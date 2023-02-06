Read full article on original website
Colorado residents can still get thousands of dollars for their rent or mortgageR.A. HeimColorado State
Colfax couples wear their heart on their streetDavid HeitzDenver, CO
Early release in exchange for college degree may happen for incarcerated ColoradansInna DColorado State
Committee approves homeless hotel for families at Comfort InnDavid Heitz
Does United’s Super Bowl ad troll Southwest’s DIA meltdown?Brittany AnasDenver, CO
Philadelphia Eagles Star Arrested Just Before Super Bowl
Just days before the 2023 Super Bowl, one of the star players that is set to take the field for the game has been arrested on absolutely shocking charges. Offensive Lineman Josh Sills, who is in his rookie season for the Philadelphia Eagles, will be in court on February 16 in relation to claims that are so shocking and vile that we recommend you read for yourself here.
NBC Sports
Terry Bradshaw: Sean Payton didn’t want to work with Kyler Murray — or Russell Wilson
For most people, there’s a sharp difference between things they’ll say publicly, and the things they’ll say privately. Terry Bradshaw is not most people. During Fox’s pre-Super Bowl media availability, Vic Lombardi of Altitude Sports Radio in Denver asked Bradshaw a series of questions about his soon-to-be-former Fox colleague, who is now the head coach of the Broncos.
Michael Irvin makes troubling admission about alleged incident
Michael Irvin has been removed from NFL Network’s Super Bowl coverage for the remainder of the week, and the Dallas Cowboys legend made a troubling admission about the alleged incident. Michael Gehlken of the Dallas Morning News reported on Wednesday that Irvin will not make any of his scheduled NFL Network appearances for the remainder... The post Michael Irvin makes troubling admission about alleged incident appeared first on Larry Brown Sports.
saturdaytradition.com
Sean Payton addresses Russell Wilson's personal staff at Broncos team building
Sean Payton was recently hired as head coach of the Denver Broncos, taking over a team that has seen its fair share of struggles this past season. This leaves Payton as the leader of former Wisconsin quarterback Russell Wilson, who was recently traded to Denver from Seattle. Wilson has developed a reputation of doing things differently in the NFL to go with his obvious talent for the game.
Mike Zimmer as Sean Payton's defensive coordinator in Denver?
Is this just a meaningless-yet-interesting note from Breer or is this a comment planting seeds for future news?
prosportsextra.com
Sean Payton Lays Down The Law On Russell Wilson
New Denver Broncos Head Coach Sean Payton is making new rules regarding QB Russell Wilson. Payton said Monday that he does not plan to allow Wilson to have his own personal coach with him at team facilities going forward. Wilson was allowed to bring his own training staff and personal quarterbacks coach.
tigerdroppings.com
Former Broncos QB Jake Plummer Shares His Thoughts On Sean Payton While Looking Like Drugs
Former Broncos QB Jake Plummer is now a mushroom farmer and he looks exactly like that. On Tuesday, he shared his thoughts on Denver's new head coach, Sean Payton, and he had good things to say... (The Spun)
Bleacher Report
Tee Higgins Hopes to Stay with Bengals 'For a Long Time' Amid Contract Rumors
The Cincinnati Bengals have a talented young offensive core, but it will be difficult for them to keep so many star players together over the coming years. Bengals wide receiver Tee Higgins, who is entering the final year of his rookie contract in 2023, was asked Thursday about his thoughts on the team's chances of keeping its core intact. He said he's hoping to remain in Cincinnati for the foreseeable future:
Bleacher Report
Colts' Jim Irsay Updates HC Search, Says Decision Will Be Made in 'Days Not Hours'
The Indianapolis Colts and Arizona Cardinals are the only NFL teams remaining with head coaching vacancies, and the former's owner preached patience on Tuesday. Jim Irsay explained the Colts are going through a "thorough process" that will lead to a final decision "in days not hours." So don't expect Indianapolis to name a head coach Tuesday, but it could reach a conclusion ahead of Sunday's Super Bowl.
Bleacher Report
JuJu Smith-Schuster Played Call of Duty with Mahomes, Kelce, MVS to Build Chemistry
If a team is rebuilding almost its entire wide-receiver group, it can take a lot of time to build chemistry with your quarterback unless you have the benefit of online gaming. Speaking to reporters during Super Bowl Opening Night (starts at 5:00 mark), Kansas City Chiefs wide receiver JuJu Smith-Schuster said he put in "a lot of hours" playing Call of Duty with Patrick Mahomes, Travis Kelce and Marquez Valdes-Scantling.
Bleacher Report
Joe Burrow Rumors: Bengals QB Wants to Structure New Contract to Keep Weapons
The Cincinnati Bengals have one of the best young cores in the NFL, but many of those young players will be due for significant contract extensions in the near future that could force the group to be split up. One of those players is quarterback Joe Burrow, though Bengals wide...
Payton Took Broncos Job 'Despite' Russell Wilson, Says Bradshaw
Sean Payton, based on buddy Terry Bradshaw's remarks, "Didn't want to go to Denver because of the QB. Ultimately, he took that job in spite of (Seahawks ex) Russell Wilson.''
Bleacher Report
Mike Conley Warmed Up with Jazz so Teammates Wouldn't Know He Was Traded to T-Wolves
Mike Conley was a veteran leader for the Utah Jazz, and he did what he could for his teammates even after he was traded to the Minnesota Timberwolves. According to Sarah Todd of the Deseret News, Conley warmed up with the team ahead of Wednesday's contest against the Timberwolves "in order to create some normalcy for the team and not tip off anyone else about the impending news."
Bleacher Report
49ers Rumors: Jimmy Garoppolo's Relationship with Shanahan, Lynch Went 'A Bit South'
It already appeared that the chances of Jimmy Garoppolo returning to the San Francisco 49ers this offseason diminished completely, but on top of that, there reportedly was a breakdown between him and head coach Kyle Shanahan and general manager John Lynch. According to The Athletic's Tim Kawakami, "The relationship between...
chatsports.com
George Paton, Sean Payton ready to develop winning vision for the Broncos
Before a few weeks ago, George Paton and Sean Payton had never met each other. Now the two will work side by side in order to revive a Denver Broncos franchise and revamp a roster that hasn’t had a winning season since 2017. "The goal all along was not...
Bleacher Report
Chase Young's 5th-Year Contract Option Being Evaluated by Commanders, Ron Rivera Says
The Washington Commanders have not decided whether they will pick up defensive end Chase Young's fifth-year contract option, head coach Ron Rivera told reporters Wednesday. Young has played three NFL seasons after Washington selected him with the No. 2 pick in the 2020 draft. He earned Defensive Rookie of the Year and Pro Bowl honors while helping lead Washington to an NFC East title. Young racked up 7.5 sacks, 44 tackles, four forced fumbles (three recoveries) and a touchdown.
Bleacher Report
Eagles' Darius Slay Slams Matt Patricia, Talks 'Disrespect' from Former Lions HC
Ahead of Super Bowl LVII on Sunday, Philadelphia Eagles cornerback Darius Slay took the time to reflect on the early part of his career when he was with the Detroit Lions, and it brought up some lingering feelings of disdain for former head coach Matt Patricia. While speaking during Super...
Bleacher Report
Josh Jacobs Wants to Sign New Raiders Contract: 'I Just Bought a House in Vegas'
Much of the early offseason focus for the Las Vegas Raiders has centered on whether they will acquire Aaron Rodgers. Despite the uncertainty at quarterback, running back Josh Jacobs wants to stay put, even though he is a free agent ahead of the 2023 campaign. "For me, I got the...
Bleacher Report
Eagles' DeVonta Smith's Room 'In Complete Darkness' Before Super Bowl, No TV or Phone
Ahead of his first career Super Bowl appearance, Eagles wide receiver Devonta Smith is getting off the grid as much as he can. The second-year pass-catcher is trying to distance himself from the distractions surrounding the event by staying away from social media, his phone or TV. "I'm in complete...
Bleacher Report
NFL Rumors: Chiefs' Eric Bieniemy 'a Prime Candidate' for Ravens, Commanders OC Jobs
Kansas City Chiefs offensive coordinator Eric Bieniemy is a "prime candidate" for the same role with the Washington Commanders and Baltimore Ravens, according to ESPN's Adam Schefter. Bieniemy signed a one-year contract with the Chiefs prior to the 2022 NFL season. On Monday, the 53-year-old addressed his present situation and...
