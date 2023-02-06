Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
inkfreenews.com
Frederick J. Anderson — UPDATED
Frederick J. Anderson, 64, rural Peru, died at 1 a.m. Sunday, Feb. 5, 2023, at his home in Peru. He was born Oct. 28, 1958, in Wabash, to Herbert James and Mary Jane (Purdy) Anderson. Fred was a 1976 graduate of Northfield High School and received his associate degree from...
inkfreenews.com
Lakeland Art To Open With Marcadis And Dulik
WARSAW — The Lakeland Art Center & Gallery will open March 1 with exhibiting artist Samara Dulik and Kim Marcadis. Samara is a self-taught artist working primarily in acrylics, spray paints, inks, Posca pens and at times, finger painting. Her own lyrical figuration uses bold color and whimsical elements. This is her own personal brand of painting that highlights color through the introduction of Graffitism.
inkfreenews.com
Honor Flight Confirms Purple Heart Flight Date
FORT WAYNE — Honor Flight Northeast Indiana recently announced the date for a special Purple Heart Flight slated for 2023. The Flight will take place Aug. 7, which is National Purple Heart Day. This previously announced flight will be the fifth flight for the HFNEI 2023 flying season and marks the largest Honor Flight nationwide flight dedicated to Purple Heart recipients.
inkfreenews.com
The Boys And Girls Club Of Elkhart County Sponsor Free Movie Night At Goshen Theater
GOSHEN — Goshen Theater is proud to partner with the Boys and Girls Club for their monthly free movie night showing of “The Princess and The Frog” at 7 p.m. Feb. 10. Hardworking and ambitious, Tiana (Anika Noni Rose) dreams of one day opening the finest restaurant in New Orleans. Her dream takes a slight detour when she meets Prince Naveen (Bruno Campos), who has been turned into an amphibian by evil Dr. Facilier. Mistaking her for a princess and hoping to break the spell, Naveen plants a kiss on poor Tiana — thereby turning her into a frog as well. The pair hop along on an adventure through the bayous to seek the help of a powerful voodoo priestess.
inkfreenews.com
‘Think Spring’ At Fourth Annual Elkhart County Garden Expo
ELKHART COUNTy — Thinking Spring? Then join the Fourth Annual Michiana Master Gardeners’ Association’s Expo, Saturday, Feb. 25, Northern Indiana Event Center, 21565 Executive Parkway, Elkhart, from 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. The entrance fee is $10. Several nationally known speakers highlight the event. Keynote Speaker David...
inkfreenews.com
Candy Sale Helps Woodlawn Hospital, Students
ROCHESTER — The Woodlawn Hospital Auxiliary candy sale will take place from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. Thursday, Feb. 9, in the cafeteria at the hospital, 1400 E. Ninth St., Rochester. Wakarusa Dime Store will be onsite with the company’s wide variety of candy. The sale is open to...
inkfreenews.com
TWFs Land of Lakes Exhibit At NWCC Through February
NORTH WEBSTER — The Watershed Foundation’s Land of Lakes exhibit has moved to the North Webster Community Center through Feb. 28. This amazing exhibit was created in 2021 in partnership with the Smithsonian Institution’s Water|Ways exhibit. It was developed by The Watershed Foundation in cooperation with the Clean Waters Partnership, including Kosciusko County Soil and Water Conservation District, Lilly Center for Lakes & Streams and the Wawasee Area Conservancy Foundation.
inkfreenews.com
Dives And Diners — The Start Of The 2023 Road Trip For A Homesick America
Editor’s Note; This is the first of a new column series in which we road trip to explore the diners and dives of Kosciusko and surrounding counties. “Ok, so how are we going to rate these places?” Banker Paul eyed a one-page plastic menu with a smear of dried ketchup. We gingerly sat at a purple vinyl table, the only patrons actually in the restaurant although I could hear the lonely sounds of one person bowling and the guffaws of bearded guys around the bar. We had embarked upon the lofty goal of road-tripping through diners and dives and bar food nearby. Someone had put together a list.
inkfreenews.com
Shuter Views Overseeing County EMA As A ‘Collaboration’
WARSAW — Kip Shuter views overseeing the Kosciusko County Emergency Management Agency director position as a “collaboration.”. “It’s not just one person. It’s a collaboration of all the emergency services of all our government working together, of all of our community working together to solve these problems and issues,” he said. “We’re here in a support role, basically. We’re not here to take over; we’re not here to do the jobs; we’re here to recommend and provide the support that all the other agencies in our community need.”
inkfreenews.com
Richard Reith
Richard “Dick” Reith, 86, Huntington, died at 7:23 p.m. Friday, Feb. 3, 2023, at Dupont Hospital, Fort Wayne. He was born June 28, 1936. He married Phyllis Eckert on Dec. 31, 1982. She preceded him in death. Survivors include his children, Teresa Reith, Richard Reith Jr., Katherine (Steven)...
inkfreenews.com
Kids Market To Host Spring Sale In Winona Lake
WINONA LAKE — Kids Market has announced the 22nd anniversary of its bi-annual childrens sale Saturday, March 11, in Winona Lake. The event will be held at the Gordon Health and Wellness Center, 100 Publishers Drive on Grace College’s campus. The spring sale will feature spring and summer...
inkfreenews.com
John J. Jewell
John J. Jewell, 68, Akron, died at 1:47 p.m. Tuesday, Feb. 7, 2023, at his residence in Akron. John was born Aug. 22, 1954. He married Rhonda Yazel on Aug. 25, 1979; she survives. He is survived by his wife, Rhonda Jewell, Akron; son, Rory (Alisan) Jewell, Fort Wayne; daughter,...
inkfreenews.com
Rochester Optimist Club To Sponsor Scholarship Contests For Students
ROCHESTER — The Optimist Club of Rochester is offering students three opportunities to win scholarships: the Optimist International Essay Contest, the Optimist International Oratorical Contest and the Optimist International Communication Contest for the Deaf and Hard of Hearing. The scholarship contests are sponsored by Optimist International to give young...
inkfreenews.com
Warsaw High School Celebrates JAG Students’ Successes
WARSAW — Warsaw Community High School’s Jobs for America’s Graduates students recently participated in the Career Development Conference. The conference is held annually for JAG programs in Region 2. JAG is a resiliency-based workforce preparation program that helps students learn in-demand employability skills and provides a bridge to post-secondary education and career advancement opportunities.
inkfreenews.com
Warsaw Area Career Center Representatives Provide Cosmetology Program Update
WARSAW — At a Feb. 7 Warsaw Community Schools’ board work session, Warsaw Area Career Center Director Ben Barkey and WACC Cosmetology Teacher Tina Streby provided an academic spotlight to update the board on the development of the WACC’s cosmetology program. Nine juniors and seniors from the...
inkfreenews.com
Fulton County SWCD Holds 83rd Annual Meeting And Banquet
ROCHESTER — Fulton County Soil and Water Conservation District held its 83rd annual meeting and banquet at the Geneva Center in Rochester Monday, Feb. 6. The event featured a welcome by outgoing SWCD Board of Supervisors Chairman Dustin Zellers and well as introductions by SWCD Executive Director Megan Malott, who was appointed in 2022. Zellers praised Malott for being a “detail oriented” and “creative thinker” who works well in teams and in “meeting strict deadlines … we’re very impressed with her skills.”
inkfreenews.com
Robert Bowers
Robert Eugene Bowers, 60, Columbia City, died at 6:55 a.m. Wednesday, Feb. 1, 2023, at Parkview Regional Medical Center, Fort Wayne. He was born March 12, 1962. Survivors include his companion, Robin Kay Zimmerman, Fort Wayne; children Ryan Adam Bowers, Tiffany Lynn Bowers and Kimberly (Logan) Walker, all of Columbia City; four grandchildren; father, Donald Gene (Linda) Bowers Sr., Chicago, Ill.; and siblings, Donald Gene Bowers Jr., Tampa, Fla., Kristina Lynn (Brent) Stultz, Bluffton and David (Deb) Bowers, Ossian.
inkfreenews.com
Lorraine M. Freeman — PENDING
Lorraine Freeman, 74, Warsaw, died Tuesday, Feb. 7, 2023, at Lutheran Hospital in Fort Wayne. Arrangements are pending with Titus Funeral Home and Cremation Services.
inkfreenews.com
Willis ‘Ed’ Edgar Stahley
Willis “Ed” Stahley, 72, Goshen, died Tuesday, Feb. 7, 2023, at The Elkhart Meadows, Elkhart. He was born Jan. 11, 1951. He married Brenda Sue (Wilden) Kramer on Nov. 9, 2013. Brenda survives along with two sons, Jackson Mitchell, Colorado and Logan Stahley, Warsaw; a stepdaughter, Heather (Josh)...
inkfreenews.com
Steve Cartwright — PENDING
Stephen “Steve” Cartwright, 80, Warsaw, died Wednesday, Feb. 8, 2023, at Grace Village, Winona Lake. Funeral arrangements are pending with McHatton-Sadler Funeral Chapels, Warsaw.
Comments / 0