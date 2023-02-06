Read full article on original website
Kathryn Harmon Fields, 63
Kathryn Harmon Fields, 63, of Woodlawn, Va., passed away on Thursday, Feb. 2, 2023, at Duke Medical Center in Durham, N.C. She was born Feb. 27, 1959, in Radford, Va., to the late Lelon Dent Harmon and Ilene Smythers Harmon. She is survived by her husband, Douglas Stewart Fields; sister,...
Fugitive apprehended by multiple agencies
WINSTON-SALEM, N.C. — Jermaine Mittman, 42, formerly of Galax, was arrested by the U.S. Marshals Service, Winston-Salem Police Department, North Carolina Regional Task Force and the U.S. Marshals Capital Area Regional Fugitive Task Force on Feb. 6. The agencies were directed to Mittman by the Galax Police Department, according...
Delilah Jean Howard, 70
Delilah Jean Howard, 70, of Galax, Va., passed away Feb. 7, 2023, at Twin County Regional Hospital. She was born in Pulaski, Va., on Oct. 13, 1952, to Horace Buford and Martha Geneva Horne Gardner. She is survived by her husband, Rodney R. Howard of Galax, Va; brothers and sister-in-law...
Billy Wayne Lundy, 81
Billy Wayne Lundy, 81, of Woodlawn, Va., passed away Sunday, Feb. 5, 2023, in the Grayson Nursing and Rehab Center. Bill was born in Carroll County, Va., on July 8, 1941, to Arthur Reece and Thelma Grace McCoy Lundy. In addition to his parents, he was preceded. in death by...
Lois Fincher enjoyed life to the fullest
Lois Fincher, of Galax, was born in 1934 in North Carolina and passed away peacefully on Jan. 29 with family at her side. She was 88. In between these dates, by temperament and inclination, she made the world her stage and herself, by sheer joy of living, the biggest player on it. Fincher loved people, loved theater, loved teaching and loved living boldly, with creativity, a sense of humor and a wide-open heart.
Una Lee Jones, 82
Una Lee Jones, 82, of Galax, Va., passed away Feb. 5, 2023. She was born in Carroll County, Va., on July 30, 1940, to Clifford and Hattie Lineberry Jones. In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by a sister, a brother, a sister-in-law, and a nephew and his wife.
Lois Marie Gallimore, 92
Lois Marie Gallimore, 92, of Fries, Va., passed away Feb. 5, 2023. She was born in Kentucky on June 28, 1930, to Orville and Orphia Wolford Jones. In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her husbands, Elwood Carico, Muncie Hampton and Charlie Gallimore; one daughter; two grandchildren, two sisters and one brother.
Plina Lucille Cole Smith, 88
Plina Lucille Cole Smith, 88, of Galax, Va., passed away Feb. 2, 2023. She was born in Grayson County, Va., on June 28, 1934, to Charlie Reeves and Virginia Faye Eller Cole. In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband, John Wayne Smith. She is...
Vaneta Diane Brown, 73
Vaneta Diane Brown, known as Diane Brown, 73, of Galax, Va., passed away Feb. 4, 2023. She was born in Wytheville, Va., on Feb. 17, 1949, to Billy Josiah and Ruth Lollie Cline Jones. In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by a sister. She is survived...
Artisan network jury to select works for 2023
‘Round the Mountain: Southwest Virginia’s Artisan Network has announced the Spring 2023 jury session dates to all current ‘Round the Mountain members. Applications and drop-offs will be accepted from March 7-19. Jury will be in session during the following week, and acceptance notifications will be sent in early April.
Mary Maxine Alexander, 85
Mary Maxine Alexander, age 85, of Hillsville, Va. (Sylvatus), passed away from this life to a far better place on Monday, Feb. 6, 2023. Born on June 2, 1937, in Sylvatus, she was the daughter of the late A. Leek Quesenberry and Sylvia Hester Marshall Quesenberry. She was a member of the Farris Mines Christian Church. She worked as a presser at Quality Mills and the Mayville factory.
Eula Nester Martin, 104
Eula Nester Martin, 104, of Hillsville, Va., passed away on Feb. 7, 2023, at Hillsville Health and Rehabilitation Center. She was born in Carroll County, Va., to the late George E. and Mattie Cox Nester. In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband, Philip Owen Martin, and daughter, Joyce Slate.
Bill would empower SCC to lower electric rates
Many of us in Carroll, Galax and surrounding areas had our family budgets battered recently by exorbitant utility bills from Appalachian Power. High utility bills hurt everyone, especially low-income people who may be forced to choose between keeping the power on or buying food or medicine. Fortunately, there is legislation...
Jessie Mays Sutherland, 80
Jessie Mays Sutherland, 80, of Elk Creek, Va., passed away Feb. 2, 2023. She was born in Elk Creek, Va., on June 13, 1942, to the Rev. Bradley W. and Oakie Brewer Mays. She is survived by her spouse of 61 years, Freddie Sutherland; three daughters, Jennifer and Mike Atwood and Mary Lee and Mitch Anders, both of Wytheville, Va., and Julie and Stephen Bear of Rural Retreat, Va.; eight grandchildren and two great-grandchildren.
Tide golfers plan fundraiser for national tournament trip
The Galax Maroon Tide, the reigning Virginia High School League Class 1 state golf champion, is planning a captain’s choice golf tournament to be hosted by Blue Ridge Country Club on Saturday, May 13. Sponsorships are now being sold to help the team pay expenses to participate in the...
More bus collision details released
More information has been released by Carroll County Public Schools about a collision between a bus and another vehicle. The Feb. 6 crash left three people with injuries, two of them children, according to a report issued by the Virginia State Police. The accident occurred at 7:07 a.m. on U.S....
You can take the boy out of the county...
HILLSVILLE –– It is no secret that Carroll County has always been extremely proud of Frank Beamer. Monday night, Beamer made it clear that the feeling is mutual. The former Virginia Tech football coach and the man who injected the Hokies into the national conversation, Beamer was honored Monday with a position on the CCHS Wall of Fame among a select group of sports figures who gained national recognition either during their time at CCHS or upon graduation. Beamer is a 1965 graduate of old Hillsville High School and although he is the first Wall of Fame member not to have attended Carroll County High, the county itself is ingrained in him.
Carroll school bus collides with car
A crash involving a car and a Carroll County Public Schools bus on Monday left three people with injuries — two of them children — according to a report issued by the Virginia State Police. The accident occurred at 7:07 a.m. on U.S. 58, less than a mile...
Waddell residents evacuated due to smoke
A report of an early Saturday morning structure fire at Galax’s Waddell Nursing and Rehab facility resulted in one patient being transported to Twin County Regional Hospital with minor injuries, according to a report from the Galax Volunteer Fire Department. Galax firefighters responded at 12:17 a.m. to a fire...
Suspect texts officer to arrange drug deal
Talk about a wrong number — two people were arrested last week after one of them mistakenly texted a Galax police officer to arrange a drug deal. On Jan. 31, Cpl. Dakota Martin received a text from a phone number he did not recognize asking if he needed any drugs. Martin was off-duty at the time, according to the report from the Galax Police Department.
