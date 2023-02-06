Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
'Affirmative Action Bake Sale' Disgusts and Upsets Students at Clemson University with Shocking Display BoardZack LoveClemson, SC
Catholic School and ACLJ to Sue D.C.’s Smithsonian Institution After Being Kicked Out for Wearing Pro-Life Knit CapsWild Orchid MediaGreenville, SC
4 Amazing Steakhouses in South CarolinaAlina AndrasGreenville, SC
5 of Our Favorite BBQ Joints in North CarolinaEast Coast TravelerShelby, NC
3 Towns in South Carolina Have Been Ranked as the Best Places To Retire in the United StatesJoe MertensMyrtle Beach, SC
Related
upstatebusinessjournal.com
Mauldin’s BridgeWay Station to welcome Table 301 restaurant
BridgeWay Station’s restaurant roster is continuing to grow. Table 301 Restaurant Group President Carl Sobocinski will open an unnamed restaurant in the mixed-use development in Mauldin, the company announced Feb. 8. The restaurant will occupy 5,000 square feet on the second floor of a corner building overlooking BridgeWay Station’s...
WYFF4.com
Fountain Inn restaurant owner featured on new streaming series
FOUNTAIN INN, S.C. — A brand new series on the Very Local app, "The Spark GVL," features Greenville residents that have made names for themselves on the national stage, but never forgot the city that sparked their inspiration. (Video above is a preview of the series) Episode three of...
tourcounsel.com
Haywood Mall | Shopping mall in Greenville, South Carolina
Haywood Mall is a shopping mall in Greenville, South Carolina, United States. The mall is the largest in the state, with 1,237,411 square feet (114,959.2 m2) of retail space. The super-regional mall opened in 1980 at the intersection of Haywood Road and I-385/Golden Strip Freeway. Haywood's anchor stores are Belk (originally Belk Simpson), Dillard's, J. C. Penney, and Macy's (originally Rich's), with one vacant anchor last occupied by Sears.
gsabusiness.com
Greenville hospitality group to open sixth restaurant in Mauldin
A new mixed-use development in Mauldin is filling out with a tenant familiar to the Upstate. Hughes Investments Inc. has revealed that Table 301 restaurant group will be adding its sixth brick-and-mortar restaurant at BridgeWay Station. Table 301 President Carl Sobocinski will be introducing a new concept at the under...
Downtown Spartanburg restaurant closes its doors
Most Spartanburg residents are familiar with the Wild Wing Cafe, sitting on the corner of Main Street and Church Street downtown.
upstatebusinessjournal.com
Advenir Oakley Capital breaks ground on 296-unit rentable housing development in Greer
Advenir Oakley Capital, a rental housing provider, has broken ground on a $78 million build-to-rent community, LEO Jamestown, in Greer. The 296-unit development will encompass 34.9 acres on the northeast corner of South Main Street and Roscoe Drive and will feature a mix of one-, two- and three-bedroom cottages ranging from 882 to 1,510 square feet.
livingupstatesc.com
Alpaca Southern offers unique experience in Travelers Rest
For more information, visit Alpaca Southern’s website. You can also follow along on Facebook and Instagram.
WHKP 107.7 FM
DUNKIN TO OPEN NEW STORE
Dunkin Donuts with two Henderson County locations already are digging up the dirt on Spartanburg Highway for a new store. The property is located in the shopping center where Blood Connection,and Firehouse Subs are located.The property being developed was at one time an Enmark gas station. WHKP News confirms the...
FOX Carolina
Chick-fil-A offers free chicken sandwiches for Valentine’s Day
GREENVILLE, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - A popular chicken chain is offering guests a free sandwich to celebrate the day of love... Starting next Monday, Chick-fil-A says their Upstate South Carolina and Asheville-area restaurants will offer guests a free Chick-fil-A Chicken Sandwich Entrée through the Chick-fil-A app. The restaurant says...
FOX Carolina
Local church to donate 80K pounds of food after food bank flooding
GREENVILLE, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - Local leaders of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints have arranged the delivery of 80,000 pounds of food to Harvest Hope Food Bank’s facility flooded. Leaders said the delivery is in response to the large quantity of food that the food bank...
BASF hosts job fair to fill 30 open roles in Seneca
BASF is hosting a job fair Wednesday to fill 30 open roles in Seneca.
FOX Carolina
Greenville Housing Fund acquires 212 apartments units, to preserve affordable housing
GREENVILLE, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - The Greenville Housing Fund is investing $31 million into affordable housing. It’s the organization’s biggest investment yet. As housing becomes more and more difficult to obtain for lower income families this project offers options. “I’ve had friends live in this complex with their...
Anderson Co. works to remove dilapidated houses
Anderson County has completed Phase I of the demolition of "dilapidated" homes.
holycitysinner.com
Taco Boy Coming to Greenville, SC, this Summer
Taco Boy, which has been in the Charleston area since 2006, today announced that they plan to open a new location in Greenville, SC this summer. The new restaurant will located at 1813 Laurens Road, which was the former home of Farmhouse Tacos. The opening will follow a complete transformation of the interior and exterior spaces.
hendersonville.com
City of Hendersonville Issues Status Update on New Parking Deck
The parking deck is still on schedule to open on March 1, 2023, and the new permit structure and meters will go live at the same time. In preparation for the changes, the City of Hendersonville has important updates to pass along. COUNCIL RECAP & UPDATES. During the January 5th...
WYFF4.com
Police complaint call in Laurens neighborhood leads to gift to community from officers
LAURENS, S.C. — An Upstate police department recently answered a complaint call with a gift and brought more than just smiles to the community. Last week, the Laurens Police Department got a noise complaint call about kids playing in the street. When when officers arrived, they found a group...
WYFF4.com
Loud boom scares some in Abbeville area of Upstate, shakes buildings, witnesses say
Folks in part of the Upstate made calls and sent emails to the WYF News 4 newsroom Monday about a "scary" loud boom. WYFF News 4 found out it's probably not the last time our area will hear the startling noises. Above video was published on Jan. 26. MORE HEADLINES:
FOX Carolina
Valentine’s Day events across the Upstate
GREENVILLE, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - Across the Upstate - people are celebrating the day of love, all month long. Here’s how you can join in:. Valentine Pop Up Shop (Greenville) - From Friday-Sunday, Makers Collective is hosting a Valentine Pop Up Shop. The event will showcase a “curated selection of items to help you celebrate those you love.” these include retail products from 40 artists. There’s also a free photobooth and kid’s valentine making station. Makers Collective will host a similar event again on February 14. For more details, visit the Makers Collective website.
greenvillejournal.com
Cut from Royal cloth: Downtown’s oldest Black congregation installs 16th pastor
Vinson Royal’s father was a pastor. His four brothers were pastors. So you’d be forgiven for believing that that lineage, and those family ties, would more likely have called him to the pulpit long before he went off to college. “Ironically, I was born into it, but I...
FOX Carolina
Neighbors at odds, as committee recommends denial of south Greenville housing proposal
GREENVILLE, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - A proposal for a 53 acre project in south Greenville has neighbors split. The proposal is for an area of land near Woodmont High School. It’ll include 40 single family homes and 26,000 square feet of commercial space. Monday night, the county planning and...
