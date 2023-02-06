An energetic traditional bluegrass combo based in Tennessee’s Smoky Mountains, the Po’ Ramblin’ Boys got their start at a local moonshine distiller in the mid 2010s where they acted as the house band. The Po’ Ramblin’ Boys passion for bluegrass is as clear as it is contagious. With a heavy touring schedule across the United States and Europe and a recent Grammy Nomination with Rounder Records, the Boys are well on their way to becoming the quintessential bluegrass band of their generation. Doors open at 6 pm. Show starts at 7 pm. $38. Details at lamplightsessions.com.

WAUSAU, WI ・ 4 HOURS AGO