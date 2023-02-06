ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
hereisoregon.com

See 6 private houses during the Irvington Historic Home Tour

The 2023 Irvington Historic District Home Tour presents six unique houses to experience virtually through three-dimensional walk-throughs, videos and photographs of architectural and design details. A $25 donation (irvingtonpdx.com/home-tour) grants unlimited access to the online tour through March 5. Proceeds from the annual fundraiser go to help schools, senior programs,...
hereisoregon.com

The Horizon Building aims to make space for artists of color in Portland’s Old Town

Cyrus Coleman needed a studio space where he could show work and create art in Portland. But he was striking out. “I wasn’t able to find anything,” Coleman, 32, said, standing on the stairs in the Horizon Enterprise Building in Old Town in late December. “I asked Wale if he wanted to go in on something together and we still weren’t able to find a decent space.”
WWEEK

Portland Nursery’s Owners Are Sitting on Empty Houses

Addresses: 9007 and 9029 SE Clinton St. Owners: Jeibmann Greenhouses Inc. and Hanging Rock LLC. How long they’ve been empty: God knows. Why they’re empty: An oasis went feral. Portland Nursery is a Stumptown institution. It was founded in 1907 and has been the go-to spot for everything...
tourcounsel.com

Clackamas Town Center | Shopping mall in Portland, Oregon

Clackamas Town Center is a shopping mall established in 1981 in the Portland, Oregon, metropolitan area, located on unincorporated land in the Clackamas area of Clackamas County, in the U.S. state of Oregon. It is managed and co-owned by Brookfield Properties and is currently anchored by JCPenney, Dick's Sporting Goods, Macy's and a separate Macy's Home/Backstage store.
pdxpipeline.com

2023 Portland Spring Festival in SE Portland | AAPI Night Market & Music Festival, Free, Food, Games, Giveaways

Join us in celebrating the 2023 Portland Spring Festival at the center of SE Portland. Enjoy delicious food and drinks from some of Portland’s best Asian American Pacific Islander (AAPI) vendors. We will also be featuring local musical artists and cultural performances throughout the night. Don’t miss this opportunity to experience the rich culture and traditions of the Lunar New Year and welcome the Spring season.
hereisoregon.com

Kid friendly coffee spots in Portland

It is no secret that those of us living in the Pacific Northwest love coffee. It is true! Nothing is better in a cold winter than sipping delicious coffee in a cool coffee shop. A great coffee shop is such a special thing, and it can be even more magical if it is a place you can share with your kid, from getting your little one their first steamer to helping your kid perfect their coffee order. Now there are lots of kids’ play places that serve coffee, but that is not what this list is about. This list is about the coffee and the bonus that the coffee shops are kid friendly.
oregoncapitalinsider.com

Portland’s next earthquake will hurt the unready

An earthquake like the one on Feb. 6 in Southern Turkey and Syria would bring devastation and death to the Portland region. The Cascadia Subduction Zone earthquake is set to be much more violent than anything the San Andreas fault in California can deliver. Oregonians should be prepared, especially those living in cities.
WWEEK

Our Hikes Start With Mysterious Art Installations

The oddities begin almost as soon as Northwest Saltzman Road starts its winding, one-lane ascent from Highway 30 up to the trailhead into Forest Park. A caution sign warns, “Laundry Ahead. Expect Delays.” Soon enough, a gigantic clothespin dangles a pink brassiere over the road. Drivers often pause to take photos of the roadside art attractions: a 1959 Jaguar that was pulled from the bottom of the Willamette River and now is wrapped around a fir tree, and a five-stall “rest area” complete with water towers and a windmill.
psuvanguard.com

Anti-camping laws sweep housing crisis under the rug

Walking down virtually any street in the Portland metro area, one is likely to pass by several campsites belonging to members of the houseless community. Since the start of the COVID-19 pandemic, houselessness in Portland has reached a boiling point, forcing community members and legislators alike to desperately scramble for solutions.
