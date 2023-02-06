Read full article on original website
County Approves 1st Steps For IGDB Biogas Tax Abatement
WARSAW — County Council President Mike Long usually isn’t too supportive of tax abatement requests, but he voiced his support for the one presented Thursday evening because it was related to agriculture. Attorney Steve Snyder presented the five-year tax abatement request to the Kosciusko County Council on behalf...
See Is New County Dispatch Director
WARSAW — Amanda See is the new Kosciusko County dispatch director. Kosciusko County Sheriff Jim Smith announced the news at the Kosciusko County Sheriff’s Merit Board meeting on Thursday, Feb. 9. “She was a full-time dispatcher years ago,” said Smith. “She’s finishing out her time with her current...
WCHS Graduate Gains Experience At Indiana Statehouse
STATEHOUSE — Mason Charlton is serving as an intern for the Indiana Senate Majority Caucus during the 2023 legislative session, said State Sen. Ryan Mishler (R-Mishawaka). Charlton, a resident of Warsaw, is the son of Craig and Cindy Charlton. He graduated from Warsaw Community High School and is a junior at IUPUI studying business management with a pre-law track.
Silver Lake Town Council Discusses Prospect Of Keeping Chickens
SILVER LAKE — Silver Lake Town Council discussed the prospect of residents keeping chickens during a Wednesday, Feb. 8, meeting. “If you’re under nine years old and you want to join 4-H, chickens are the only option you have. This would be a great option for kids in our town to learn some responsibility,” resident Frank Greer stated.
MILFORD PUBLIC LIBRARY, KOSCIUSKO COUNTY, INDIANA CASH & INVESTMENTS COMBINED STATEMENT – 2022
Local Beginning Cash Ending Cash Fund & Inv. Balances & Inv. Balances Number Local Fund Name January 1, 2022 Receipts Disbursements December 31, 2022 Governmental Activities 100 General Operating $333,409.17 $334,102.22 $325,567.45 $341,943.94 200 Gift 9,547.32 13,650.24 14,708.36 8,489.20 201 Rainy Day 139,680.01 45,000.00 0.00 184,680.01 226 Renter’s Security Deposit Fund 750.00 0.00 0.00 750.00 276 State Technology Fund 0.00 408.30 408.30 0.00 279 ARP Grant Fund 0.00 10,000.00 10,000.00 0.00 400 Lirf 47,037.46 9,138.00 15,905.63 40,269.83 801 Evergreen Pass-Through Fund 0.00 24.49 24.49 0.00 803 Payroll 0.00 26,907.76 26,907.76 0.00 Total All Funds $530,423.96 $439,231.01 $393,521.99 $576,132.98.
Shawn A. Collins — PENDING
Shawn A. Collins, 35, Warsaw, died Thursday, Feb. 9, 2023, at Stillwater Hospice, Fort Wayne. Funeral arrangements are pending with McHatton-Sadler Funeral Chapels, Warsaw.
Steve Cartwright — PENDING
Stephen “Steve” Cartwright, 80, Warsaw, died Wednesday, Feb. 8, 2023, at Grace Village, Winona Lake. Funeral arrangements are pending with McHatton-Sadler Funeral Chapels, Warsaw.
Shuter Views Overseeing County EMA As A ‘Collaboration’
WARSAW — Kip Shuter views overseeing the Kosciusko County Emergency Management Agency director position as a “collaboration.”. “It’s not just one person. It’s a collaboration of all the emergency services of all our government working together, of all of our community working together to solve these problems and issues,” he said. “We’re here in a support role, basically. We’re not here to take over; we’re not here to do the jobs; we’re here to recommend and provide the support that all the other agencies in our community need.”
Annual Session For Property Tax Assessment Board
WARSAW — Kosciusko County Property Tax Assessment Board of Appeals will meet at 8:45 a.m. Monday, April 10. The meeting will be in the old courtroom on the third floor of the Kosciusko County Courthouse to start its annual meetings for 2023. The board will also be meeting at...
Shirley A. Priser — UPDATED
Shirley Ann Priser, 85, Warsaw, died peacefully Wednesday, Feb. 8 2023, at her home in Warsaw, surrounded by loved ones. She was under the care of Kosciusko Home Care and Hospice. Shirley was born Sept. 25, 1937, in Columbia City, to Maxine Bradbury Grimm and N. Ward Harmon. Ward died when Shirley was an infant, and she was adopted by Volentine “Tiny” Grimm.
Kosciusko County Court News
The following small claims have been awarded in Kosciusko Superior Court III, Judge Chad Miner presiding:. General Audit Corporation v. Jeff Currie d/b/a Currie Roofing v. Austin Miotto d/b/a Quality Restoration and Richard Miotto d/b/a Quality Restoration, $7,008. RealAmerica Management LLC v. William K. Austin, $2,421.03. Sherri Makinson v. Rodney...
Shirley Scott
Shirley Scott, 69, Tippecanoe, died Monday, Feb. 6, 2023, at St. Joseph Regional Medical Center, Plymouth. Shirley was born Feb. 5, 1954. She married Robert Scott on Dec. 7, 1995. Shirley is survived by her husband, Robert Scott; her son, Shawn Griffith, Pierceton; her six grandchildren; her great-grandchild; her brothers,...
Security Beefed Up At Fulton County Courthouse
ROCHESTER — Starting Monday, Feb. 13, visitors to the Fulton County Courthouse in downtown Rochester will encounter enhanced security, according to a news release from the Fulton County Sheriff’s Office. Members of the public will be required to pass through a series of screening measures before being allowed...
William Franklin Green
William Franklin Green, 64, South Whitley, died unexpectedly of natural causes at 6:48 p.m. Thursday, Feb. 2, 2023, at his home in South Whitley. He was born June 24, 1958. He married Julie Anne Walton on May 19, 2001. He is survived by his loving wife, Julie; daughter, Jennifer (Nicholas)...
Angela K. Day
Angela K. Day, 51, died Wednesday, Feb. 8, 2023, at Center for Hospice Care, Mishawaka. She was born July 14, 1971. She married her high school sweetheart, Jon, on Sept. 8, 2006. She is survived by her parents, Steve and Betty Klingerman, Plymouth; husband Jon Day, Bourbon; children, Katie Lenker,...
Area Accident Reports
Officers with the Kosciusko County Sheriff’s Office investigated the following accidents:. 7:39 a.m. Thursday, Feb. 9, South County Farm Road, south of East CR 400S, Warsaw. Driver: Kari R. Stockton, 37, North Merkle Street, North Manchester. Stockton’s vehicle hit a deer. Damage up to $5,000. 5:22 a.m. Thursday,...
Barn & Business Returns For Seventh Annual Free Networking, Learning Event
WARSAW — The Kosciusko County Community Foundation and Kosciusko County Farm Bureau will be hosting their seventh annual Barn & Business networking and learning event. This free event will be held from 6:30-8:45 a.m. Tuesday, March 7, at the Winona Heritage Room, 901 Park Ave., Winona Lake. A hot breakfast will be served buffet-style, followed by a keynote speaker and table discussions.
Nappanee Looks To Build New Fire Station By 2025
NAPPANEE — The city of Nappanee hosted a public hearing Tuesday evening, Feb. 7, to discuss plans to build a new fire station within the city limits. More than 50 people attended to hear comments from Mayor Phil Jenkins, Fire Chief Don Lehman and other city leaders. Jenkins said...
Area Police Reports
Officers with the Kosciusko County Sheriff’s Office investigated the following incidents:. 5:32 p.m. Thursday, Feb. 9, 400 block West Tanya Avenue, North Webster. Officers investigated a protective order violation. 1:43 a.m. Thursday, Feb. 9, 300 block Smith Street, Leesburg. Representatives for Norfolk Southern Railroad reported a hit-and-run accident resulting...
Willis ‘Ed’ Edgar Stahley
Willis “Ed” Stahley, 72, Goshen, died Tuesday, Feb. 7, 2023, at The Elkhart Meadows, Elkhart. He was born Jan. 11, 1951. He married Brenda Sue (Wilden) Kramer on Nov. 9, 2013. Brenda survives along with two sons, Jackson Mitchell, Colorado and Logan Stahley, Warsaw; a stepdaughter, Heather (Josh)...
