East Wenatchee, WA

kpq.com

Seriously Injured Passenger Cut From Car in Grant County Crash

Grant County Sheriff's Office crash investigators continue to work a scene about 8 miles northwest of Othello, and a couple of miles north of Highway 26. Around 7 AM Friday morning, February 10th, the GCSO responded to the intersection of Road 13-SE at Road D-SE in Grant County. According to...
GRANT COUNTY, WA
kpq.com

Two Men Arrested For Burglary At Chelan Warehouse

Two men from Chelan face burglary and theft charges after being accused of stealing nearly $7,000 worth of items from a fruit warehouse. Deputies were called to a burglary reported at Chelan Fruit off of Howser Road in Chelan this week. They say video footage and an extensive investigation led...
CHELAN, WA
98.3 The KEY

Grant County Man and his Dog Cheat Death

He's a very lucky man with a very lucky dog. A 70-year-old man from Ephrata was walking his dog Wednesday, February 8th at Billy Clapp Lake, which is between Wilson Creek and Soap Lake, when his dog ran out onto the ice and fell through. The man was attempting to rescue the dog and fell through the ice, as well.
GRANT COUNTY, WA
bigcountrynewsconnection.com

Suspect in 2021 drive-by Yakima shooting held on $1 million bail

One of two suspects in a 2021 drive-by shooting on Fruitvale Boulevard that left a teenager wounded is in custody. Alonzo Mendoza-Garcia, 18, appeared in Yakima County Superior Court Wednesday on a warrant charging him with two counts of first-degree assault and drive-by shooting in connection with the June 14, 2021, incident.
YAKIMA, WA
KOMO News

Dump truck driver seriously injured in Snohomish County rollover crash

GRANITE FALLS, Wash. — The driver of a dump truck was seriously injured in a two-vehicle crash in Snohomish County Thursday morning. The Snohomish County Sheriff’s Office (SCSO) said the crash near 84th Street Southeast and 163rd Avenue Northeast in Granite Falls involved a dump truck and an SUV. The sheriff’s office first tweeted about the crash just before 11 a.m.
SNOHOMISH COUNTY, WA
107.3 KFFM

Prosecutor Reviewing Two Shootings Arrests Still Possible

No decisions yet from the Yakima County Prosecutors Office in two shootings last Sunday that left two people dead and no arrests made. Joe Brusic says he's awaiting completed investigative reports from Yakima Police Department Detectives. Even though no arrests were made in either shooting arrests could happen in the future depending upon the decision from Brusic.
YAKIMA, WA
ifiberone.com

2 suspects sought after fleeing from traffic stop in East Wenatchee

EAST WENATCHEE - Law enforcement is search for two suspects who allegedly fled from a traffic stop on Saturday in East Wenatchee. Police have probable cause to arrest Echo Burnam and Robert Britt for felony eluding, rendering criminal assistance and obstructing law enforcement, according to the Chelan County Sheriff’s Office.
EAST WENATCHEE, WA
kpq.com

Teen Gets 9-Year Sentence In Wenatchee Drive-By Shooting

A 17-year-old boy accused of shooting and injuring a man during a drive-by shooting last summer in Wenatchee will serve about nine-years in prison. Angel Lara-Sedano of Wenatchee pleaded guilty Wednesday in Chelan County Superior Court to first-degree assault and tampering with a witness. Lara-Sedano was charged as an adult,...
WENATCHEE, WA
q13fox.com

Caught on camera: Car speeds away after Arlington man shot

ARLINGTON, Wash. - A car believed to have been involved in a rural Snohomish County shooting was caught on security video speeding from the victim's driveway. Snohomish County investigators say it happened off of 116th Street NE near Arlington. Neighbors say it's a sad situation for the family of the man who was shot. Security video shows a car pulling in, then racing away as people run out to check on the victim.
ARLINGTON, WA
News Talk KIT

Yakima Police ID Victim in Home Intrusion Shooting

Yakima Police have released the identity of a man killed at a home on East Beech Street on Sunday as 29-year-old Agustin Tello of Yakima. Authorities say Tello was shot dead after he reportedly knocked on the door of the home carrying a gun. Police say Tello arrived at the...
YAKIMA, WA
ifiberone.com

UPDATE: 1 dead, four injured in U.S. 2 wreck near Leavenworth

UDPATE (12:30 p.m.) — State troopers say one person has died and four others are injured following a collision Wednesday morning on U.S. 2 near Leavenworth. The collision occurred just west of Leavenworth, according to the Washington State Patrol. The highway has reopened. State troopers say a driver lost...
LEAVENWORTH, WA
kpq.com

Fire Destroys Grant County Home

A fire that tore through a home in the Grant County town of Warden is under investigation. The call for assistance came early Tuesday morning. "A Warden police officer located the fire and reported it to dispatch." District Four Fire Chief Kevin Whitaker said. When crews arrived, the home was...
GRANT COUNTY, WA
yaktrinews.com

Still few answers about fatal shooting at Yakima dog park

YAKIMA, Wash. — The community has more questions than answers when it comes to a shooting Sunday afternoon at the Randall Park dog park in Yakima that left 22-year-old Daniel Ortega dead. In a news release posted on Facebook less than six hours after the shooting, Yakima police said...
YAKIMA, WA

