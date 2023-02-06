Read full article on original website
Daviess County fisher caught the biggest fish of 2022
Some big fish were caught in Indiana in 2022. The Indiana Department of Natural Resources recently released its Fish of the Year, award winners. Last year, 71 anglers submitted entries for 55 different species including numerous entries for popular fish like largemouth bass, rainbow trout, and bluegill. Several lesser-known species also received submissions, including emerald shiner, golden shiner, and mottled sculpin.
Jasper man elected to Sierra Club Hoosier Chapter executive committee
Mark Nowotarski, of Jasper, has been elected to a two-year term on the Executive Committee for the Sierra Club Hoosier Chapter. “I have been very impressed with the work the chapter continues to do for conservation, environmental protection, and climate mitigation. I have had the opportunity over the past couple years to observe, learn, and work with the chapter on their efforts to protect our land, water, and overall health,” Nowotarski said. “The Sierra Club has been instrumental in its support with the Coalition Against the Mid-States Corridor and as a result I have had the opportunity to support several of their conservation efforts. I look forward to continuing and expanding the positive work the Sierra Club does.”
Wabash Valley sits near two seismic zones
GREENE COUNTY, Ind. (WAWV/WTWO) — Southwestern Indiana sits in the shadow of two seismic zones: The Wabash Valley Zone and The New Madrid Zone, both capable of producing earthquakes. “What we have in The New Madrid Fault is what’s known as a severity fault,” Roger Axe, Greene County’s Director of Emergency Management, said. “See, San […]
City of Salem primary election set for May 2
Republican J. Davisson filed on Thursday, Feb. 2, to also run for Salem mayor. Green, a lifelong Salem resident and a successful small business owner, first ran for mayor in 2019. Since taking office, he has focused on improving Salem’s aging infrastructure and invested over $11 million in projects, many of which are funded through state and federal grants.
Prosser breaks ground on new southern Indiana facility to train students for heavy machinery careers
NEW ALBANY, Ind. (WDRB) -- The Prosser Career Education Center broke ground Monday on a new project aimed at preparing high school students and adults for careers in heavy equipment, landscaping and construction careers. The Heavy Equipment Training Center will allow students to work with the machinery under a canopy,...
This Kentucky Building Has Been Named the Ugliest in the U.S.
There are countless examples of awesome architecture in the United States, and even here in the Tri-State, but there are also some examples that are "eyesore" worthy. The Empire State Building, the White House, Willis Tower, and the World's Largest Basket Building in Ohio, are all buildings that you can look at in amazement. As you know, we have so many buildings scattered throughout the United States that are simply breathtaking. I'm sure you can think of some even here locally. However, for every beautiful building we have, there's also one that can be a bit unsightly.
5 Indiana locations among latest Bed Bath & Beyond closures
INDIANAPOLIS – As struggling Bed Bath & Beyond announces plans to close more stores, five Indiana locations are among the casualties. Stores in Bloomington, Ft. Wayne, Lafayette, Noblesville and Valparaiso are scheduled to shut their doors. Here are the addresses:. 731 College Mall Road South, Bloomington. 4020 West Jefferson...
Ex-Johnson County man wanted for theft, fraud believed to be in West Virginia
A sheriff’s office in West Virginia is asking for the public’s help in located a man currently wanted in Johnson County on fraud and theft charges.
Fire on State Street in Vincennes
The Vincennes Fire Department was called to a house fire late this morning. Several engines and the ladder truck responded to 828 State Street when the call went out around 11:30-am. It appeared to First City News that the inside of the home suffered extensive damage. Firefighters were ventilating the...
Martha the Mop Lady Maggie Kinabrew: 'It's By Far the Largest Crowd I Ever Sung For'
Jacobs School of Music opera singer Maggie Kinabrew sang as the iconic Martha the Mop Lady for the Indiana, Ohio State basketball game on Jan. 28. This performer has always had ties to Indiana basketball, which will now be a forever thing as she's getting recognized in the community for her incredible performance.
Morgan County sheriffs chase sports car traveling over 145mph Wednesday
The Morgan County Sheriff’s Office pursued a black sports car traveling at speeds over 145 miles per hour with the headlights turned off, Wednesday, February 8, 2023. The pursuit was terminated at Sample Road in Monroe County north of Bloomington, Indiana on I-69 southbound, according to scanner traffic. The...
Indiana Exotic Feline Rescue Is Home to Nearly 100 Cats and You Can Take a Tour
Big cats made a lot of headlines during the pandemic with the popularity of Tiger King, but did you know that there is a place in Indiana where big cats like those in the Netflix series go to live out the rest of their lives?. A Permanent Home. Located on...
Customers demand reimbursement for dangerous carbon monoxide mistake in southern Indiana
JEFFERSONVILLE, Ind. — CenterPoint Energy customers want to know if they will be reimbursed for a costly mistake made by the company. The natural gas company admitted a mistake at its Jeffersonville plant caused dangerous levels of carbon monoxide in homes on Christmas Eve. The situation sickened dozens of...
This Abandoned Train Makes for an Eerie Sight on the Side of an Indiana Highway
Have you ever spotted this train when driving down the highway?. WARNING: Under no circumstances should you enter this property. By doing so you risk bodily harm and/or prosecution for trespassing on private property. Abandoned Places. I don't know what it is, but there is just something so incredibly fascinating...
This Charlestown State Park Trail In Indiana Leads To One Of The Most Scenic Views In The State
Imagine a trail in Indiana that works your body’s muscles and brain’s muscles simultaneously. Wouldn’t you want to take the challenge of traversing the 2.1-mile rugged trail? If you’re up for the challenge, Charlestown State Park has one of the most incredible trails for you to explore and an amazing story behind it, too. Noted that it’s part trail and part interactive museum, you can’t go wrong spending the afternoon exploring the area.
Restaurant inspection reports for Monroe County now on health department website
What do AraMark at IU Health Hospital, C-3 Bar, Chef’s Table Catering, The Elm, Fairfax Inn, Feast Market and Cellar, Gables Bagels, Inkwell Café-Woodlawn, Oliver Winery, Raising Canes, Brilliant Coffee, Scenic View Restaurant, Serena’s Food Hut, Toto’s Uncle, Trailhead Pizzeria, Uptown Café, and Wings Xtreme have in common?
Prayer vigil for solidarity, support, and love for those involved with Saturday’s shooting
MITCHELL – A community prayer vigil will be held on Thursday in Mitchell. This prayer vigil is a communal lament, an act of solidarity, or a time to bring light to brokenness in society. As an act of public witness, it offers the community a space to connect with...
Police Log: February 7, 2023
2:29 a.m. Medical emergency in the 100 block of Stoneway Drive. An IU LifeLine ambulance responded. 3:33 a.m. Possible fire reported in the 1000 block of Beech Street. 6:59 a.m. Alarm sounding in the 1000 block of James Avenue. 7:12 a.m. School patrols at Lincoln Elementary. 7:52 a.m. Medical emergency...
At This Jeffersonville Bar, Throw Darts At Your Ex For Half-Priced Appetizers This Valentine’s Day
Who said Valentine’s Day had to be about love? Southern Indiana rock bar Losers 812 is here for everyone who doesn’t want to be so sappy this Valentine’s Day. Losers 812 is hosting An Anti-Valentine’s Day at 7 p.m. next Tuesday, Feb. 14, and the bar wants everyone to “cut the sappy sh*t.” If you bring a photo of your ex, you get to channel all your disdain for them with darts. Also, you can reward yourself with half-priced appetizers for bringing the photo.
The Easy 1.2-Mile Hemlock Cliffs Trail Will Lead You Through The Indiana Forest
Longing to get back to nature? Look no further than the picturesque Hemlock Cliffs Trail in Indiana. Located just 10 miles from English, Indiana, and 50 miles from Louisville, Kentucky, this hiking path is the ideal outdoor getaway. Hemlock Cliffs Trail is open year-round and offers a variety of unique natural sights that will leave you awestruck and inspired.
