took place during the late evening hours of Saturday, February 4, 2023, on Mcintosh Road, where a 38-year-old man was shot multiple times before driving himself to a local hospital.
spmetrowire.com
Rare case of rabbit fever reported in Portage Co.
A rare case of tularemia has been reported in Portage Co. County Health Officer Gary Garske told the health and human services...
wearegreenbay.com
Property damage in central Wisconsin includes image of swastika
LINCOLN, Wis. (WFRV) – A property in Adams County was reportedly damaged with graffiti which included an image of a swastika. The Adams County Sheriff’s Office posted on its Facebook page about some recent property damage that involved some apparent anti-Semitic messaging. The post included three pictures of graffiti, one of which appears to be a swastika.
spmetrowire.com
Plover’s new fire engine ready to serve
Plover’s new fire engine is now in service. The latest addition to their fleet, Engine 1, was ordered in 2020 but arrived late due to COVID-related shipping delays, according to Fire Chief Mark Deaver. Plover took receipt of its new Rosenbauer fire engine about two months ago, and since...
wearegreenbay.com
Sheriff: Missing Wisconsin woman died from hypothermia due to environmental exposure
TOMAH, Wis. (WFRV) – Authorities in western Wisconsin have wrapped up their investigation into the death of a missing woman and now have a cause of death. According to an update provided by the Monroe County Sheriff’s Office, Felicia Wanna, who was found dead in a rural area of Monroe County, died of hypothermia due to environmental exposure.
Former Wausau man sentenced in major drug distribution scheme
A former Wausau man will spend 12 years in federal prison for distributing at least 500 grams of methamphetamine in the area, part of a major drug conspiracy. Victor Pennington, 27, will also spend five year on extended supervision when he is released from his prison term. Pennington now lists a Tomah address but was living in Wausau when he was indicted on the charges. He was sentenced last week by U.S. District Judge William Conley. The mandatory minimum for the crime is 10 years.
wearegreenbay.com
Wisconsin man killed in Upper Peninsula snowmobile crash
WAKEFIELD TOWNSHIP, Mich. (WJMN) – A man from Berlin is dead and another person is hospitalized following a crash involving multiple snowmobiles in Gogebic County. According to a release from Michigan State Police, troopers from the MSP Wakefield Post and deputies from the Gogebic County Sheriff’s Department were sent to a snowmobile crash in Wakefield Township at approximately 1:30 a.m. Central on Sunday, January 29.
WSAW
Silver Alert canceled for Waupaca County man reported missing
WAUPACA, Wis. (WSAW) - The Waupaca County Sheriff’s Office has confirmed a man reported missing on Wednesday evening has been located. Patrick Joseph Nugent, 74, reportedly left his residence near Waupaca at 6:50 p.m. for an overnight medical appointment in Waushara County. His family was later contacted by that facility and told that he had not arrived.
wearegreenbay.com
Wisconsin man sentenced, partner threw 700+ grams of meth out car window on 33-mile high-speed chase
MADISON, Wis. (WFRV) – A 27-year-old man will spend the next 12 years in federal prison for distributing a significant amount of methamphetamine as part of a conspiracy. According to the U.S. Attorney’s Office, Victor Pennington from Tomah was sentenced to 12 years in federal prison for distributing 500 grams or more of methamphetamine, followed by five years of supervised release.
cwbradio.com
Marathon County Sheriff Announces Promotion of Lieutenant to Captain
The Marathon County Sheriff had the privilege of announcing to his staff the promotion of Lieutenant Ryan Berdal to the rank of Captain. Captain Berdal began his new role on February 5, 2023 and oversees the Communications Division. Captain Berdal was hired as a patrol deputy with the Sheriff’s Office on June 9, 2003.
WNCY
Going To Pot, In Winnebago County
WINNEBAGO COUNTY, WI (WTAQ-WLUK) – A Winnebago County board supervisor is pushing an ordinance that would reduce simple marijuana possession to a $1 fine. The county’s Judiciary and Public Safety Committee considered the measure Monday night. Prior to Monday’s meeting, Winnebago County Supervisor for District Six, Brian Defferding...
