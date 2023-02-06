ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
New York State

OnlyHomers

Philadelphia Eagles Star Arrested Just Before Super Bowl

Just days before the 2023 Super Bowl, one of the star players that is set to take the field for the game has been arrested on absolutely shocking charges. Offensive Lineman Josh Sills, who is in his rookie season for the Philadelphia Eagles, will be in court on February 16 in relation to claims that are so shocking and vile that we recommend you read for yourself here.
PHILADELPHIA, PA
Yardbarker

Terry Bradshaw: “He don’t wanna work with that quarterback”

Over the past couple weeks, no NFL player may have faced the same amount of heat and pressure as Cardinals’ quarterback Kyler Murray. After being a highly proclaimed and talented player, Murray has seen his public image quickly slip and has accumulated an absurd amount of criticism. It began...
ARIZONA STATE
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

Around the North: Ravens and Lamar could be $100M off in contract talks

The Cleveland Browns gave quarterback Deshaun Watson an unprecedented amount of guaranteed money, and that may impact how other teams handle QB contracts. Lamar Jackson of the division rival Baltimore Ravens has finished his rookie deal and is looking for a massive extension. Fans can understand why the onetime league MVP would want to be paid what he thinks he is worth.
BALTIMORE, MD
Empire Sports Media

Yankees: One sleeper prospect who could compete for the starting LF job

Yankees OF prospect Elijah Dunham is finally getting the shot he deserves to crack the big-league roster. Dunham was named to the Yankees’ official 29 NRIs for this year’s Spring Training and will be able to compete for a spot on the OD roster right out of the gate. Though he’s far from a certainty to make the team, he’s getting his shot, and that’s enough for me.
PROSPECT, NY
Bleacher Report

Tee Higgins Hopes to Stay with Bengals 'For a Long Time' Amid Contract Rumors

The Cincinnati Bengals have a talented young offensive core, but it will be difficult for them to keep so many star players together over the coming years. Bengals wide receiver Tee Higgins, who is entering the final year of his rookie contract in 2023, was asked Thursday about his thoughts on the team's chances of keeping its core intact. He said he's hoping to remain in Cincinnati for the foreseeable future:
CINCINNATI, OH
Bleacher Report

Colts' Jim Irsay Updates HC Search, Says Decision Will Be Made in 'Days Not Hours'

The Indianapolis Colts and Arizona Cardinals are the only NFL teams remaining with head coaching vacancies, and the former's owner preached patience on Tuesday. Jim Irsay explained the Colts are going through a "thorough process" that will lead to a final decision "in days not hours." So don't expect Indianapolis to name a head coach Tuesday, but it could reach a conclusion ahead of Sunday's Super Bowl.
INDIANAPOLIS, IN
Big Blue View

5 steps to making the Giants a Super Bowl team

The Kansas City Chiefs and Philadelphia Eagles are in the 2023 Super Bowl. Let’s discuss five ways the New York Giants can bridge the “talent gap” general manager Joe Schoen admits exists between the Giants and the Super Bowl combatants, thus elevating the Giants from a good team to a Super Bowl-caliber one.
Yardbarker

Giants QB Daniel Jones' price tag reportedly revealed

Per OverTheCap.com, the annual figure would place Jones, 25, in the top 10 highest-paid quarterbacks in the NFL. Whether or not Jones is a top-10 quarterback doesn't matter. The potential price tag is a result of the market shifting significantly for quarterbacks over the past five years. Several teams --...
Bleacher Report

JuJu Smith-Schuster Played Call of Duty with Mahomes, Kelce, MVS to Build Chemistry

If a team is rebuilding almost its entire wide-receiver group, it can take a lot of time to build chemistry with your quarterback unless you have the benefit of online gaming. Speaking to reporters during Super Bowl Opening Night (starts at 5:00 mark), Kansas City Chiefs wide receiver JuJu Smith-Schuster said he put in "a lot of hours" playing Call of Duty with Patrick Mahomes, Travis Kelce and Marquez Valdes-Scantling.
KANSAS CITY, MO
Bleacher Report

Charlie Strong Leaves Miami Coaching Staff After Being Passed Over for DC Job

Charlie Strong has left the Miami coaching staff after one season after being passed up for the defensive coordinator job, he told Chris Low of ESPN. Strong, 62, was hired as the Hurricanes' co-defensive coordinator and linebackers coach last year on Mario Cristobal's inaugural staff. However, after defensive coordinator Kevin...
ALABAMA STATE
Bleacher Report

NBA Trade Rumors: Suns Want 'Premium Reserve' PG, Possible Chris Paul Successor

The Phoenix Suns already made waves by acquiring Kevin Durant, per ESPN's Adrian Wojnarowski, but they may not be done making trades. Jake Fischer of Yahoo Sports reported Phoenix has "contacted opposing teams in search of point guard reinforcements" in its desire to find "premium reserve ballhandling options who could even perhaps replace [Chris] Paul in the future."
PHOENIX, AZ
Bleacher Report

Bulls Trade Rumors: Rival Teams Expect Chicago to Keep Core Intact at Deadline

The Chicago Bulls have been perceived to be a team that potentially could see some changes by Thursday's trade deadline, but that reportedly is no longer the case. According to K.C. Johnson of NBC Sports, all indications point to the Bulls standing pat and holding onto their core players, as executive vice president Artūras Karnišovas remains confident in the team's chances to compete this season.
CHICAGO, IL
Bleacher Report

Heat's Kyle Lowry Not Traded at Deadline amid Clippers Rumors

Miami Heat point guard Kyle Lowry's name has been frequently mentioned in trade rumors, but the six-time All-Star will be staying in town after the deadline passed without a move. According to Barry Jackson of the Miami Herald, the Heat did not make any deals ahead of Thursday's deadline:. Jackson,...
MIAMI, FL

