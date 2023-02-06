It is no secret that those of us living in the Pacific Northwest love coffee. It is true! Nothing is better in a cold winter than sipping delicious coffee in a cool coffee shop. A great coffee shop is such a special thing, and it can be even more magical if it is a place you can share with your kid, from getting your little one their first steamer to helping your kid perfect their coffee order. Now there are lots of kids’ play places that serve coffee, but that is not what this list is about. This list is about the coffee and the bonus that the coffee shops are kid friendly.

PORTLAND, OR ・ 2 DAYS AGO