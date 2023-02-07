Here's What Khloé Kardashian Had To Say About Her Relationship Status Amid Rumors She's Back With Tristan Thompson

Related
Khloe Kardashian Has ‘So Many Emotions’ Following the Death of Tristan Thompson’s Mom: ‘I Love You’
A heartfelt tribute. Khloe Kardashian remembered ex-boyfriend Tristan Thompson's late mother, Andrea, in an Instagram post from Tuesday, January 24 — weeks after her sudden death on January 5. Sharing various photos of herself and Andrea, the Good American founder, 38, admitted she has been "avoiding" posting anything about the Canada native's passing. "I have...
Kanye West’s New Bride’s Family Break Their Silence About Bianca Censori’s Marriage To The Rapper
Kanye West‘s new in-laws broke their silence after the controversial rapper reportedly secretly wed Bianca Censori. One of Bianca’s sisters, Angelina Censori, asked for “privacy” at this time but admitted that there was some “excitement” about the marriage reveal. “It’s very exciting news for both my sister and the family but we choose to have some privacy for the time being,” she told the Herald Sun on Saturday, January 14. Alyssia Censori, one of Bianca’s other relatives, added that she is “super happy for them both.”
Kylie Jenner Finally Shared Photos Of Her Son With Ex Travis Scott And He’s So Cute
11 months after giving birth to her son – her second child with ex boyfriend Travis Scott – Kylie Jenner has officially shared pictures of his face with the world! And he’s even cuter than we could have imagined! The 25-year-old billionaire beauty mogul took to Instagram on January 21st to share a carousel of adorable images of her and the 31-year-old “Sicko Mode” rapper‘s baby boy who was born in February 2022, while also confirming that his official name is, drumroll please… Aire Webster!
Kim Kardashian Posted And Deleted A Few Things Last Night, After Kanye West Reportedly Got Remarried
A different approach for Kim.
Gabrielle Union Responds to People Getting Their ‘Panties in A Twist’ Over Her Cheating Confession
Gabrielle Union is clapping back at those bothered by the unfiltered discussion she had about her past infidelity. The Bring It On actress appeared on Dax Shepard‘s Armchair Expert podcast earlier this month where she admitted to feeling “entitled” to cheat on her first husband because he also cheated and she was the breadwinner in the relationship.
Corey Gamble Out For Dinner At Private Members Club With Friends Amid Rumored Split From Kris Jenner
Corey Gamble, 42, is getting attention after being seen out with LA Rams coach Sean McVay and his wife, Veronika Khomyn. The reality star, who is known for dating Kris Jenner, had his arm around the latter at one point as they both appeared to say goodbye outside a club in West Hollywood, CA. He wore a blue and white jacket over a light black top, black and white pants, and matching sneakers, and she wore a black cropped top with quarter sleeves and black leather pants with heeled boots.
Kelly Ripa’s Daughter Lola Walks in on Mom and Dad Relaxing and Is Greeted with a Surprise
On yesterday's episode of 'Live with Kelly and Ryan,' morning show host Kelly Ripa recounted the time her daughter, Lola Consuelos, walked into her and her husband's room and was surprised by what she found.
‘RHOM’: Larsa Pippen Said Scottie Pippen Would ‘Punish’ Her When They Were Getting Divorced
Larsa Pippen and Scottie Pippen's divorce has been marked by disagreements between the two spouses, with Larsa saying that Scottie would 'punish' her during their divorce.
Kylie Jenner Shares First Photo of Son's Face and Finally Reveals His Name
Kylie Jenner announced last March that she and Travis Scott changed their son's name from Wolf as "we just really didn't feel like it was him" Kylie Jenner is officially introducing her baby boy to the world. The Kardashians star, 25, shared some adorable photos of her and Travis Scott's 11-month-old son, revealing his name for the first time in the caption: "AIRE 🤍." In the snaps, Aire looks too cute hanging out in different pairs of Posh Peanut pajamas, taking photos with his mom and enjoying some food in his...
Taye Diggs and Apryl Jones Fuel Marriage Rumors With Giant Diamond Ring
Taye Diggs and Apryl Jones have the rumor mill spinning with speculation about the couple’s possible engagement or marriage. Diggs ignited the marriage rumors with a video he posted on Wednesday from the set of a project he and Jones are working on together called The Comeback. In the video, Jones shared behind-the-scenes details, while Diggs playfully touched up her makeup.
Kaavia James Looks So Grown Up Discussing Her Report Card with Mom Gabrielle Union
When it comes to grades, Gabrielle Union’s daughter Kaavia James has some very strong opinions. The 4-year-old isn’t called Shady Baby for nothing! In the most adorable new Instagram video, Kaavia calmly discusses her report card with her mama, and it’s the Monday morning pick-me-up you need! “My report card got ‘yes!’” Kaavia tells the Truth Be Told actress in a new Instagram video. The preschooler is wearing a red polo-shirt with her curly hair in two ponytails on top of her head. She’s drinking a glass with ice and what looks like sweet tea on this Sunday catch-up with her...
Scott Disick Shares Cryptic Message About Being ‘Anti-Social’ Because of ‘Fake People’: ‘Ain’t That the Truth’
Scott Disick seemingly offered insight into his life after fans noticed that he has been keeping a low profile. The Talentless cofounder, 39, took to social media on Wednesday, January 25, to share a quote attributed to Shia LaBeouf. "Sometimes those who don't socialize much aren't actually anti-social," the message read via Disick's Instagram Story. […]
HipHopDX.com
Lil Wayne Holds Back Tears While Sharing Touching Story About Losing His Father As A Child
Lil Wayne has opened up about the surprising way in which the death of his father impacted his life during an emotional speech at a Grammy Week award ceremony. Weezy took the stage in Los Angeles, California on Thursday (February 2) to accept the Global Impact Award at the inaugural Recording Academy Honors presented by the Black Music Collective. After thanking the event’s organizers and those in attendance, he proceeded to offer the audience some insight into his upbringing.
Tristan Thompson’s Brothers: Everything To Know About His 3 Siblings, Including Amari
Tristan Thompson is a basketball player who is known for playing for the Chicago Bulls. Aside from his work, he is also known for his off-and-on relationship with Khloe Kardashian. On Jan. 6, 2023, Tristan’s mother, Andrea Thompson, died in Toronto. The world may now NBA star Tristan Thompson,...
Tiktoker known for accurate predictions says Harry and Meghan will have another baby in 2023
A TikToker who accurately predicted 12 events in 2022 reckons Prince Harry and Meghan will have another baby this year. Last year, Hannah Carroll said Rhianna and Nick Jonas would welcome new babies into their lives. She also predicted that Harry Styles and Beyonce would drop new albums, which they both did. The 20-year-old is also forecasting that "Kayne will risk jail time," and Arianna Grande and Jennifer Lawrence will also have baby news. This video details everything she thinks is in store for 2023. Click here to sign up for our newsletters. Read More Royal family members wish Prince Harry a happy 37th birthdayPrince Harry is second least popular royal behind Andrew, poll showsPrince Harry and Jill Biden celebrate veterans at Warrior Games event
Kylie Jenner & Travis Scott: Why They Split Again 11 Months After Having 2nd Baby (Exclusive)
After Kylie Jenner, 25, and Travis Scott, 31, split yet again, fans are left wondering what happened between the parents of two to make them go their separate ways. Unfortunately, according to a source close to the Kardashians, the reason has to do with commitment. “One of the contributing factors to their most recent split is that, after 6 years together and two children, Travis still hadn’t shown Kylie that he is 100 percent committed to her for life,” an insider told HollywoodLife EXCLUSIVELY. “He’s known for several years that Kylie wanted to be engaged, and they discussed it. But the ring never came, and her friends and family believe that she deserves this. She has wanted her dream wedding for so long and Travis was aware of this.”
hotnewhiphop.com
Tristan Thompson Buys Mansion 2 Miles From Khloé Kardashian
The mother of two has been a solid support system for her ex in the wake of his mother’s tragic death. It’s been an undeniably turbulent few weeks for Tristan Thompson. He began 2023 on a sombre note with the unexpected death of his mother. Following Andrea’s sudden passing, the NBA star promptly flew back to his homeland of Toronto. His ex-girlfriend, Khloé Kardashian was standing strong by his side.
Fans confused by ‘weird’ new video of Kim Kardashian dressed as a chav
Not for the first time - Kim Kardashian has uploaded a brilliant yet totally bizarre TikTok on her daughter's account. The mum of four shares with us a 'chav' make-up tutorial set to a rather usual song choice. Here, take a look:. The reality star appeared to be 'taking the...
hotnewhiphop.com
LisaRaye McCoy Accuses Kylie Jenner Of Copying Her Look With Lion’s Head Gown
“We did it 1st baby,” said LisaRaye as she accused Kylie of duplicating her style. Imitation is the highest form of flattery, or so they say, and LisaRaye McCoy is claiming Kylie Jenner copied her look. Jenner recently made a show-stopping appearance at the Schiaparelli runway show for Paris Fashion Week. The mogul wore Schiaparelli gown complete with a faux fur lion’s head—a look that was also featured in the show.
Heather McDonald calls Kanye West’s new ‘wife’ Kim Kardashian ‘before Ozempic’
Comedian Heather McDonald jokingly compared the body types of Kanye West’s new wife, Bianca Censori, to ex-wife Kim Kardashian. “It’s Kim before Ozempic,” the comedian, 52, commented under Page Six’s Instagram post of the newlyweds, referring to the viral diabetes and weight loss drug. McDonald’s joke comes just hours after TMZ reported that the “Donda” rapper, 45, had recently wed Censori in an intimate ceremony in Beverly Hills. Though the newlyweds said “I do” and exchanged rings, the outlet reports that their marriage isn’t legally binding because they haven’t filed for a marriage certificate. While it’s unclear how long Censori and Ye have been...
