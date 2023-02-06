Now that the midterms are over, all eyes are on Allegheny County’s top prize in 2023: the county executive’s office. Six candidates have already put their names in the running to be the county’s chief executive – a top executive branch role. The Allegheny County executive approves and vetoes legislation, oversees administrative departments, helps develop an annual budget and submits ordinances and other proposals to Allegheny County Council for consideration.

ALLEGHENY COUNTY, PA ・ 21 HOURS AGO