Dotty Garner West, age 96, of Aberdeen passed away Monday, February 6, 2023 at FirstHealth Moore Regional Hospital in Pinehurst. Born September 2, 1926 in West Chester Pennsylvania, she was the daughter of the late Charles W. and Minerva Souders Sandy. Dotty worked in textiles as an inspector earlier in life and was married to the late William C. Garner who died in 1996. She later married Daniel West who also preceded her in death. She was also preceded in death by daughters Delores Kimball and Janet Lorenzen, one granddaughter and one grandson.

ABERDEEN, NC ・ 1 DAY AGO