Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Check your lottery tickets now - Winning ticket worth $1 million sold in OregonBeth TorresOregon State
Wednesday in Portland: President Biden shouts out Portland during State of the Union speech and more top storiesEmily ScarviePortland, OR
'Dying's Not a Crime': Oregon's a Death Tourism Hub as Euthanasia Deaths Spike Due to Doctor Linked to Hemlock SocietyEden ReportsOregon State
Thursday in Portland: Salem PD requiring body cameras, but Portland officers still camera freeEmily ScarviePortland, OR
Tuesday in Portland: Mercy Corps helping victims after devastating 7.8 magnitude earthquake in Syria, TurkeyEmily ScarviePortland, OR
Related
hereisoregon.com
See 6 private houses during the Irvington Historic Home Tour
The 2023 Irvington Historic District Home Tour presents six unique houses to experience virtually through three-dimensional walk-throughs, videos and photographs of architectural and design details. A $25 donation (irvingtonpdx.com/home-tour) grants unlimited access to the online tour through March 5. Proceeds from the annual fundraiser go to help schools, senior programs,...
hereisoregon.com
Another list of the best pizza places is out, and this longtime Portland favorite made the cut
Travel website Trips to Discover “tracked down the top-rated pizza joints in pizza-loving cities across the United States” to create a list of Best Pizza Joints in the United States. Yet again an old Portland favorite has made the list of the best of the best. Ken’s Artisan...
$150 cups of coffee sell out in one day at Portland coffee shop
It only took one day for a Portland café to sell out of a limited number of cups of coffee that each cost more than some people’s daily salary.
hereisoregon.com
The Horizon Building aims to make space for artists of color in Portland’s Old Town
Cyrus Coleman needed a studio space where he could show work and create art in Portland. But he was striking out. “I wasn’t able to find anything,” Coleman, 32, said, standing on the stairs in the Horizon Enterprise Building in Old Town in late December. “I asked Wale if he wanted to go in on something together and we still weren’t able to find a decent space.”
WWEEK
Portland Nursery’s Owners Are Sitting on Empty Houses
Addresses: 9007 and 9029 SE Clinton St. Owners: Jeibmann Greenhouses Inc. and Hanging Rock LLC. How long they’ve been empty: God knows. Why they’re empty: An oasis went feral. Portland Nursery is a Stumptown institution. It was founded in 1907 and has been the go-to spot for everything...
tourcounsel.com
Clackamas Town Center | Shopping mall in Portland, Oregon
Clackamas Town Center is a shopping mall established in 1981 in the Portland, Oregon, metropolitan area, located on unincorporated land in the Clackamas area of Clackamas County, in the U.S. state of Oregon. It is managed and co-owned by Brookfield Properties and is currently anchored by JCPenney, Dick's Sporting Goods, Macy's and a separate Macy's Home/Backstage store.
pdxpipeline.com
2023 Portland Spring Festival in SE Portland | AAPI Night Market & Music Festival, Free, Food, Games, Giveaways
Join us in celebrating the 2023 Portland Spring Festival at the center of SE Portland. Enjoy delicious food and drinks from some of Portland’s best Asian American Pacific Islander (AAPI) vendors. We will also be featuring local musical artists and cultural performances throughout the night. Don’t miss this opportunity to experience the rich culture and traditions of the Lunar New Year and welcome the Spring season.
hereisoregon.com
Kid friendly coffee spots in Portland
It is no secret that those of us living in the Pacific Northwest love coffee. It is true! Nothing is better in a cold winter than sipping delicious coffee in a cool coffee shop. A great coffee shop is such a special thing, and it can be even more magical if it is a place you can share with your kid, from getting your little one their first steamer to helping your kid perfect their coffee order. Now there are lots of kids’ play places that serve coffee, but that is not what this list is about. This list is about the coffee and the bonus that the coffee shops are kid friendly.
oregoncapitalinsider.com
Portland’s next earthquake will hurt the unready
An earthquake like the one on Feb. 6 in Southern Turkey and Syria would bring devastation and death to the Portland region. The Cascadia Subduction Zone earthquake is set to be much more violent than anything the San Andreas fault in California can deliver. Oregonians should be prepared, especially those living in cities.
20,000 people have yet to pay Portland-area taxes meant to combat homelessness and pay for preschool
PORTLAND, Ore. — Cyndi Turner is a stickler for accuracy. She's an accountant, which helps explain why the Tigard woman was so disheartened after receiving a stern letter from the City of Portland claiming that she failed to pay some taxes. “I pay my taxes in full,” said Turner....
KGW team covering Portland homeless camp removal witnesses shooting
PORTLAND, Ore. — A fight at a north Portland homeless camp led to a shooting late Tuesday morning. A KGW team was at the camp for a separate story and witnessed what happened. KGW reporter Blair Best and Photojournalist Ken McCormick saw a fight breakout between two men. One...
WWEEK
Our Hikes Start With Mysterious Art Installations
The oddities begin almost as soon as Northwest Saltzman Road starts its winding, one-lane ascent from Highway 30 up to the trailhead into Forest Park. A caution sign warns, “Laundry Ahead. Expect Delays.” Soon enough, a gigantic clothespin dangles a pink brassiere over the road. Drivers often pause to take photos of the roadside art attractions: a 1959 Jaguar that was pulled from the bottom of the Willamette River and now is wrapped around a fir tree, and a five-stall “rest area” complete with water towers and a windmill.
hereisoregon.com
Valentine’s Ball, ‘Mortified,’ and Portland Jazz Festival: 10 things to do this week
We’ve made it halfway through February are knocking on the door of Valentine’s Day. Need some ideas for a fun evening out? If you don’t have plans yet, Vancouver hosts an annual family Valentine’s Day Ball for all ages. The week also offers several visual arts shows, a few theater events, and the kickoff of the annual Biamp Portland Jazz Festival.
Portland readies for Louisiana-style Mardi Gras Ball, parade
For those looking for an "authentic" Mardi Gras party in the Pacific Northwest, the Mysti Krewe of Nimbus is hosting its annual Mardi Gras Ball in Portland on Saturday, Feb. 18.
Hiking guide for Portland, Oregon
Check out these 15 hiking trails catered to all skill levels in and around Portland, Oregon for outdoor adventures.
Study: Oregon serves most expensive cheese pizzas in U.S.
According to MarketWatch Oregon has the highest average price for a large cheese pizza in the United States.
Metzger Elementary closing doors for the week due to stomach virus
A Tigard-Tualatin elementary school is closing its doors Thursday and Friday due to a spreading stomach virus.
KGW
Fight at North Portland ‘hot spot’ homeless camp culminates in shooting
A KGW crew was out the Willamette Boulevard homeless camp when the fight broke out. One man fell to the ground, then got up and hobbled away.
Wednesday in Portland: President Biden shouts out Portland during State of the Union speech and more top stories
(PORTLAND, Ore.) Hello Portlanders! It's Wednesday, Feb. 8 - Here's your daily round up of all the news happening in the City of Roses. 1. President Biden gives Rose City a shout-out during State of the Union speech.
psuvanguard.com
Anti-camping laws sweep housing crisis under the rug
Walking down virtually any street in the Portland metro area, one is likely to pass by several campsites belonging to members of the houseless community. Since the start of the COVID-19 pandemic, houselessness in Portland has reached a boiling point, forcing community members and legislators alike to desperately scramble for solutions.
Comments / 0