Newark, NJ

Funeral held for 5-year-old girl killed in hit-and-run crash in Newark

By News 12 Staff
 3 days ago

A funeral was held for a 5-year-old girl who was killed in a hit-and-run crash in Newark last week.

Family members and members of the community gathered to honor the life of Fanta Sangara.

The family tells News 12 New Jersey that they are heartbroken.

“Fanta was a happy little girl. You cannot see her without loving her. Just looking at her, you are going to love her,” says Fatima K., Sangara’s aunt.

The crash happened on Jan. 31 around 6:30 p.m. on Sixth Avenue West and North Ninth Street. Sangara's father and younger sister were injured.

Police say the driver did not stop after the crash. No arrests have been made.

The family says that they cannot understand why someone would hit their family members and then not stop to help. They say that the driver will have to answer to God.

The family says that Sangara was passionate about dancing and that she wanted to be a superstar.

A GoFundMe page has been set up for the family to help with expenses.

A $10,000 reward is being offered for information leading to an arrest. Anyone who might have information about the crash is asked to call 877-847-7432 .

