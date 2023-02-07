ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
New York City, NY

Music students working to keep legacy of composer Florence Price alive

By Crystal Cranmore
ABCNY
ABCNY
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2KrGh9_0keUFZB900

Students at the Kaufman Music Center's Special Music School are starting Black History Month on a high note to make a special introduction to the community.

"She (Florence Price) was really an underrated composer and was discriminated against. Still, she persisted," said student musician Hazel Peebles.

Florence Price was the first Black woman to be recognized as a symphonic composer and became the first to have her work performed by a major American orchestra in 1933 - the Chicago Orchestra.

Her life and musical journey are documented in a book that the students wrote - a classroom project turned publishing deal in 2021.

"It's about this person of color, this woman who faced so much adversity - and only after her death is being applauded for all the work that she did," said student musician Sophia Shao.

Price was born in Little Rock, Arkansas, and moved to Illinois. It was there, in 2009 when a couple discovered many of Price's old works tucked away in an attic of an old home she once lived.

While many Black musicians had worked to keep Price's legacy alive, it was this discovery that would set the tone for a new story to be told.

For the first time, these musicians are performing Price's music for the city in a partnership with the Brooklyn Public Library on Monday night.

Next month, they will get to play with the Philadelphia Orchestra, which won a Grammy last year for its recording of Price's work.

"This is huge - doesn't usually come until much later in someone's career," said Kaufman Music Center Executive Director Kate Sheeran.

"Each piece is a journey - to be able to play it is incredible," said student musician Isabella Espana.

Florence Price is a representation that anything is possible.

ALSO READ | Sneak peek: MTA unveils 'subway car of the future'

The MTA hosted a special preview event, giving reporters a ride aboard its brand new R211 subway cars. N.J. Burkett has the story.

----------

* Get Eyewitness News Delivered

* More New York City news

* Send us a news tip

* Download the abc7NY app for breaking news alerts

* Follow us on YouTube

Submit a tip or story idea to Eyewitness News

Have a breaking news tip or an idea for a story we should cover? Send it to Eyewitness News using the form below. If attaching a video or photo,
terms of use apply.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
THE CITY

Drop-In Centers Keep Runaway and Homeless Youth Awake at Night

Runaway and homeless youth who visit any of New York City’s overnight drop-in centers are now prohibited from “resting” there — and the providers have been ordered to remove any cots or resting places, THE CITY has learned. The Department of Youth and Community Development (DYCD) last month told the nonprofit providers of services for the city’s five overnight facilities...
NEW YORK CITY, NY
MC

Why Are Black Families Leaving New York City?

Has New York City become too expensive for black families? It seems that black children in particular are becoming less of the population in the communities which had led someone to believe that their families are fleeing the city. When asked directly, the families not only confirm the reason, but they give an explanation for why they chose to leave. The answer is one that New York City has heard more than once.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
brownstoner.com

Journey by Faith: The Story of Brooklyn’s Black Churches

“We’ve come this far by faith, leaning on the Lord. Trusting in his holy word, he’s never failed me yet. Oh, can’t turn around, we’ve come this far by faith.”. — Traditional Black church hymn by Albert Goodson, 1956. By the early 19th century, the town...
BROOKLYN, NY
manhattanexpressnews.nyc

Memorial services in Harlem later this week for Reverend Calvin Butts

Civil rights activist Reverend Calvin O. Butts III will be remembered at Harlem’s Abyssinian Baptist Church this week with a wake and a celebration of his life. The church announced on Sunday that Butts will be waked at the church, 132 West 138th St., on Thursday, Nov. 3 from 9 a.m. until 7 p.m., and Friday morning, Nov. 4, from 9 to 11 a.m. The Friday viewing will be followed by a memorial service at 2 p.m.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
bkreader.com

Brooklyn Rapper and Actor Boom P Reportedly Dead at 35

Boom P — a New York rapper, actor, and social media influencer also known as Boom Pacino — has reportedly died at age 35. On Tuesday, Feb. 7, The U.S. Sun reported that Boom P “died suddenly,” and fans have been posting their condolences for the Brooklyn-based artist and remembrances […] Click here to view original web page at www.distractify.com.
BROOKLYN, NY
New York Post

‘American Psycho’ author slams NYC: ‘How in the f–k does anyone live here?’

He thinks you’d have to be an “American Psycho” to live here. Despite arguably making his literary bones in NYC, writer Bret Easton Ellis likely won’t be moving back anytime soon. During a recent Big Apple trip to promote his new book “The Shards,” the novelist wondered, “How in the f–k does anyone live here?” and pondered how someone could possibly call the now “unrecognizable” metropolis home. “I arrived Wednesday night during this horrible storm, and then the usual problems of getting your luggage, an hour waiting at Delta carousel, and then the ride into New York,” the disillusioned 58-year-old satirist told...
NEW YORK CITY, NY
tourcounsel.com

The Mall at Bay Plaza | Shopping center in New York City

Bay Plaza Shopping Center is a shopping center on the south side of Co-op City, Bronx, New York City. In addition to various department stores and shops, such as Macy's, JCPenney, Staples, and Old Navy, it has a multiplex movie theater, several restaurants, a fitness club, and some office space. Constructed from 1987 to 1988 by Prestige Properties, the shopping center is located between Bartow and Baychester Avenues, just outside Sections 4 and 5 of Co-op City, on an open lot that was the site of the Freedomland U.S.A. amusement park between 1960 and 1964.
BRONX, NY
The Staten Island Advance

Who will step up in fight to save our nation’s oldest free Black settlement?

This is the first story in an ongoing journalistic initiative to rally the community and the country around a critical, but endangered, historical site: Sandy Ground, the nation's oldest free Black settlement still inhabited by descendants of its pioneers. Launched during Black History Month, the work will shine a spotlight on the site’s rich past and urgent needs as its historians seek to pass the torch of preservation to a new generation.
STATEN ISLAND, NY
caribbeantoday.com

New York Caribbean American Legislators Celebrate Black History Month

NEW YORK, New York – Caribbean American Democratic Congresswoman Yvette D. Clarke says it is unfortunate that she is celebrating Black History Month during “a moment of unprecedented assault on truth by those desperate to rewrite America’s history in this troubling time of banned books and council curriculums.”
BROOKLYN, NY
CBS New York

Victim of 2021 attack outside Harlem liquor store speaks out

NEW YORK -- For the first time in two years, the victim of a heinous attack in Harlem is speaking out.Surveillance video showed the woman being beaten and robbed by a group outside a liquor store after declining to let someone pay for her wine.As she struggles to recover, the victim told CBS2's Lisa Rozner it's been a nightmare dealing with city and state agencies who were supposed to help her."This block changed my life," Catherine Taylor said.It was Jan. 18, 2021.READ MORE: Police: Woman Bitten, Robbed By Men After Argument At Harlem Liquor Store"It's like I see myself asking for...
NEW YORK CITY, NY
ABCNY

ABCNY

New York City, NY
137K+
Followers
17K+
Post
32M+
Views
ABOUT

ABC7 Eyewitness News brings you breaking news, weather, exclusives and original programs from New York.

 https://abc7ny.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy