Lewis County bests Sparks-less Colts, 46-37
WESTON, W.Va. (WV News) — The Lewis County Minutemaids used a big first quarter and held off a late charge from Philip Barbour, which was playing without both Braylyn Sparks and Arrington Sparks, to pick their 15th win of the season, 46-37, Wednesday night in Weston. The ‘Maids came...
No injuries reported in Marion Co., West Virginia, Clarion Inn fire
FAIRMONT, W.Va. (WV News) — A fire at the Clarion Inn just outside of Fairmont resulted in no injuries. Officials are still looking for the cause of the blaze. The fire started in the rear right corner of the inn, damaging much of that side of the building and causing part of the roof to fall in, according to George Harris, and investigator with the Office of the State Fire Marshal.
$100K scholarship gift to West Virginia University School of Medicine aids future doctors from West Virginia
MORGANTOWN, W.Va. (WV News) — Mountain State students pursuing a medical degree from the West Virginia University School of Medicine will benefit from an alum’s $100,000 scholarship gift. Dr. John C. Wright Jr. and his wife, Joanne, established the scholarship to pay tribute to his roots in West...
West Virginia wins physical game over No. 11 Iowa State, 76-71
MORGANTOWN, W.Va. (WV News) — They billed what went on at the Coliseum as a basketball game but if you played in it, you know it was something more like a recreation of the Alamo. It’s been that way ever since the Big 12 Conference began league play, with...
Photo Gallery II: West Virginia Mountaineers - Iowa State Cyclones
MORGANTOWN, W.Va. -- More looks from another satisfying night at the WVU Coliseum, where West Virginia knocked off No. 11 Iowa State on Wednesday night. The Mountaineers made 26 of 31 attempts from the free throw line in the 76-71 win. Only Missouri, with 78 points, has scored more points...
WATCH: West Virginia Mountaineers - Iowa State Cyclones Highlights, Interviews
MORGANTOWN, W. Va. -- Highlights and postgame interviews from West Virginia's 76-71 home win over Iowa State. The Mountaineers improved to 15-9 overall and 4-7 in conference play, while dropping the Cyclones to 16-7 and 7-4. Kedrian Johnson led WVU with 22 points, while Emmitt Matthews scored 20 points on 7-10 shooting from the field. James Okonkwo grabbed nine rebounds in 13 minutes of action.
West Virginia - Iowa State Mens basketball highlights
Highlights from West Virginia's 76-71 win over Iowa State in Big 12 men's basketball action.
Lincoln edges Bridgeport with late free throws
SHINNSTON, W.Va. (WV News) — Sixteen of the Lincoln girls basketball team’s 28 free throw attempts came in the fourth quarter. Although the Cougars didn’t make a field goal in the final quarter, they overcame it by hitting eight of the 16 free throws and getting enough stops defensively to hold on for a 51-49 victory over Bridgeport on Wednesday at Lincoln.
Keener, Horne star to lead Grafton past Liberty, 46-26
GRAFTON, W.Va. (WV News) — An outstanding defensive effort and double-doubles from Bearcat stars Kenna Keener and Hadley Horne propelled Grafton to a dominant 46-26 home win over the Liberty Mountaineers on Wednesday night. “We talked about our keys to success before the game. Playing disciplined team defense in...
BlueGoldNews.com: WVU Mens Basketball Bob Huggins 2/7/23
West Virginia mens basketball head coach Bob Huggins describes Iowa State's success with forcing teams to shoot he ball over their defense, and his tactic of getting new voices to help reinforce some of the lessons he is trying to teach his players. Welcome to the discussion. Thank you for...
Offense grabs the headlines, but defense usually grabs the wins for WVU
MORGANTOWN, W.Va. — A comparison of the statistics would lead an observer to believe the biggest difference for the 14-9 Mountaineer basketball team this season versus the 16-17 edition of 2021-22 is offense. So far in 2022-23, West Virginia is scoring at a much better clip (77.6 points per...
Offensive Line Outlook: Mountaineers return a great deal of experience up front
Neal Brown has been building toward this from the moment he took over as West Virginia’s head coach in 2019. He and offensive line coach Matt Moore have been constructing the Mountaineer offensive front piece by piece over the past four years, and it appears that they are close to having the talent and experience they have been looking for.
Spatafore leads Bridgeport over Woodrow Wilson
INSTITUTE, W.Va. (WV News) — Anthony Spatafore scored 19 points and Ashton Curry and Ben Bifano added nine each as the Bridgeport Indians defeated the Woodrow Wilson Flying Eagles, 51-43, at the Par Mar Shootout at West Virginia State University on Wednesday evening. Tyler Randolph added 10 rebounds and...
Harrison County Commission approves Animal Control facility contract
CLARKSBURG, W.Va. (WV News) — The Harrison County Commission on Wednesday approved a proposal for assessments relating to an Animal Control facility and a request for proposals for consulting services relating to a youth barn facility project. The commission approved moving forward with the first part of a two-part...
Minutemen fall to B-U, pound Richwood
The Minutemen suffered a hard luck loss to Buckhannon-Upshur to open the week but bounced back in fine fashion to beat Richwood.
State, local officials urge Harrison County Commission to reconsider sale of airport-area property
CLARKSBURG, W.Va. (WV News) — As the Harrison County Commission began budget talks for the next fiscal year during a work session Wednesday, a group of local and state officials encouraged commissioners to reconsider their decision to sell property located near the airport. Last year, commissioners voted 2-1 to...
