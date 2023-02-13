Super Bowl Commercials 2023: Watch Ads With Bradley Cooper, Melissa McCarthy, Adam Driver, Bryan Cranston, Natasha Lyonne, John Travolta, Anna Faris And More – Update

UPDATED with game-day versions, additional commercials. Super Sunday brought Madison Avenue’s annual spending spree, which has boosted the Big Game’s Hollywood quotient noticeably in recent years.

Celebrity product pitches date back to the days of leather helmets, of course, but in the increasingly rare air of the Super Bowl they have started to overtake the left-field breakouts of the past by the likes of Puppy Monkey Baby or beer-loving frogs. With Fox’s telecast commanding a peak level of more than $7 million for 30-second spots, producers and brands again are banking on stars in a big way. Super Bowl LVII, a contest in Arizona between the Philadelphia Eagles and Kansas City Chiefs , will feature commercials starring Bradley Cooper, Adam Driver, Melissa McCarthy, Anna Faris, Ben Stiller, Brie Larson, Steve Martin, Maya Rudolph and Miles and Keleigh Teller. Streaming services — a burgeoning category — will feature plugs by Will Ferrell , Natasha Lyonne and Sylvester Stallone.

You want reboots? There will be reboots. Bryan Cranston and Aaron Paul reteam as their Breaking Bad characters to plug Popcorners . Brian Cox joins a roster of A-list athletes for a riff on Caddyshack , and Alicia Silverstone leads a full-blown mini-remake of Clueless . In the quasi-reboot category is a Grease medley featuring T-Mobile pitchmen Zach Braff and Donald Faison, who harmonize on the suburban set for the telco’s usual ads — only this time with the original Danny Zuko, John Travolta.

Watch the commercials below, with many online spots running longer than those airing during the game.

Related Story

Super Bowl Movie Trailer Spots Will Include ‘The Flash’, ‘Fast X’, ‘Transformers’ & ‘Ant-Man’

Related Story

Blockbuster Video Runs An Ad On Super Bowl Sunday

Related Story

Will Ferrell Travels Through 'Stranger Things,' 'Bridgerton' & 'Squid Game' Worlds In General Motors-Netflix Super Bowl Commercial

As the nachos and guacamole were being prepped for this year’s game, Kantar’s Vivvix released some eye-catching stats from last year’s Super Bowl. Ad rates for in-game spots, the research firm said, were $6.5 million for 30 seconds, up from $4.5 million in 2017. Total revenue, accordingly, shot up 33% in 2022 compared with 2021, reaching $578.36 million for NBCUniversal. (NBCU, Paramount and Fox have been in a three-way rotation for the Big Game.)

With all of those dollars on the line, brands have been looking to Hollywood as a way to hopefully stand out on a noisy evening.

Bryan Buckley, a leading director of Super Bowl commercials with dozens of game-day credits since 1999, recently weighed in on the changing use of famous figures during an interview on HBO’s Real Sports with Bryant Gumbel . “When I first got into it, there were some high-end celebrities but a lot of washed-up celebrities looking to reinvent themselves on the Super Bowl,” he said. “Now, it’s pretty much A-listers across the board.” As to the effectiveness of mobilizing big names, he added: “It’s proven to work. You just need those celebrities that people want to talk about.”

Here are the advertisers and names hoping to inspire conversation on Sunday and beyond:

Squarespace: Adam Driver

A rabbit hole threatens to swallow Driver as he discovers Squarespace is a webspace for making websites. “It could create itself,” he muses, resembling a more nattily clad and less-stoned Jeff Spicoli.

T-Mobile: John Travolta, Zach Braff and Donald Faison

Travolta, aka the original Danny Zuko, harmonizes with Scrubs duo Braff and Faison in a Grease medley set against the usual suburban backdrop of the pair’s long-running ads for the telco.

Pepsi: Ben Stiller, Steve Martin

The stars got separate moments to plug their acting chops and Pepsi Zero Sugar.

Skechers: Martha Stewart, Snoop Dogg, Tony Romo, Howie Long

Slip-on sneakers get the celeb treatment, with Stewart providing a button (“Get your feet off the desk.”)

Mr. Peanut: Jeff Ross, Natasha Leggero, Atsuko Okatsuka, Frank Castillo, Yamaneika Saunders, David Lucas, and Sarah Tiana

If you want to be a Super Bowl ad completist, seek out the 11-minute (!!) extended cut of this spot, which features more canned laughter than a Mr. Ed marathon.

Here’s the 30-second version that aired during the game:

Google Pixel: Amy Schumer, Doja Cat, and Giannis Antetokounmpo

Editing photos — a functionality stressed by Google in its Pixel ads over the past few months — is at the center of its Super Bowl pitch. But seriously … is it believable that any of these pitchpeople are packing a Pixel?!

Michelob Ultra: Brian Cox, Tony Romo, Serena Williams, Alex Morgan, Canelo Alvarez and Nneka Ogwumike

A montage of detailed homages is likely to resonate with fans of the durable 1980 golf comedy.

Popcorners: Bryan Cranston, Aaron Paul and Raymond Cruz

As with the Michelob Ultra commercial above, few signature elements from AMC’s fabled drama Breaking Bad have been left out of this spoof. Is it possible the show went off the air for good nearly a full decade ago?!

M&Ms: Maya Rudolph

After an elaborate stunt that saw the M&Ms “spokescandies” pass the Big Game baton to Rudolph, the brand delivered an amusing alternate universe where “candy-coated clam bites” are an actual thing.

Booking.com: Melissa McCarthy

The comedy star lifts her voice in song, succeeding Idris Elba as the travel site’s Super Bowl pitcher.

Rakuten: Alicia Silverstone

Extending the game-day trend of film homage, Silverstone’s Cher character is back. (Note to the ad-sales team at CBS, which is carrying the 2024 Super Bowl: Why not an Avengers-style crossover of all these nostalgia acts??)

Avocados from Mexico: Anna Faris

Faris plays Eve, whose Garden of Eden experience might have turned out differently had she taken a bite of an avocado instead of an apple.

T-Mobile: Bradley Cooper

Stars and their moms: They’re just like us … and our moms. That seems to be the idea behind this assemblage of outtakes of Cooper and his mother, Gloria, trying to shill.

Hellmans Mayonnaise: Jon Hamm, Brie Larson, Pete Davidson

All those millions for a punny sandwich joke …

Bud Light: Miles and Keleigh Teller

Hold music can be a drag, especially when your wait for customer service can be measured in hours, not minutes. Miles and Keleigh Teller make the most of it, enjoying a light beer while busting joyfully awkward dance moves to the canned beat.

Dunkin’ Donuts: Jennifer Lopez and Ben Affleck

Bennifer take over an actual Dunkin’. That’s the setup for this disarming 30 seconds, featuring supposedly unscripted reactions at the drive-thru.

Paramount+: Sylvester Stallone and family

Serving as a come-on to new subscribers as well as marketing for new unscripted series The Family Stallone , the ad works a trifecta by reminding some viewers of the Tulsa King star’s role in Cliffhanger . (Is it possible that 30 years have passed since the release of that pulpy Renny Harlin actioner?!)

Peacock: Natasha Lyonne

Charlie Cale, the Columbo-like hero played by Lyonne in the NBCUniversal streamer’s breakout mystery hit, gets a straightforward showcase here, albeit with a light meta twist.

Downy: Danny McBride

The multihyphenate declares he is changing his name to “Downy” after experiencing the scent of the laundry products.

Busch: Sarah McLachlan

In a nod to McLachlan’s legendary support of animal causes, the beer brand uses her song “Angel” to offer the Canadian musician an alternative definition of the word “shelter.”

Netflix and General Motors : Will Ferrell

Ferrell is inserted into various Netflix originals as a promo for a new partnership between the automaker and the streaming service.