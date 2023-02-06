Read full article on original website
kpq.com
Seriously Injured Passenger Cut From Car in Grant County Crash
Grant County Sheriff's Office crash investigators continue to work a scene about 8 miles northwest of Othello, and a couple of miles north of Highway 26. Around 7 AM Friday morning, February 10th, the GCSO responded to the intersection of Road 13-SE at Road D-SE in Grant County. According to...
kpq.com
Two Men Arrested For Burglary At Chelan Warehouse
Two men from Chelan face burglary and theft charges after being accused of stealing nearly $7,000 worth of items from a fruit warehouse. Deputies were called to a burglary reported at Chelan Fruit off of Howser Road in Chelan this week. They say video footage and an extensive investigation led...
ifiberone.com
Burglars busted with thousands of dollars in stolen items ripped off from Chelan Fruit
CHELAN - Some stiff consequences will likely be levied against two men who were reportedly caught red handed with some expensive items they stole from a fruit warehouse in Chelan earlier this week. On Thursday, the Chelan County Sheriff’s Office reports they’ve arrested 24-year-old Alan Larumbe and 23-year-old Santiago Alexis...
Grant County Man and his Dog Cheat Death
He's a very lucky man with a very lucky dog. A 70-year-old man from Ephrata was walking his dog Wednesday, February 8th at Billy Clapp Lake, which is between Wilson Creek and Soap Lake, when his dog ran out onto the ice and fell through. The man was attempting to rescue the dog and fell through the ice, as well.
bigcountrynewsconnection.com
Suspect in 2021 drive-by Yakima shooting held on $1 million bail
One of two suspects in a 2021 drive-by shooting on Fruitvale Boulevard that left a teenager wounded is in custody. Alonzo Mendoza-Garcia, 18, appeared in Yakima County Superior Court Wednesday on a warrant charging him with two counts of first-degree assault and drive-by shooting in connection with the June 14, 2021, incident.
KOMO News
Dump truck driver seriously injured in Snohomish County rollover crash
GRANITE FALLS, Wash. — The driver of a dump truck was seriously injured in a two-vehicle crash in Snohomish County Thursday morning. The Snohomish County Sheriff’s Office (SCSO) said the crash near 84th Street Southeast and 163rd Avenue Northeast in Granite Falls involved a dump truck and an SUV. The sheriff’s office first tweeted about the crash just before 11 a.m.
Prosecutor Reviewing Two Shootings Arrests Still Possible
No decisions yet from the Yakima County Prosecutors Office in two shootings last Sunday that left two people dead and no arrests made. Joe Brusic says he's awaiting completed investigative reports from Yakima Police Department Detectives. Even though no arrests were made in either shooting arrests could happen in the future depending upon the decision from Brusic.
ifiberone.com
Man gets nearly 5 years in prison for threatening to kill Ephrata Walmart employee during theft
EPHRATA — An Everett man was sentenced to nearly five years in prison for threatening to shoot an Ephrata Walmart employee while stealing more than $1,000 worth of merchandise. Jonathan J. Mengle, 29, pleaded guilty to second-degree attempted robbery, second-degree burglary, second-degree theft and felony eluding, according to court...
ifiberone.com
2 suspects sought after fleeing from traffic stop in East Wenatchee
EAST WENATCHEE - Law enforcement is search for two suspects who allegedly fled from a traffic stop on Saturday in East Wenatchee. Police have probable cause to arrest Echo Burnam and Robert Britt for felony eluding, rendering criminal assistance and obstructing law enforcement, according to the Chelan County Sheriff’s Office.
ifiberone.com
Moses Lake police Street Crimes detectives arrest suspected drug dealer
MOSES LAKE — A Moses Lake man was arrested Monday on drug distribution charges in connection to a Moses Lake police Street Crimes Unit investigation. Shawn M. Miller, 35, is charged in Grant County Superior Court with two counts of possession with intent to deliver controlled substances. Moses Lake...
kpq.com
Teen Gets 9-Year Sentence In Wenatchee Drive-By Shooting
A 17-year-old boy accused of shooting and injuring a man during a drive-by shooting last summer in Wenatchee will serve about nine-years in prison. Angel Lara-Sedano of Wenatchee pleaded guilty Wednesday in Chelan County Superior Court to first-degree assault and tampering with a witness. Lara-Sedano was charged as an adult,...
kpq.com
Badger Mountain Murder Suspect Could Get Competency Evaluation, Judge Disqualified
The man accused of killing his former girlfriend on Badger Mountain Road in Douglas County is still refusing to communicate with his attorney. Twenty-seven-year Dalton Potter also refused to answer any questions in court for the third time Thursday. "Your honor, I would like to say I am here against...
q13fox.com
Caught on camera: Car speeds away after Arlington man shot
ARLINGTON, Wash. - A car believed to have been involved in a rural Snohomish County shooting was caught on security video speeding from the victim's driveway. Snohomish County investigators say it happened off of 116th Street NE near Arlington. Neighbors say it's a sad situation for the family of the man who was shot. Security video shows a car pulling in, then racing away as people run out to check on the victim.
Yakima Police ID Victim in Home Intrusion Shooting
Yakima Police have released the identity of a man killed at a home on East Beech Street on Sunday as 29-year-old Agustin Tello of Yakima. Authorities say Tello was shot dead after he reportedly knocked on the door of the home carrying a gun. Police say Tello arrived at the...
ifiberone.com
UPDATE: 1 dead, four injured in U.S. 2 wreck near Leavenworth
UDPATE (12:30 p.m.) — State troopers say one person has died and four others are injured following a collision Wednesday morning on U.S. 2 near Leavenworth. The collision occurred just west of Leavenworth, according to the Washington State Patrol. The highway has reopened. State troopers say a driver lost...
kpq.com
Fire Destroys Grant County Home
A fire that tore through a home in the Grant County town of Warden is under investigation. The call for assistance came early Tuesday morning. "A Warden police officer located the fire and reported it to dispatch." District Four Fire Chief Kevin Whitaker said. When crews arrived, the home was...
yaktrinews.com
Still few answers about fatal shooting at Yakima dog park
YAKIMA, Wash. — The community has more questions than answers when it comes to a shooting Sunday afternoon at the Randall Park dog park in Yakima that left 22-year-old Daniel Ortega dead. In a news release posted on Facebook less than six hours after the shooting, Yakima police said...
Motorcyclist crashes on the Hanford site. He may have laid there for days
He was found on the Grant County side of the bridge.
ifiberone.com
Motorcyclist in Grant County falls asleep, crashes and tells WSP he laid there for days
VERNITA - One would think that falling asleep behind the handlebars of a motorcycle is difficult to do, but it reportedly happened to one rider in Grant County this week, according to Washington State Patrol. Trooper Collin Cumaravel told iFIBER ONE News that an Oregon man was traveling along SR...
‘Officers collapsed from aerosolized fentanyl’: Concerns over K-9s not trained to detect the drug
While fentanyl overdoses soar to record levels, concerns have grown over the fact that police K-9s in Washington aren’t actually trained to detect the drug. This week state representatives discussed House Bill 1635, which calls for police K-9s to be trained to detect fentanyl. “Fentanyl is an epidemic at...
