Miami, FL

Robb Report

Jennifer Lopez’s $42.5 Million Bel-Air Mansion Comes With an Outdoor Amphitheater for Home Concerts

Despite plans to renovate, Jennifer Lopez has decided to offload her Bel-Air estate instead. And if you’re willing to dish out a whopping $42.5 million, you can live just like J. Lo once did.   The actress and singer is selling the French Country mansion which she bought back in 2016 from fellow celeb Sela Ward, the Wall Street Journal first reported. At the time, Lopez dropped a cool $28 million on the California compound—so she’ll earn an eye-watering profit if the asking price is met. The eight-acre spread includes a nine-bedroom main house, a guest cottage, an infinity pool and a putting...
TEXAS STATE
Robb Report

Home of the Week: Inside a $17.5 Million NYC Townhouse With Its Own Private Swimming Pool

No sector of New York City’s luxury housing market surged as strongly during the Covid crisis quite like townhomes. These private residences, almost always featuring gardens and often balconies and terraces, became particularly desirable as wealthy New Yorkers craved privacy and outdoor space. Over the past three years, sales of townhouses hit their highest levels since 2015, with the median townhouse prices hitting $8.5 million in 2021, according to the Corcoran Group.  This year, demand for townhouses remains high, and inventory remains low. Which is why a new property at 45 West 70th in Manhattan is likely to move quickly. Just a short...
NEW YORK CITY, NY
Robb Report

Darling Digs: Zsa Zsa Gabor’s Glitzy Palm Springs Hideaway Just Hit the Market for $3.8 Million

The former home of late Hollywood legend Zsa Zsa Gabor is up for grabs, and it’s just as over-the-top as you’d expect. The socialite’s glitzy Palm Springs pad was originally custom-built in 1964 for her sister, Magda, by her fourth husband, Arthur “Tony” Gallucci. Though, Zsa Zsa lived there after her sibling passed away in 1997. In the years since it’s been given a modern and maximalist refresh thanks to its current owners. Interior designer Tracy Turco and her husband, Jerry, who’s a real estate developer, scooped up the three-bedroom residence back in 2020, reported Mansion Global. “When we found out the Gabor...
PALM SPRINGS, CA
People

Jim Carrey Lists Sprawling Brentwood Ranch Estate for $28.9 Million — See Inside

The actor's 12,704-square-foot property lies in a popular California neighborhood Jim Carrey is unloading a major piece of real estate and his home of nearly 30 years. The Golden Globe winner, 61, has put his sprawling 12,704-square-foot Los Angeles estate on the market for a whopping $28.9 million, complete with a tennis court, a waterfall pool, and an outdoor platform for yoga and meditation, all in the heart of the upscale Brentwood neighborhood. Janelle Friedman of Sotheby's International Realty holds the listing. RELATED: Jim Carrey Says...
LOS ANGELES, CA
RadarOnline

Kirstie Alley's Florida Mansion She Bought From Lisa Marie Presley In 2000 Hits Market For $6 Million Two Months After Actress' Passing

The Florida mansion actress Kirstie Alley purchased from Lisa Marie Presley more than two decades ago was recently put on the market for nearly $6 million, RadarOnline.com has learned.Alley, who bought the mansion from Lisa Marie in 2000 for $1.5 million, reportedly used the nine-bedroom and 9.5 bathroom residence as a vacation home up until her death in December 2022 after a short battle with stage 4 colon cancer.According to Daily Mail, the mansion is located on the waterfront of Clearwater, Florida in the city's Old Clearwater Bay neighborhood and is now on the market for $5.95 million - although...
CLEARWATER, FL
12tomatoes.com

A Look Inside an Amish Home for Sale

If you grew up near any Amish communities then you may already know a bit more about this closed group than the general public does. But, unless you have a business relationship or a friendship with an Amish person it’s unlikely you’d see into their homes for any reason.
KENTUCKY STATE
The Independent

Chandelier bought for £250 in antique shop set to sell for millions

A “rare and prestigious” chandelier picked up by an English painter for £250 in the 1960s could be sold for millions.John Craxton suspected the unusual chandelier was the work of Alberto Giacometti when he saw it at an auction in London. Made in the late 1940s, it goes on sale at Christie’s in February.Pieces by Giacometti, a revered Swiss sculptor, are among some of the most expensive to buy at auction.Michelle McMullan, of Christie’s, said the piece had an estimated value of £1.5m – £2.5m. The top price fetched for a Giacometti chancelier was £7,602,400 in 2018 for a...
Robb Report

Frank Lloyd Wright’s Final Project Was This Circular House in Arizona. Now It Can Be Yours for $9 Million.

Before Frank Lloyd Wright died in 1959, he designed one last residence known as the Norman Lykes House. Now, the architect’s final creation can be yours.   Sitting on the edge of Arizona’s Phoenix Mountain Preserve, the desert dwelling is one of only 14 other circular-style abodes that Wright ever drew up. Aptly named the Circular Sun House, the project was completed in 1967, almost a decade after Wright’s passing. His apprentice, John Rattenbury, was responsible for carrying out his vision and also oversaw a renovation that took place back in 1994. Today, the midcentury stunner spans 3,095 square feet and holds three bedrooms...
ARIZONA STATE
fashionweekdaily.com

Red Velvet Burlesque Show: World-Class Entertainment and Smart Business

The Red Velvet Burlesque Show – started during the pandemic at venues around the country – has made a name for itself through audience-engaging burlesque and variety performances. Its unique approach keeps audiences coming back for more. The venue’s proprietors seek out and retain quality talent, given that performance excellence is the show’s top priority.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
