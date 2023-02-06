ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Full Swing Episode Guide: What's Covered In The Netflix PGA Tour Series

By Elliott Heath
Launching on February 15, the highly anticipated Full Swing Netflix series is right around the corner to give golf fans, and non-golf fans, the chance to go behind the scenes of the PGA Tour and all four men's Majors.

Full Swing, of course, took place during one of the craziest years in the sport's history with the emergence and threat of LIV Golf .

The series follows the LIV Golf controversy, including some of its notable signings, as well as number of other popular PGA Tour pros and their stories both on and off the course.

So, who which golfers feature in Full Swing and what can we expect from the eight episodes? Take a look through what's set to come on February 15...

Episode 1: Frenemies

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4Lq3C3_0keUZOrE00

(Image credit: Netflix)

The debut episode of Full Swing follows the friendship, and rivalry, shared between Justin Thomas and Jordan Spieth. JT gets the bulk of the episode, which mainly follows him and his dad/coach during the week of his second Major victory at the 2022 PGA Championship.

Episode 2: Win or Go Home

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4YqmKT_0keUZOrE00

(Image credit: Netflix)

Win or Go Home follows Brooks Koepka at The Masters and sheds light on the American's on-course struggles and lack of confidence following injuries and a loss of form. It also follows Scottie Scheffler, who is quickly rising to the top of the game.

Episode 3: Money or Legacy

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=05AKd2_0keUZOrE00

(Image credit: Netflix)

Money or Legacy features Ian Poulter as he struggles to find form in the months between the WGC-Match Play and PGA Championship all the while wrestling over the career-defining decision to leave the PGA Tour, the Ryder Cup and his legacy and take the money to join LIV Golf.

  • Episode length: 39 minutes
  • Synopsis: Ian Poulter debates whether a lucrative LIV Golf contract is worth giving up his PGA Tour card - and facing the public scrutiny of his decision.
  • Main cast: Ian Poulter , Luke Poulter, Katie Poulter
  • Tournaments featured: The Players Championship, WGC-Match Play, PGA Championship

Episode 4: Imposter Syndrome

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1a4eUe_0keUZOrE00

(Image credit: Netflix)

Imposter Syndrome follows the self-deprecating Joel Dahmen and his jouney from qualifying for the US Open to his week at Brookline. Joel reveals his lack of confidence in his game, why he thinks he'll never be great and also looks into the unique relationship between him and his caddie.

  • Episode length: 42 minutes
  • Synopsis: Ahead of the U.S. Open, fun-loving and self-deprecating Joel Dahmen must embrace growing responsibilities if he wants a place as a top professional golfer.
  • Main cast: Joel Dahmen , Geno Bonallie , Lona Dahmen , Max Homa
  • Tournaments featured: US Open qualifying, US Open

Episode 5: American Dreams

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1sSoSP_0keUZOrE00

(Image credit: Netflix)

American Dreams features both Matt Fitzpatrick and Dustin Johnson. DJ explains his decision to join LIV Golf while the episode concludes with Fitzpatrick's US Open triumph following his disappointment of coming up shy at the PGA Championship.

Episode 6: Don't Get Bitter, Get Better

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2YbLAs_0keUZOrE00

(Image credit: Netflix)

'Don't Get Bitter, Get Better', a famous Tiger Woods quote, looks into the contrasting careers, and lives, of Tony Finau and Collin Morikawa, who both got into the game after being inspired by Woods. It offers a close look into the family, and tragedy, of Tony Finau and follows him as he wins in back-to-back weeks on the PGA Tour.

  • Episode length: 44 minutes
  • Synopsis: Tony Finau and Collin Morikawa take different approaches to the game heading into The Masters Tournament and the Open Championship.
  • Main cast: Tony Finau , Alayna Finau , Collin Morikawa , Katherine Zhu
  • Tournaments featured: The Masters, 150th Open, 3M Open, Rocket Mortgage Classic

Episode 7: Golf is Hard

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2bgYmr_0keUZOrE00

(Image credit: Getty Images)

Golf is Hard focusses on PGA Tour rookies Sahith Theegala and Mito Pereira as they each experience close calls, and heartbreaks, in their debut season in the big league. It follows Sahith Theegala's WM Phoenix Open near-miss and Mito Pereira's agonising PGA Championship loss.

  • Episode length: 46 minutes
  • Synopsis: Rookies Sahith Theegala and Mito Pereira are both looking for their first win on The PGA Tour, but must learn the hard way that winning isn't easy.
  • Main cast: Sahith Theegala , Mito Pereira , Antonia Prida , Joaquin Niemann
  • Tournaments featured: WM Phoenix Open, PGA Championship

Episode 8: Everything Has Led To This

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=046Rnq_0keUZOrE00

(Image credit: Netflix)

The final episode, Everything Has Led To This, belongs to Rory McIlroy. It follows him at the 150th Open at St Andrews and then takes in the FedEx Cup conclusion at the Tour Championship, all the while the PGA Tour continues to make changes amid the threat of LIV Golf.

  • Episode length: 47 minutes
  • Synopsis: As the season winds down, Rory McIlroy faces Cam Smith at the Open Championship, while fighting for a change within the PGA Tour.
  • Main cast: Rory McIlroy
  • Tournaments featured: US Open qualifying, US Open

Full Swing premieres on Netflix from February 15

