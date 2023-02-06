A “rare and prestigious” chandelier picked up by an English painter for £250 in the 1960s could be sold for millions.John Craxton suspected the unusual chandelier was the work of Alberto Giacometti when he saw it at an auction in London. Made in the late 1940s, it goes on sale at Christie’s in February.Pieces by Giacometti, a revered Swiss sculptor, are among some of the most expensive to buy at auction.Michelle McMullan, of Christie’s, said the piece had an estimated value of £1.5m – £2.5m. The top price fetched for a Giacometti chancelier was £7,602,400 in 2018 for a...

9 DAYS AGO