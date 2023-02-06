Read full article on original website
NFL World Surprised By Tom Brady, Gisele Development
Tom Brady and Gisele Bundchen are reportedly still on speaking terms. While the super-couple got divorced during the fall of 2022, Brady still consulted Bundchen when making his decision to retire from the National Football League. It was Gisele, not Brady, who reportedly pushed for the ...
Look: Colin Kaepernick's New Job Is Going Viral
10 years after he took the 49ers to the Super Bowl and seven years after playing his final NFL snap, Colin Kaepernick is continuing his fight against racial inequality and police brutality. The former NFL quarterback is devoting his "time, money, care and a painstaking attention to detail" to ...
49ers legend Joe Montana drops truth bomb on Brock Purdy-Trey Lance QB battle
San Francisco 49ers legend Joe Montana has no doubt in his mind who should be the franchise’s starting quarterback between Brock Purdy and Trey Lance. To recall, Montana said recently that the 49ers should consider bringing back Jimmy Garoppolo to start at quarterback, raising several eyebrows since Jimmy G. was basically out of the team’s rotation before Lance suffered a season-ending injury and he had to take over again. Nonetheless, the team legend clarified that he said it only if Purdy’s elbow injury that he sustained in the NFC championship game doesn’t heal quickly.
Michael Irvin Sent Home From Super Bowl By NFL Network After Odd Incident
NFL Network sent home analyst Michael Irvin from its Super Bowl LVII coverage after a bizarre incident at a hotel in Arizona. Not many details have been provided, but the former Dallas Cowboys wide receiver was willing to talk about the situation on a radio program. According to the New...
Two former Pittsburgh Steelers’ players die on the same day
One of them was an was an All-American at Pitt before he was drafted to the Steelers
Decision Made On Damar Hamlin's Future With NFL
A decision has been made regarding Damar Hamlin's future with the NFL.
Christian McCaffrey thinks NFL needs to make 1 rule change
No one will ever know how the NFC Championship Game would have turned out had Brock Purdy not gotten injured, but San Francisco 49ers star Christian McCaffrey is hoping the circumstances surrounding his team’s loss will inspire a significant rule change. The Philadelphia Eagles beat the Niners 31-7 after both Brock Purdy and backup quarterback... The post Christian McCaffrey thinks NFL needs to make 1 rule change appeared first on Larry Brown Sports.
Gisele Bundchen reportedly helped Tom Brady make 'final' retirement decision
There's yet another sign that Tom Brady is serious about staying retired "for good" this time. Johnni Macke of Us Weekly reported that a source revealed Brady "turned to ex-wife Gisele Bündchen when deciding if he should retire from the NFL for the second time" after the Tampa Bay Buccaneers were eliminated from the playoffs by the Dallas Cowboys last month.
This Raiders-Vikings Trade Sends Hunter Renfrow To Minnesota
Las Vegas Raiders wide receiver Hunter Renfrow had a tough 2022 season. After recording his first 1,000-yard campaign during the 2021 season, he signed a two-year contract extension worth $32 million. It was a modest number, but the Raiders could already look to be getting out from under it this offseason.
NFL Insider Calls Derek Carr Trade 'Unlikely'
The Las Vegas Raiders granted Derek Carr permission to visit with the New Orleans Saints on Tuesday. Carr's visit takes place on Wednesday. It is Carr's first meeting with a team ahead of the Raiders' Feb. 15 trigger date on his contract, by which $40.4 million of his salary becomes ...
NFL world reacts to massive 49ers hire
The San Francisco 49ers lost defensive coordinator DeMeco Ryans to the Houston Texans in the hiring cycle. So the Niners, one of the top contenders in the NFC, needed to make sure they aced their next hire. They arguably did exactly that on Monday as the team hired Steve Wilks to be their new defensive Read more... The post NFL world reacts to massive 49ers hire appeared first on The Comeback: Today’s Top Sports Stories & Reactions.
NFC Notes: 49ers, Cardinals, Matthew Stafford, Rams
The Athletic’s Matt Barrows expects 49ers RT Mike McGlinchey to command a deal worth at least $15 million a year in free agency and is doubtful whether San Francisco can or wants to match that. Barrows also notes 49ers S Jimmie Ward, who was moved to nickel corner in...
Josh Jacobs sends message to Raiders about franchise tag
Josh Jacobs will be an unrestricted free agent this offseason as the Las Vegas Raiders declined his fifth-year option last April. After putting together the best season of his career, keeping Jacobs will now be an expensive proposition for Las Vegas, and the running back made that clear Thursday. Jacobs told Pro Football Talk Live... The post Josh Jacobs sends message to Raiders about franchise tag appeared first on Larry Brown Sports.
Josh McCown has landed his first NFL coaching job
Josh McCown has secured his first coaching job in the NFL. McCown has been hired by Frank Reich to join the Carolina Panthers’ coaching staff. McCown reportedly will serve as the team’s quarterbacks coach. The #Panthers are hiring Josh McCown as their QB coach position under Frank Reich, sources say. The 17-year veteran QB finally... The post Josh McCown has landed his first NFL coaching job appeared first on Larry Brown Sports.
Report: Texans hire former 49ers chief of staff Nick Kray
The Houston Texans have added a former San Francisco 49ers staffer as coach DeMeco Ryans assembles his new crew. According to Aaron Wilson from KPRC-TV, the Texans have hired former 49ers chief of staff Nick Kray, who previously was an administrative assistant to Shanahan. Kray’s new role for the Texans...
Ravens TE Mark Andrews says he's willing to give QB Lamar Jackson his paycheck
The Baltimore Ravens are currently in the midst of arguably their most important offseason in franchise history. First, they are looking to hiring a new offensive coordinator to help propel a lackluster passing game. The other priority is to work out a long-term deal with quarterback Lamar Jackson. Ravens tight...
Joe Montana doesn’t believe Trey Lance is ready to take over, explains Jimmy Garoppolo comments
NFL legend Joe Montana made headlines this week when he told columnist Mike Silver on a podcast that if the decision were his, Jimmy Garoppolo would remain the starting quarterback of the San Francisco 49ers. Montana pointed to the number of games Garoppolo has won for the organization, something that third-year quarterback Trey Lance hasn't had an opportunity to do yet.
Guardians offense has a chance to be elite
Despite what our eyes told us — and even if every reader of this article is as ensconced in numbers as your typical quant — it feels under-reported just how bad the offense-first positions dragged down the Cleveland Guardians in 2022. The division title and winning a playoff...
Texans hire 49ers assistant Stephen Adegoke as their safety coach
Aaron Wilson reported that the Houston Texans are hiring 49ers assistant Stephen Adegoke to coach their safety group. Adegoke was in his first season as a 49ers defensive quality control coach, so he worked first-hand with DeMeco Ryans. In 2021, Adegoke as a defensive graduate assistant at the University of Michigan. He was also with the Wolverines from 2019-20. Prior to Michigan, Adegoke was a defensive graduate assistant at the University of Florida. Adegoke played for Mississippi State from 2016-2018 as a safety, so he’ll know a thing or two about secondary play.
The Value of Things: Free Agent Defensive Tackle Options for the Houston Texans
It’s a new day in Houston and that is true on any number of fronts. DeMeco Ryans has fans excited about Houston Texans football for the first time in years. The team has extra draft capital in the next two drafts from the Deshaun Watson trade. Arguably the best news is that they have nearly $40 million under the cap before free agency.
