mercedcountytimes.com
Weaver Arts To Present ‘Beauty & Beast Jr.’
Belle, Beast, Gaston, and the whole castle crew are making their way to the Merced Theatre on March 3 and 4 as Weaver Performing Arts performs the musical version of the original movie, Beauty and the Beast Jr., including popular songs, such as “Be Our Guest” and “Beauty and the Beast.”
mercedcountytimes.com
Reliving the ’50s through historical photos of Merced
Some old car fanciers, myself included, are Lost in the Fifties as the pundits say. In the vintage vehicle realm, the “Good Old Days” start about 1949 and stretch through the early 1970s period. In going through my pile of automotive calendars recently, I came across a real...
Silicon Valley
Campbell, San Francisco, Modesto restaurants make Yelp’s most romantic list
The pressure’s on. Valentine’s Day is coming up, and you need to make reservations at a romantic spot. Yelp’s curators are offering help. They’ve sifted through the thousands of restaurant reviews, identifying those with both high rankings and the highest number of diner comments like “romantic,” “date night” and “valentine.”
Madera County hosting 2 free dump events
The Madera County Public Works Department and CalTrans Clean California joined together to host two free dump events.
KCRA.com
More than 150 years later the hunt for gold is still on in NorCal. Winter storms bring a new fever
SACRAMENTO, Calif. — The recent heavy rains in the Sacramento Valley created flooding in many of the streams and rivers. It also pushed gold from the mountains down into the valley, leading to a bit of a gold rush. Nestled along the south fork of the American River is...
mymotherlode.com
Murphys Restaurant Customers Get a Saturday Morning Surprise
Murphys, CA – A surprise for diner patrons this past Saturday as a sedan plowed into multiple vehicles in the eatery’s parking lot off Highway 4 in Calaveras County. The crash happened just after 11:30 a.m. east of Main Street at a local strip mall located at 55 Highway 4 in Murphys. The CHP reported that 21-year-old Ron Garcia-Dixon of Angels Camp was driving an Acura eastbound on the highway when, for an unknown reason, he allowed the sedan to drift into the westbound lane. He then swerved left to avoid a collision with an oncoming car. Garcia-Dixon lost control of the sedan, which plowed into the parking lot of the Murphys Hwy 4 Diner (formerly Hillbillies) and smashed into five parked vehicles.
Fresno introduces low or no-cost spay and neuter program for pets
Mayor Jerry Dyer to announce a partnership that will allow eligible residents in the City of Fresno to receive low or no-cost spay and neuter services for their pets.
KMJ
Dirt Bike Accident Leaves 14-Year-Old Paralyzed From The Waist Down In Madera
MADERA, Calif. (KMJ/FOX26) — Dylan Taddei, a 14-year-old freshman at Madera High School was in a bad dirt biking accident back in November. Now, his family is asking for financial help. On November 6, 2022, Taddei and his older brother were taking their dirt bikes out for a ride...
Man recovering after medical emergency ends in fiery crash in Clovis
A long road to recovery is ahead for a man who was badly burned in a Clovis crash. On January 11, a truck slammed into a home on Pollasky and 8th. Fortunately, no one was inside at the time, but the driver and his passenger were hospitalized.
"No winners here": Stanislaus County expressway to roll through homes
MODESTO -- Tucked away on 23 acres of land, among the rows of an orchard, sits the English-style home of Vicki and Wolfgang Bach that they've called home since 1980. Dr. Vicki Bach is a well-known pediatrician and Wolfgang Bach is an author and researcher, both immigrants. Vicki is originally from the Philippines and Wolfgang is from Berlin, Germany. They moved to Modesto in 1979 and spent a year building their dream home where they would go on to raise their daughter and make more than 40 years of memories. Their future in that home has changed after a unanimous vote by...
Multiple Stanislaus County homes to be demolished to make way for expressway
MODESTO, Calif. — In a unanimous vote Tuesday, the Stanislaus County Board of Supervisors moved to acquire eminent domain over three properties north of the city of Modesto to make way for a new 18-mile expressway. The expressway, dubbed the North County Corridor Project, would bypass the cities of...
FOX Reno
Man wanted for California murder arrested after hours-long standoff at Reno motel
RENO, Nev. (News 4 & Fox 11) — A man wanted for a murder in central California was arrested in Reno after an hours-long standoff with police at a local motel. Hector Arreola, 35, was arrested after he barricaded himself inside a room at the Motel 6 off Wells Avenue late Thursday night.
IDENTIFIED: Man shot, killed sleeping on couch in Fresno
FRESNO, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) – The Fresno Police Department identified the man who was shot and killed Thursday morning in central Fresno. Police say the shooting happened around 1:30 a.m. near Clark and Grant avenues after officers respond to a ShotSpotter activation with 18 rounds fired. Officers say they found 24-year-old Brody Witherell inside a home. Investigators […]
Pedestrian dies in early-morning hit-and-run in Modesto
(KTXL) — A 68-year-old man was killed in a hit-and-run collision in Modesto on Wednesday morning, according to the Modesto Police Department. – Video above: Fire damages decades old Arden-Arcade restaurant At 6:53 a.m., officers responded to Yosemite Boulevard at Santa Ana Avenue and found Ronald Swindle, 68, of Modesto dead at the scene. Swindle […]
GV Wire
The Fresno DA Blamed Newsom for a Police Death, but Facts Support Newsom’s Account
Fresno DA Lisa Smittcamp blamed California Governor Newsom for the early release of Nathaniel Dixon, accused of killing police officer Gonzalo Carrasco Jr. in Selma. However, facts indicate that Smittcamp’s office made the decision that led to Dixon’s release under AB109, a California law aimed at reducing the state’s prison population.
Possible meteor may have fallen in Merced County
The National Weather Service says a possible meteor fell in Merced County overnight!
1 dead, 1 hospitalized after overdose, Fresno PD says
FRESNO, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) – A woman is dead and a man is hospitalized after an alleged overdose in Southwest Fresno Thursday evening, according to the Fresno Police Department. Police say just after 8:00 p.m., they received a call regarding two people who overdosed on Holly and Lorena avenues. Officials state EMS was the first to […]
mymotherlode.com
Attempted Murder Arrest In Jamestown
Jamestown, CA — A woman was arrested for attempted homicide over the weekend, and the Tuolumne County Sheriff’s Office is providing details about the incident. 29-year-old Catrina Marie Espinoza allegedly went into a residence on Kanaka Drive in Jamestown and attempted to stab a victim several times with a kitchen knife. The victim, who officials identified as her mother, was able to escape the home.
KTVU FOX 2
28-year-old mother celebrating good grades killed on Castro Valley freeway ID'd
CASTRO VALLEY, Calif. - A young mother who was out celebrating her good grades but ended up getting out of a Chevrolet Malibu on the freeway and then was fatally struck by an oncoming Honda CRV has been identified. The Alameda County Coroner said Amber Reaves, 28, of Turlock, is...
sierranewsonline.com
Deceased Male Found in Fresno River
OAKHURST — Around 5:30 pm on February 2, 2023, a Madera County Sheriff’s Sergeant, on routine patrol, stopped a vehicle in the area of Highway 41 and Highway 49 in Oakhurst after the driver made an illegal lane change and nearly caused a collision. During the enforcement stop,...
