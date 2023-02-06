ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Merced, CA

mercedcountytimes.com

Weaver Arts To Present ‘Beauty & Beast Jr.’

Belle, Beast, Gaston, and the whole castle crew are making their way to the Merced Theatre on March 3 and 4 as Weaver Performing Arts performs the musical version of the original movie, Beauty and the Beast Jr., including popular songs, such as “Be Our Guest” and “Beauty and the Beast.”
MERCED, CA
mercedcountytimes.com

Reliving the ’50s through historical photos of Merced

Some old car fanciers, myself included, are Lost in the Fifties as the pundits say. In the vintage vehicle realm, the “Good Old Days” start about 1949 and stretch through the early 1970s period. In going through my pile of automotive calendars recently, I came across a real...
MERCED, CA
Silicon Valley

Campbell, San Francisco, Modesto restaurants make Yelp’s most romantic list

The pressure’s on. Valentine’s Day is coming up, and you need to make reservations at a romantic spot. Yelp’s curators are offering help. They’ve sifted through the thousands of restaurant reviews, identifying those with both high rankings and the highest number of diner comments like “romantic,” “date night” and “valentine.”
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
mymotherlode.com

Murphys Restaurant Customers Get a Saturday Morning Surprise

Murphys, CA – A surprise for diner patrons this past Saturday as a sedan plowed into multiple vehicles in the eatery’s parking lot off Highway 4 in Calaveras County. The crash happened just after 11:30 a.m. east of Main Street at a local strip mall located at 55 Highway 4 in Murphys. The CHP reported that 21-year-old Ron Garcia-Dixon of Angels Camp was driving an Acura eastbound on the highway when, for an unknown reason, he allowed the sedan to drift into the westbound lane. He then swerved left to avoid a collision with an oncoming car. Garcia-Dixon lost control of the sedan, which plowed into the parking lot of the Murphys Hwy 4 Diner (formerly Hillbillies) and smashed into five parked vehicles.
MURPHYS, CA
CBS Sacramento

"No winners here": Stanislaus County expressway to roll through homes

MODESTO -- Tucked away on 23 acres of land, among the rows of an orchard, sits the English-style home of Vicki and Wolfgang Bach that they've called home since 1980. Dr. Vicki Bach is a well-known pediatrician and Wolfgang Bach is an author and researcher, both immigrants. Vicki is originally from the Philippines and Wolfgang is from Berlin, Germany.  They moved to Modesto in 1979 and spent a year building their dream home where they would go on to raise their daughter and make more than 40 years of memories. Their future in that home has changed after a unanimous vote by...
STANISLAUS COUNTY, CA
YourCentralValley.com

IDENTIFIED: Man shot, killed sleeping on couch in Fresno

FRESNO, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) – The Fresno Police Department identified the man who was shot and killed Thursday morning in central Fresno. Police say the shooting happened around 1:30 a.m. near Clark and Grant avenues after officers respond to a ShotSpotter activation with 18 rounds fired. Officers say they found 24-year-old Brody Witherell inside a home. Investigators […]
FRESNO, CA
FOX40

Pedestrian dies in early-morning hit-and-run in Modesto

(KTXL) — A 68-year-old man was killed in a hit-and-run collision in Modesto on Wednesday morning, according to the Modesto Police Department. – Video above: Fire damages decades old Arden-Arcade restaurant At 6:53 a.m., officers responded to Yosemite Boulevard at Santa Ana Avenue and found Ronald Swindle, 68, of Modesto dead at the scene. Swindle […]
MODESTO, CA
YourCentralValley.com

1 dead, 1 hospitalized after overdose, Fresno PD says

FRESNO, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) – A woman is dead and a man is hospitalized after an alleged overdose in Southwest Fresno Thursday evening, according to the Fresno Police Department. Police say just after 8:00 p.m., they received a call regarding two people who overdosed on Holly and Lorena avenues. Officials state EMS was the first to […]
FRESNO, CA
mymotherlode.com

Attempted Murder Arrest In Jamestown

Jamestown, CA — A woman was arrested for attempted homicide over the weekend, and the Tuolumne County Sheriff’s Office is providing details about the incident. 29-year-old Catrina Marie Espinoza allegedly went into a residence on Kanaka Drive in Jamestown and attempted to stab a victim several times with a kitchen knife. The victim, who officials identified as her mother, was able to escape the home.
JAMESTOWN, CA
sierranewsonline.com

Deceased Male Found in Fresno River

OAKHURST — Around 5:30 pm on February 2, 2023, a Madera County Sheriff’s Sergeant, on routine patrol, stopped a vehicle in the area of Highway 41 and Highway 49 in Oakhurst after the driver made an illegal lane change and nearly caused a collision. During the enforcement stop,...
OAKHURST, CA

