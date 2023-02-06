Read full article on original website
'Yellowstone' Star Cole Hauser and Wife Cynthia Look Stunning at 2023 Golden Globes
Cole Hauser and wife Cynthia hit the 2023 Golden Globes red carpet in style. The stunning couple, who've been married since 2006, looked effortlessly chic in black as they represented Hauser's hit western series at the award ceremony held at the Beverly Hilton hotel in Beverly Hills, Calif. Hauser and...
Kevin Costner Mocked at Golden Globes Over Absence Due to California Floods
The continued massive flooding and inclement weather plaguing areas in California lately kept Yellowstone star Kevin Costner from attending the 2023 Golden Globes Awards on Tuesday night. It was a disappointing turn of events, especially since Costner won the coveted Best Actor, Drama Series award. This recognition comes, of course,...
If those Matthew McConaughey ‘Yellowstone’ rumors are true, here’s how he could fit into Taylor Sheridan’s universe
Yellowstone fans know that Taylor Sheridan’s Dutton universe is ever-evolving and always growing to include new talent and intricately interwoven storylines, linking scenes and pieces of dialogue through years of family lineage and various relationships. The latest rumor in the Yellowverse regarding the talented Matthew McConaughey has us excited about the possibility of a new power player in the Dutton storyline, and it’s alright alright alright.
Jennifer Connelly Declares ‘Top Gun: Maverick’ Co-Star Tom Cruise ‘Absolutely Deserves’ an Oscar Nomination
With award season in full swing, Jennifer Connelly stated that her Top Gun: Maverick co-star Tom Cruise has what it takes to receive an Oscar nomination for his performance in the film. While speaking to Variety at the Sundance Film Festival, Jennifer Connelly had nothing but praise for her Top...
Regina Hall Couldn't Keep a Straight Face Stating Why Kevin Costner Missed the Golden Globes
Watch: Golden Globe Awards 2023: All the MUST-SEE Moments. Regina Hall's reaction to Kevin Costner missing the 2023 Golden Globes due has gone viral. While announcing the Yellowstone star star as the Best Actor in a Television Drama Series winner during the Jan. 10 ceremony, the Girls Trip actress could barely keep a straight face while reading from the teleprompter when sharing why Costner was absent.
‘Yellowstone’ Star Piper Perabo Opens Up About That Brutal Fight Between Summer and Beth
It has been building up for a while now, and the tension finally boiled over too far as Yellowstone’s Beth (Kelly Reilly) and Summer (Piper Perabo) went head to head in a brutal battle in the neo-western drama’s fifth season. Now, Piper Perabo is delving deep into the brutal brawl between the two adversaries. Noting that she and Reilly started training for this moment a month before filming.
‘Sons of Anarchy’ Star Speaks Out About Marriage to ‘Yellowstone’ Actress
A little over six months after he exchanged vows with Yellowstone actress Allison Dunbar, Sons of Anarchy star Ron Perlman is ready to open up about their marriage. While speaking to PEOPLE, the Sons of Anarchy actor revealed more details about the relationship with Dunbar. He started seeing the Yellowstone beauty prior to the COVID-19 pandemic and five months after he filed for divorce from his first wife, Opal Stone.
Matthew McConaughey Says Fortune Teller’s Prophecy Led Him to Accept ‘How to Lose a Guy’ Offer: ‘Did the Studio Hire This Guy?’
Matthew McConaughey was a king of the romantic-comedy genre in the early 2000s, and it turns out it’s all thanks to a fortune teller. The Oscar winner already had one rom-com hit under his belt with 2001’s “The Wedding Planner” when the offer to star opposite Kate Hudson in “How to Lose a Guy in 10 Days” came along. Did McConaughey really want to dive right into another rom-com? “I remember considering whether I was going to do it or not one night while on a walk down Sunset Blvd.,” McConaughey told Vanity Fair as part of a new “How to...
‘Yellowstone’ Star Kevin Costner Hoped to Cast Princess Diana in ‘The Bodyguard 2’
There was once a sequel to The Bodyguard in the works that would have put Princess Diana of Wales in the role of Frank Farmer’s love interest. While it may sound like a rumor, the story came straight from the mouth of the original star, Kevin Costner. In 2019,...
Paramount Responds to ‘Yellowstone’ Cancellation & Kevin Costner Departure Rumors: Report
In a direct response to Outsider, Paramount has addressed the future of Yellowstone and what we can expect moving forward. On Monday, Deadline dropped a bombshell article citing everything from the ending of Yellowstone with Season 5 to a disgruntled Kevin Costner being replaced with Matthew McConaughey. As the biggest entertainment shocker to hit in recent memory, the report has spread like wildfire. But is any of it true?
Camila Alves McConaughey shares rare pic of daughter Vida — with ‘uncle’ Woody Harrelson
Vida McConaughey celebrated her 13th birthday surrounded by her family — which of course includes her "uncle," Woody Harrelson. To celebrate her daughter's 13th birthday, mom Camila Alves McConaughey shared a photo of the now teenage Vida about to blow out her birthday candles, while Harrelson looks quizzically at the confection in the background.
Golden Globes COVID Spread Continues With Jamie Lee Curtis, Colin Farrell, And Brendan Gleeson
It seems that this year's award season is not going quite as planned. On January 10, 2023, the 80th Golden Globe Awards took place to celebrate the best of film and television from the previous year. After last year's less-than-stellar show that saw the Golden Globes go for a hybrid style of part Zoom and part in-person presentation, this year's event brought things back to a more traditional and welcome manner. The prestigious ceremony saw some pretty major events take place, from Ke Huy Quan's wholesome best supporting actor win for "Everything Everywhere All At Once" to Eddie Murphy's Cecil B. DeMille Award win and subsequent speech that referenced another notable award ceremony moment.
Why Stars Like Jennifer Aniston, Sarah Paulson and Charlize Theron Are Backing Andrea Riseborough in ‘To Leslie’
The stars are coming out for Andrea Riseborough’s turn in Michael Morris’ indie drama To Leslie. Jennifer Aniston, Charlize Theron, Sarah Paulson and Edward Norton have hosted screenings, with more recent showings booked by Gwyneth Paltrow and Courteney Cox. After Paltrow’s screening, attended by the likes of Demi Moore along with Morris and Riseborough in attendance, the Goop founder called it a “masterpiece of a film” and went so far as to say that the title star should win “every award there is and all the ones that haven’t been invented yet.” More from The Hollywood ReporterNAACP Image Awards 2023:...
Richard Gere names his highly specific set of conditions for joining a superhero franchise
Veteran actor Richard Gere is open to appearing in a superhero movie, but only if it meets his exacting standards. Per ComicBookMovie, the Pretty Woman star reveals he is willing to take on a superhero role as long as the film is innovative and unpredictable. He explains:. “It would depend...
A.V. Club
Ben Affleck and Matt Damon reunite in new Air trailer
Ever since Pennyworth: The Origins Of Batman’s Butler was unceremoniously axed over at HBO Max, we at The A.V. Club know just how much the world has been hankering for a new origin story to fill that gaping hole. Luckily, Amazon Studios is stepping up to the plate with an underdog story for the ages, which follows the rise of relatively unknown cultural entities Nike and Michael Jordan, from obscure actor duo Ben Affleck and Matt Damon.
Nicole Kidman teams up with Jamie Lee Curtis to bring Patricia Cornwell's Kay Scarpetta to life
The screen icons are slated to executive produce the show, titled Kay Scarpetta, with Nicole starring in the title role and Jamie Lee, 64, starring as her sister Dorothy
