Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
sandhillssentinel.com
FirstHealth partners with rotary to donate ambulances to Mexico community
FirstHealth of the Carolinas recently worked alongside the Rotary Club of Pinehurst to donate two ambulances to a community in Mexico. Barry Britt, chief and administrative director of the FirstHealth Regional EMS System, said a former FirstHealth employee approached the system about the possibility of donating older ambulances. “Bob Boone,...
sandhillssentinel.com
Running for Patient Support at the FUNd Run April 29
Scotland Memorial Foundation hopes to break its record this year at the 18th Annual FUNd Run with 500 participants on April 29 in downtown Laurinburg. The race, presented by Service Thread, will begin at 9 a.m. with the 1-mile spirit walk starting at 8:30 a.m. “Since our fundraising efforts are...
sandhillssentinel.com
West End Yoga creates convenience in Seven Lakes
Jeremy Wellman takes yoga seriously. An Ohio native, Wellman didn’t let the absence of a studio derail his workouts when he was overseas for work. If anything, the lack of alternatives only strengthened his devotion to – and interest in – the discipline. “I practiced by myself...
sandhillssentinel.com
Schools compete at N.C. Jr. Beta Club state competition
The National Jr. Beta Clubs at Highfalls Elementary School, New Century Middle School and Westmoore Elementary School competed at the North Carolina Jr. Beta Club State Convention. The competition was held at the Koury Convention Center in Greensboro from Jan. 29-31. Students who placed in the top five for each category earned a spot to compete at the National Jr. Beta Club Convention, which will be held at the Kentucky International Convention Center in Louisville in June.
sandhillssentinel.com
CAC Quarterly Meeting March 7
Everyone is invited to join the Moore County, NC Nursing & Adult Care Homes Community Advisory Committee (CAC) Quarterly Public Meeting. This quarter’s speaker topic is “Healthcare for the Elderly, featuring Mickey & Minnie Mouse!” presented by Jennifer B. Garner, Garner Law Firm. There is no cost to attend.
sandhillssentinel.com
Local Eagle Scout honored
On Jan. 6, the Sandhills Sons of the American Revolution (SAR), Eagle Scout Committee Chairman Steve Lawrence and SAR Chapter President Bruce Fensley attended an Eagle Scout Honor Court at Boy Scout Troop 852 in Carthage to present Jameson Rembert with the SAR Eagle Scout medal and award certificate. Jameson...
sandhillssentinel.com
Obituary for Dotty Garner West of Aberdeen
Dotty Garner West, age 96, of Aberdeen passed away Monday, February 6, 2023 at FirstHealth Moore Regional Hospital in Pinehurst. Born September 2, 1926 in West Chester Pennsylvania, she was the daughter of the late Charles W. and Minerva Souders Sandy. Dotty worked in textiles as an inspector earlier in life and was married to the late William C. Garner who died in 1996. She later married Daniel West who also preceded her in death. She was also preceded in death by daughters Delores Kimball and Janet Lorenzen, one granddaughter and one grandson.
sandhillssentinel.com
Obituary for Flossie McDonald Schwechten
Flossie McDonald Schwechten, age 70, passed away peacefully on Sunday, February 5, 2023, at her home, surrounded by her family. A Graveside Service will be held on Friday, February 10, 2023 at 2:00 p.m. at Jackson Springs Cemetery. Flossie was born in Moore County on April 14, 1952 to the...
Up and Coming Weekly
Renaming brings to mind history, the cost of wokeness
So Fort Bragg is going to be renamed “Fort Liberty.” Why such a bland name? We commemorate great American military leaders by naming bases and installations in their memory. Don’t we have enough highly regarded military leaders and heroes to honor?. I can think of plenty of...
sandhillssentinel.com
Obituary for Nancy Lambert Weiss of Pinehurst
Nancy Lambert Weiss, age 83 of Pinehurst, NC passed away on Sunday, January 29, 2023. Nancy was born on November 16, 1939 in Rochester, PA to the late Frank Curtis and Edith Lambert. She was baptized as one of Jehovah’s Witnesses in 1954. She and her childhood sweetheart were married in 1958 and raised their family in the NY/NJ area. In 2007 they moved to Pinehurst. Nancy lost her husband of 55 years, Frederic D. Weiss on January 29, 2014.
Moss files Make North Carolina Home Act; orders amendment adding penalties in energy security bill
RALEIGH — Richmond County’s delegate in the state House of Representatives aims to make housing more affordable. One provision of H.B. 54, the Make North Carolina Home Act, filed Monday by Rep. Ben Moss, would require the state building code to be translated into Spanish in addition to the already existing English version.
sandhillssentinel.com
Obituary for Barbara Tucker Kiser of Aberdeen
Barbara Tucker Kiser, 78, of Aberdeen passed away peacefully on Saturday, February 4, 2023 at FirstHealth Hospice House in Pinehurst. Barbara was born in Moore County, on September 14, 1944 to the late Thomas and Julia Deberry Tucker. She is survived by her children, Ray Kiser (Erin) of Jacksonville, FL,...
Up and Coming Weekly
Jackie and the Beanstalk
Jackie Warner is an enthusiastic and energetic Carolina girl. And like Jack in the fable “Jack and the Beanstalk,” she traded her successful teaching and education administration career for the seeds to plant that would produce a solid Hope Mills community and quality of life. Like Jack’s magic...
ALE searches Rockingham night club
ROCKINGHAM — A search warrant was served by agents with N.C. Alcohol Law Enforcement late last week at a local club. According to the Rockingham Police Department, officers assisted ALE serving the warrant the night of Feb. 3 at the County Line Lounge at 651 McNair Road, on the west side of the city.
tourcounsel.com
Cross Creek Mall | Shopping mall in Fayetteville, North Carolina
Cross Creek Mall is a regional shopping mall located in Fayetteville, North Carolina, on the 401 Bypass between Morganton Road and the All-American Freeway. The mall contains over 150 stores and covers over 1,000,000 sq ft (93,000 m2). of retail space. Its anchors include Belk, Macy's, and J. C. Penney. The mall is owned by CBL & Associates Properties.
3 adults, 3 children displaced after Fayetteville house fire
FAYETTEVILLE, N.C. — The American Red Cross is helping three adults and three children after a Monday night fire at a home. It took firefighters 26 minutes to put out the fire at the home along Woodburn Road near Smallwood Drive, according to the Fayetteville Fire Department. The fire...
Wanted: Robeson County Sheriff’s Office seeks applicants for new Citizens Academy
ROBESON COUNTY, N.C. (WBTW) — The Robeson County Sheriff’s Office is looking for 24 people, but it has nothing to do with a criminal investigation. Instead, Sheriff Burnis Wilkins’ office is looking for people to take part in a newly created Citizens Academy, whose goal is to “build a better understanding” of law-enforcement efforts in […]
alamancenews.com
BREAKING MON.: Jury finds Drumwright not guilty
A jury has found Rev. Gregory Drumwright not guilty of resisting a public officer, a Class 2 misdemeanor, at an October 31, 2020 march and rally at the Alamance County Historic Court House the weekend before the 2020 general election. The jury returned Monday morning after about 30 minutes, having...
Chinese surveillance device targets the Carolinas today
WILMINGTON, NC- An alleged Chinese spy balloon flying at around 60,000 feet over US airspace has begun its course over the Carolinas early this morning. The balloon is currently hovering over Charlotte, NC.
After fighting it for years, Fayetteville neighbors concerned by building of nearby halfway house
FAYETTEVILLE, N.C. — Residents in a Fayetteville neighborhood can only watch as a 100-bed federal prison halfway house is being built near their backyards. Some residents still have concerns about the project that they previously fought for years. About a year ago, the selected part of Cain Road was...
Comments / 0