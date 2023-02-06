ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Pinehurst, NC

FirstHealth partners with rotary to donate ambulances to Mexico community

FirstHealth of the Carolinas recently worked alongside the Rotary Club of Pinehurst to donate two ambulances to a community in Mexico. Barry Britt, chief and administrative director of the FirstHealth Regional EMS System, said a former FirstHealth employee approached the system about the possibility of donating older ambulances. “Bob Boone,...
PINEHURST, NC
Running for Patient Support at the FUNd Run April 29

Scotland Memorial Foundation hopes to break its record this year at the 18th Annual FUNd Run with 500 participants on April 29 in downtown Laurinburg. The race, presented by Service Thread, will begin at 9 a.m. with the 1-mile spirit walk starting at 8:30 a.m. “Since our fundraising efforts are...
LAURINBURG, NC
West End Yoga creates convenience in Seven Lakes

Jeremy Wellman takes yoga seriously. An Ohio native, Wellman didn’t let the absence of a studio derail his workouts when he was overseas for work. If anything, the lack of alternatives only strengthened his devotion to – and interest in – the discipline. “I practiced by myself...
SEVEN LAKES, NC
Schools compete at N.C. Jr. Beta Club state competition

The National Jr. Beta Clubs at Highfalls Elementary School, New Century Middle School and Westmoore Elementary School competed at the North Carolina Jr. Beta Club State Convention. The competition was held at the Koury Convention Center in Greensboro from Jan. 29-31. Students who placed in the top five for each category earned a spot to compete at the National Jr. Beta Club Convention, which will be held at the Kentucky International Convention Center in Louisville in June.
GREENSBORO, NC
CAC Quarterly Meeting March 7

Everyone is invited to join the Moore County, NC Nursing & Adult Care Homes Community Advisory Committee (CAC) Quarterly Public Meeting. This quarter’s speaker topic is “Healthcare for the Elderly, featuring Mickey & Minnie Mouse!” presented by Jennifer B. Garner, Garner Law Firm. There is no cost to attend.
MOORE COUNTY, NC
Local Eagle Scout honored

On Jan. 6, the Sandhills Sons of the American Revolution (SAR), Eagle Scout Committee Chairman Steve Lawrence and SAR Chapter President Bruce Fensley attended an Eagle Scout Honor Court at Boy Scout Troop 852 in Carthage to present Jameson Rembert with the SAR Eagle Scout medal and award certificate. Jameson...
CARTHAGE, NC
Obituary for Dotty Garner West of Aberdeen

Dotty Garner West, age 96, of Aberdeen passed away Monday, February 6, 2023 at FirstHealth Moore Regional Hospital in Pinehurst. Born September 2, 1926 in West Chester Pennsylvania, she was the daughter of the late Charles W. and Minerva Souders Sandy. Dotty worked in textiles as an inspector earlier in life and was married to the late William C. Garner who died in 1996. She later married Daniel West who also preceded her in death. She was also preceded in death by daughters Delores Kimball and Janet Lorenzen, one granddaughter and one grandson.
ABERDEEN, NC
Obituary for Flossie McDonald Schwechten

Flossie McDonald Schwechten, age 70, passed away peacefully on Sunday, February 5, 2023, at her home, surrounded by her family. A Graveside Service will be held on Friday, February 10, 2023 at 2:00 p.m. at Jackson Springs Cemetery. Flossie was born in Moore County on April 14, 1952 to the...
MOORE COUNTY, NC
Renaming brings to mind history, the cost of wokeness

So Fort Bragg is going to be renamed “Fort Liberty.” Why such a bland name? We commemorate great American military leaders by naming bases and installations in their memory. Don’t we have enough highly regarded military leaders and heroes to honor?. I can think of plenty of...
FORT BRAGG, NC
Obituary for Nancy Lambert Weiss of Pinehurst

Nancy Lambert Weiss, age 83 of Pinehurst, NC passed away on Sunday, January 29, 2023. Nancy was born on November 16, 1939 in Rochester, PA to the late Frank Curtis and Edith Lambert. She was baptized as one of Jehovah’s Witnesses in 1954. She and her childhood sweetheart were married in 1958 and raised their family in the NY/NJ area. In 2007 they moved to Pinehurst. Nancy lost her husband of 55 years, Frederic D. Weiss on January 29, 2014.
PINEHURST, NC
Obituary for Barbara Tucker Kiser of Aberdeen

Barbara Tucker Kiser, 78, of Aberdeen passed away peacefully on Saturday, February 4, 2023 at FirstHealth Hospice House in Pinehurst. Barbara was born in Moore County, on September 14, 1944 to the late Thomas and Julia Deberry Tucker. She is survived by her children, Ray Kiser (Erin) of Jacksonville, FL,...
ABERDEEN, NC
Jackie and the Beanstalk

Jackie Warner is an enthusiastic and energetic Carolina girl. And like Jack in the fable “Jack and the Beanstalk,” she traded her successful teaching and education administration career for the seeds to plant that would produce a solid Hope Mills community and quality of life. Like Jack’s magic...
HOPE MILLS, NC
ALE searches Rockingham night club

ROCKINGHAM — A search warrant was served by agents with N.C. Alcohol Law Enforcement late last week at a local club. According to the Rockingham Police Department, officers assisted ALE serving the warrant the night of Feb. 3 at the County Line Lounge at 651 McNair Road, on the west side of the city.
ROCKINGHAM, NC
Cross Creek Mall | Shopping mall in Fayetteville, North Carolina

Cross Creek Mall is a regional shopping mall located in Fayetteville, North Carolina, on the 401 Bypass between Morganton Road and the All-American Freeway. The mall contains over 150 stores and covers over 1,000,000 sq ft (93,000 m2). of retail space. Its anchors include Belk, Macy's, and J. C. Penney. The mall is owned by CBL & Associates Properties.
FAYETTEVILLE, NC
BREAKING MON.: Jury finds Drumwright not guilty

A jury has found Rev. Gregory Drumwright not guilty of resisting a public officer, a Class 2 misdemeanor, at an October 31, 2020 march and rally at the Alamance County Historic Court House the weekend before the 2020 general election. The jury returned Monday morning after about 30 minutes, having...
ALAMANCE COUNTY, NC

