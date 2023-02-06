ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Mitchell, IN

Daviess County fisher caught the biggest fish of 2022

Some big fish were caught in Indiana in 2022. The Indiana Department of Natural Resources recently released its Fish of the Year, award winners. Last year, 71 anglers submitted entries for 55 different species including numerous entries for popular fish like largemouth bass, rainbow trout, and bluegill. Several lesser-known species also received submissions, including emerald shiner, golden shiner, and mottled sculpin.
DAVIESS COUNTY, IN
Jasper man elected to Sierra Club Hoosier Chapter executive committee

Mark Nowotarski, of Jasper, has been elected to a two-year term on the Executive Committee for the Sierra Club Hoosier Chapter. “I have been very impressed with the work the chapter continues to do for conservation, environmental protection, and climate mitigation. I have had the opportunity over the past couple years to observe, learn, and work with the chapter on their efforts to protect our land, water, and overall health,” Nowotarski said. “The Sierra Club has been instrumental in its support with the Coalition Against the Mid-States Corridor and as a result I have had the opportunity to support several of their conservation efforts. I look forward to continuing and expanding the positive work the Sierra Club does.”
JASPER, IN
Wabash Valley sits near two seismic zones

GREENE COUNTY, Ind. (WAWV/WTWO) — Southwestern Indiana sits in the shadow of two seismic zones: The Wabash Valley Zone and The New Madrid Zone, both capable of producing earthquakes. “What we have in The New Madrid Fault is what’s known as a severity fault,” Roger Axe, Greene County’s Director of Emergency Management, said. “See, San […]
GREENE COUNTY, IN
City of Salem primary election set for May 2

Republican J. Davisson filed on Thursday, Feb. 2, to also run for Salem mayor. Green, a lifelong Salem resident and a successful small business owner, first ran for mayor in 2019. Since taking office, he has focused on improving Salem’s aging infrastructure and invested over $11 million in projects, many of which are funded through state and federal grants.
SALEM, IN
This Kentucky Building Has Been Named the Ugliest in the U.S.

There are countless examples of awesome architecture in the United States, and even here in the Tri-State, but there are also some examples that are "eyesore" worthy. The Empire State Building, the White House, Willis Tower, and the World's Largest Basket Building in Ohio, are all buildings that you can look at in amazement. As you know, we have so many buildings scattered throughout the United States that are simply breathtaking. I'm sure you can think of some even here locally. However, for every beautiful building we have, there's also one that can be a bit unsightly.
KENTUCKY STATE
5 Indiana locations among latest Bed Bath & Beyond closures

INDIANAPOLIS – As struggling Bed Bath & Beyond announces plans to close more stores, five Indiana locations are among the casualties. Stores in Bloomington, Ft. Wayne, Lafayette, Noblesville and Valparaiso are scheduled to shut their doors. Here are the addresses:. 731 College Mall Road South, Bloomington. 4020 West Jefferson...
BLOOMINGTON, IN
Fire on State Street in Vincennes

The Vincennes Fire Department was called to a house fire late this morning. Several engines and the ladder truck responded to 828 State Street when the call went out around 11:30-am. It appeared to First City News that the inside of the home suffered extensive damage. Firefighters were ventilating the...
VINCENNES, IN
This Charlestown State Park Trail In Indiana Leads To One Of The Most Scenic Views In The State

Imagine a trail in Indiana that works your body’s muscles and brain’s muscles simultaneously. Wouldn’t you want to take the challenge of traversing the 2.1-mile rugged trail? If you’re up for the challenge, Charlestown State Park has one of the most incredible trails for you to explore and an amazing story behind it, too. Noted that it’s part trail and part interactive museum, you can’t go wrong spending the afternoon exploring the area.
INDIANA STATE
Police Log: February 7, 2023

2:29 a.m. Medical emergency in the 100 block of Stoneway Drive. An IU LifeLine ambulance responded. 3:33 a.m. Possible fire reported in the 1000 block of Beech Street. 6:59 a.m. Alarm sounding in the 1000 block of James Avenue. 7:12 a.m. School patrols at Lincoln Elementary. 7:52 a.m. Medical emergency...
BEDFORD, IN
At This Jeffersonville Bar, Throw Darts At Your Ex For Half-Priced Appetizers This Valentine’s Day

Who said Valentine’s Day had to be about love? Southern Indiana rock bar Losers 812 is here for everyone who doesn’t want to be so sappy this Valentine’s Day. Losers 812 is hosting An Anti-Valentine’s Day at 7 p.m. next Tuesday, Feb. 14, and the bar wants everyone to “cut the sappy sh*t.” If you bring a photo of your ex, you get to channel all your disdain for them with darts. Also, you can reward yourself with half-priced appetizers for bringing the photo.
JEFFERSONVILLE, IN
The Easy 1.2-Mile Hemlock Cliffs Trail Will Lead You Through The Indiana Forest

Longing to get back to nature? Look no further than the picturesque Hemlock Cliffs Trail in Indiana. Located just 10 miles from English, Indiana, and 50 miles from Louisville, Kentucky, this hiking path is the ideal outdoor getaway. Hemlock Cliffs Trail is open year-round and offers a variety of unique natural sights that will leave you awestruck and inspired.
ENGLISH, IN
