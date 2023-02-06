ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Williamston, SC

upstatebusinessjournal.com

Mauldin’s BridgeWay Station to welcome Table 301 restaurant

BridgeWay Station’s restaurant roster is continuing to grow. Table 301 Restaurant Group President Carl Sobocinski will open an unnamed restaurant in the mixed-use development in Mauldin, the company announced Feb. 8. The restaurant will occupy 5,000 square feet on the second floor of a corner building overlooking BridgeWay Station’s...
MAULDIN, SC
WYFF4.com

Fountain Inn restaurant owner featured on new streaming series

FOUNTAIN INN, S.C. — A brand new series on the Very Local app, "The Spark GVL," features Greenville residents that have made names for themselves on the national stage, but never forgot the city that sparked their inspiration. (Video above is a preview of the series) Episode three of...
FOUNTAIN INN, SC
tourcounsel.com

Haywood Mall | Shopping mall in Greenville, South Carolina

Haywood Mall is a shopping mall in Greenville, South Carolina, United States. The mall is the largest in the state, with 1,237,411 square feet (114,959.2 m2) of retail space. The super-regional mall opened in 1980 at the intersection of Haywood Road and I-385/Golden Strip Freeway. Haywood's anchor stores are Belk (originally Belk Simpson), Dillard's, J. C. Penney, and Macy's (originally Rich's), with one vacant anchor last occupied by Sears.
GREENVILLE, SC
gsabusiness.com

Greenville hospitality group to open sixth restaurant in Mauldin

A new mixed-use development in Mauldin is filling out with a tenant familiar to the Upstate. Hughes Investments Inc. has revealed that Table 301 restaurant group will be adding its sixth brick-and-mortar restaurant at BridgeWay Station. Table 301 President Carl Sobocinski will be introducing a new concept at the under...
MAULDIN, SC
upstatebusinessjournal.com

Advenir Oakley Capital breaks ground on 296-unit rentable housing development in Greer

Advenir Oakley Capital, a rental housing provider, has broken ground on a $78 million build-to-rent community, LEO Jamestown, in Greer. The 296-unit development will encompass 34.9 acres on the northeast corner of South Main Street and Roscoe Drive and will feature a mix of one-, two- and three-bedroom cottages ranging from 882 to 1,510 square feet.
GREER, SC
WHKP 107.7 FM

DUNKIN TO OPEN NEW STORE

Dunkin Donuts with two Henderson County locations already are digging up the dirt on Spartanburg Highway for a new store. The property is located in the shopping center where Blood Connection,and Firehouse Subs are located.The property being developed was at one time an Enmark gas station. WHKP News confirms the...
HENDERSON COUNTY, NC
FOX Carolina

Chick-fil-A offers free chicken sandwiches for Valentine’s Day

GREENVILLE, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - A popular chicken chain is offering guests a free sandwich to celebrate the day of love... Starting next Monday, Chick-fil-A says their Upstate South Carolina and Asheville-area restaurants will offer guests a free Chick-fil-A Chicken Sandwich Entrée through the Chick-fil-A app. The restaurant says...
ASHEVILLE, NC
FOX Carolina

Local church to donate 80K pounds of food after food bank flooding

GREENVILLE, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - Local leaders of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints have arranged the delivery of 80,000 pounds of food to Harvest Hope Food Bank’s facility flooded. Leaders said the delivery is in response to the large quantity of food that the food bank...
GREENVILLE, SC
holycitysinner.com

Taco Boy Coming to Greenville, SC, this Summer

Taco Boy, which has been in the Charleston area since 2006, today announced that they plan to open a new location in Greenville, SC this summer. The new restaurant will located at 1813 Laurens Road, which was the former home of Farmhouse Tacos. The opening will follow a complete transformation of the interior and exterior spaces.
GREENVILLE, SC
FOX Carolina

Valentine’s Day events across the Upstate

GREENVILLE, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - Across the Upstate - people are celebrating the day of love, all month long. Here’s how you can join in:. Valentine Pop Up Shop (Greenville) - From Friday-Sunday, Makers Collective is hosting a Valentine Pop Up Shop. The event will showcase a “curated selection of items to help you celebrate those you love.” these include retail products from 40 artists. There’s also a free photobooth and kid’s valentine making station. Makers Collective will host a similar event again on February 14. For more details, visit the Makers Collective website.
GREENVILLE, SC

