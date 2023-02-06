Read full article on original website
Related
Philadelphia Eagles Star Arrested Just Before Super Bowl
Just days before the 2023 Super Bowl, one of the star players that is set to take the field for the game has been arrested on absolutely shocking charges. Offensive Lineman Josh Sills, who is in his rookie season for the Philadelphia Eagles, will be in court on February 16 in relation to claims that are so shocking and vile that we recommend you read for yourself here.
Giants 7-round mock draft: Complete rundown of picks in every round | Here’s how Joe Schoen should bolster roster
Giants general manager Joe Schoen has to get through free agency before he knows exactly what he’ll do in the 2023 NFL Draft. But it’s never too early to speculate about what Schoen might do in his second draft on the job, as he tries to bolster coach Brian Daboll’s roster for a deeper playoff run.
NFL Draft 2023: Jets’ stunning QB trade; Giants’ Daniel Jones’ new toy; Eagles reload defense in latest 1st-round mock
Now this is a mock draft. The 33rd Team is out with its latest first-round projections for the 2023 NFL Draft. It includes a massive blockbuster trade with the Green Bay Packers finally moving on from quarterback Aaron Rodgers. BUY EAGLES TICKETS: STUBHUB, VIVID SEATS, TICKETSMARTER, TICKETMASTER. Even better, it...
Terry Bradshaw: “He don’t wanna work with that quarterback”
Over the past couple weeks, no NFL player may have faced the same amount of heat and pressure as Cardinals’ quarterback Kyler Murray. After being a highly proclaimed and talented player, Murray has seen his public image quickly slip and has accumulated an absurd amount of criticism. It began...
Around the North: Ravens and Lamar could be $100M off in contract talks
The Cleveland Browns gave quarterback Deshaun Watson an unprecedented amount of guaranteed money, and that may impact how other teams handle QB contracts. Lamar Jackson of the division rival Baltimore Ravens has finished his rookie deal and is looking for a massive extension. Fans can understand why the onetime league MVP would want to be paid what he thinks he is worth.
Yankees: One sleeper prospect who could compete for the starting LF job
Yankees OF prospect Elijah Dunham is finally getting the shot he deserves to crack the big-league roster. Dunham was named to the Yankees’ official 29 NRIs for this year’s Spring Training and will be able to compete for a spot on the OD roster right out of the gate. Though he’s far from a certainty to make the team, he’s getting his shot, and that’s enough for me.
Former MLB GM proposes drastic realignment that would put Yankees, Mets in same division
Jim Bowden of The Athletic and a former MLB GM proposes the league do away with its current divisions and do a drastic geographical realignment after expansion.
Tee Higgins Hopes to Stay with Bengals 'For a Long Time' Amid Contract Rumors
The Cincinnati Bengals have a talented young offensive core, but it will be difficult for them to keep so many star players together over the coming years. Bengals wide receiver Tee Higgins, who is entering the final year of his rookie contract in 2023, was asked Thursday about his thoughts on the team's chances of keeping its core intact. He said he's hoping to remain in Cincinnati for the foreseeable future:
Knicks Trade Rumor Centers Around Former Jalen Brunson Teammate
As the hours dwindle toward Thursday's trade deadline, the New York Knicks could turn to Philadelphia's collegiate endeavors to bolster their depth.
SNY in danger of starting Mets season without Keith Hernandez?
Keith Hernandez’s return to the broadcasting booth is not yet official. Hernandez still does not have a contract agreement from SNY, Newsday’s Neil Best reports. The sides have exchanged proposals but Hernandez’s camp currently is waiting for a response. TO BUY METS TICKETS, VISIT: VIVIDSEATS, TICKETNETWORK and...
Colts' Jim Irsay Updates HC Search, Says Decision Will Be Made in 'Days Not Hours'
The Indianapolis Colts and Arizona Cardinals are the only NFL teams remaining with head coaching vacancies, and the former's owner preached patience on Tuesday. Jim Irsay explained the Colts are going through a "thorough process" that will lead to a final decision "in days not hours." So don't expect Indianapolis to name a head coach Tuesday, but it could reach a conclusion ahead of Sunday's Super Bowl.
5 steps to making the Giants a Super Bowl team
The Kansas City Chiefs and Philadelphia Eagles are in the 2023 Super Bowl. Let’s discuss five ways the New York Giants can bridge the “talent gap” general manager Joe Schoen admits exists between the Giants and the Super Bowl combatants, thus elevating the Giants from a good team to a Super Bowl-caliber one.
Knicks Trade Rumors: Obi Toppin Eyed by Multiple Teams; NY Asking 'Significant Price'
The New York Knicks are reportedly fielding trade interest for former first-round draft pick Obi Toppin, but the team isn't willing to let him go easily before Thursday's deadline. According to SNY's Ian Begley, "Several teams talked to New York about Obi Toppin this week. The Knicks' asking price is...
Giants QB Daniel Jones' price tag reportedly revealed
Per OverTheCap.com, the annual figure would place Jones, 25, in the top 10 highest-paid quarterbacks in the NFL. Whether or not Jones is a top-10 quarterback doesn't matter. The potential price tag is a result of the market shifting significantly for quarterbacks over the past five years. Several teams --...
JuJu Smith-Schuster Played Call of Duty with Mahomes, Kelce, MVS to Build Chemistry
If a team is rebuilding almost its entire wide-receiver group, it can take a lot of time to build chemistry with your quarterback unless you have the benefit of online gaming. Speaking to reporters during Super Bowl Opening Night (starts at 5:00 mark), Kansas City Chiefs wide receiver JuJu Smith-Schuster said he put in "a lot of hours" playing Call of Duty with Patrick Mahomes, Travis Kelce and Marquez Valdes-Scantling.
Charlie Strong Leaves Miami Coaching Staff After Being Passed Over for DC Job
Charlie Strong has left the Miami coaching staff after one season after being passed up for the defensive coordinator job, he told Chris Low of ESPN. Strong, 62, was hired as the Hurricanes' co-defensive coordinator and linebackers coach last year on Mario Cristobal's inaugural staff. However, after defensive coordinator Kevin...
Report: Broncos Host OT Bobby Evans on Free-Agent Visit
Evans made four starts for the Rams in 2022.
NBA Trade Rumors: Suns Want 'Premium Reserve' PG, Possible Chris Paul Successor
The Phoenix Suns already made waves by acquiring Kevin Durant, per ESPN's Adrian Wojnarowski, but they may not be done making trades. Jake Fischer of Yahoo Sports reported Phoenix has "contacted opposing teams in search of point guard reinforcements" in its desire to find "premium reserve ballhandling options who could even perhaps replace [Chris] Paul in the future."
Bulls Trade Rumors: Rival Teams Expect Chicago to Keep Core Intact at Deadline
The Chicago Bulls have been perceived to be a team that potentially could see some changes by Thursday's trade deadline, but that reportedly is no longer the case. According to K.C. Johnson of NBC Sports, all indications point to the Bulls standing pat and holding onto their core players, as executive vice president Artūras Karnišovas remains confident in the team's chances to compete this season.
Heat's Kyle Lowry Not Traded at Deadline amid Clippers Rumors
Miami Heat point guard Kyle Lowry's name has been frequently mentioned in trade rumors, but the six-time All-Star will be staying in town after the deadline passed without a move. According to Barry Jackson of the Miami Herald, the Heat did not make any deals ahead of Thursday's deadline:. Jackson,...
