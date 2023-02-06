ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Washington State

The Spun

NFL World Surprised By Tom Brady, Gisele Development

Tom Brady and Gisele Bundchen are reportedly still on speaking terms. While the super-couple got divorced during the fall of 2022, Brady still consulted Bundchen when making his decision to retire from the National Football League.  It was Gisele, not Brady, who reportedly pushed for the ...
TAMPA, FL
The Spun

Look: Colin Kaepernick's New Job Is Going Viral

10 years after he took the 49ers to the Super Bowl and seven years after playing his final NFL snap, Colin Kaepernick is continuing his fight against racial inequality and police brutality. The former NFL quarterback is devoting his "time, money, care and a painstaking attention to detail" to ...
ClutchPoints

49ers legend Joe Montana drops truth bomb on Brock Purdy-Trey Lance QB battle

San Francisco 49ers legend Joe Montana has no doubt in his mind who should be the franchise’s starting quarterback between Brock Purdy and Trey Lance. To recall, Montana said recently that the 49ers should consider bringing back Jimmy Garoppolo to start at quarterback, raising several eyebrows since Jimmy G. was basically out of the team’s rotation before Lance suffered a season-ending injury and he had to take over again. Nonetheless, the team legend clarified that he said it only if Purdy’s elbow injury that he sustained in the NFC championship game doesn’t heal quickly.
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
Larry Brown Sports

Christian McCaffrey thinks NFL needs to make 1 rule change

No one will ever know how the NFC Championship Game would have turned out had Brock Purdy not gotten injured, but San Francisco 49ers star Christian McCaffrey is hoping the circumstances surrounding his team’s loss will inspire a significant rule change. The Philadelphia Eagles beat the Niners 31-7 after both Brock Purdy and backup quarterback... The post Christian McCaffrey thinks NFL needs to make 1 rule change appeared first on Larry Brown Sports.
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
Yardbarker

Gisele Bundchen reportedly helped Tom Brady make 'final' retirement decision

There's yet another sign that Tom Brady is serious about staying retired "for good" this time. Johnni Macke of Us Weekly reported that a source revealed Brady "turned to ex-wife Gisele Bündchen when deciding if he should retire from the NFL for the second time" after the Tampa Bay Buccaneers were eliminated from the playoffs by the Dallas Cowboys last month.
TAMPA, FL
NFL Analysis Network

This Raiders-Vikings Trade Sends Hunter Renfrow To Minnesota

Las Vegas Raiders wide receiver Hunter Renfrow had a tough 2022 season. After recording his first 1,000-yard campaign during the 2021 season, he signed a two-year contract extension worth $32 million. It was a modest number, but the Raiders could already look to be getting out from under it this offseason.
MINNEAPOLIS, MN
Athlon Sports

NFL Insider Calls Derek Carr Trade 'Unlikely'

The Las Vegas Raiders granted Derek Carr permission to visit with the New Orleans Saints on Tuesday. Carr's visit takes place on Wednesday.  It is Carr's first meeting with a team ahead of the Raiders' Feb. 15 trigger date on his contract, by which $40.4 million of his salary becomes ...
LAS VEGAS, NV
The Comeback

NFL world reacts to massive 49ers hire

The San Francisco 49ers lost defensive coordinator DeMeco Ryans to the Houston Texans in the hiring cycle. So the Niners, one of the top contenders in the NFC, needed to make sure they aced their next hire. They arguably did exactly that on Monday as the team hired Steve Wilks to be their new defensive Read more... The post NFL world reacts to massive 49ers hire appeared first on The Comeback: Today’s Top Sports Stories & Reactions.
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
Yardbarker

NFC Notes: 49ers, Cardinals, Matthew Stafford, Rams

The Athletic’s Matt Barrows expects 49ers RT Mike McGlinchey to command a deal worth at least $15 million a year in free agency and is doubtful whether San Francisco can or wants to match that. Barrows also notes 49ers S Jimmie Ward, who was moved to nickel corner in...
Larry Brown Sports

Josh Jacobs sends message to Raiders about franchise tag

Josh Jacobs will be an unrestricted free agent this offseason as the Las Vegas Raiders declined his fifth-year option last April. After putting together the best season of his career, keeping Jacobs will now be an expensive proposition for Las Vegas, and the running back made that clear Thursday. Jacobs told Pro Football Talk Live... The post Josh Jacobs sends message to Raiders about franchise tag appeared first on Larry Brown Sports.
LAS VEGAS, NV
Larry Brown Sports

Josh McCown has landed his first NFL coaching job

Josh McCown has secured his first coaching job in the NFL. McCown has been hired by Frank Reich to join the Carolina Panthers’ coaching staff. McCown reportedly will serve as the team’s quarterbacks coach. The #Panthers are hiring Josh McCown as their QB coach position under Frank Reich, sources say. The 17-year veteran QB finally... The post Josh McCown has landed his first NFL coaching job appeared first on Larry Brown Sports.
CHARLOTTE, NC
49erswebzone

Joe Montana doesn’t believe Trey Lance is ready to take over, explains Jimmy Garoppolo comments

NFL legend Joe Montana made headlines this week when he told columnist Mike Silver on a podcast that if the decision were his, Jimmy Garoppolo would remain the starting quarterback of the San Francisco 49ers. Montana pointed to the number of games Garoppolo has won for the organization, something that third-year quarterback Trey Lance hasn't had an opportunity to do yet.
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
chatsports.com

Guardians offense has a chance to be elite

Despite what our eyes told us — and even if every reader of this article is as ensconced in numbers as your typical quant — it feels under-reported just how bad the offense-first positions dragged down the Cleveland Guardians in 2022. The division title and winning a playoff...
CLEVELAND, OH
chatsports.com

Texans hire 49ers assistant Stephen Adegoke as their safety coach

Aaron Wilson reported that the Houston Texans are hiring 49ers assistant Stephen Adegoke to coach their safety group. Adegoke was in his first season as a 49ers defensive quality control coach, so he worked first-hand with DeMeco Ryans. In 2021, Adegoke as a defensive graduate assistant at the University of Michigan. He was also with the Wolverines from 2019-20. Prior to Michigan, Adegoke was a defensive graduate assistant at the University of Florida. Adegoke played for Mississippi State from 2016-2018 as a safety, so he’ll know a thing or two about secondary play.
HOUSTON, TX
chatsports.com

The Value of Things: Free Agent Defensive Tackle Options for the Houston Texans

It’s a new day in Houston and that is true on any number of fronts. DeMeco Ryans has fans excited about Houston Texans football for the first time in years. The team has extra draft capital in the next two drafts from the Deshaun Watson trade. Arguably the best news is that they have nearly $40 million under the cap before free agency.
HOUSTON, TX

