cityandstatepa.com
Here are the candidates running to run Allegheny County
Now that the midterms are over, all eyes are on Allegheny County’s top prize in 2023: the county executive’s office. Six candidates have already put their names in the running to be the county’s chief executive – a top executive branch role. The Allegheny County executive approves and vetoes legislation, oversees administrative departments, helps develop an annual budget and submits ordinances and other proposals to Allegheny County Council for consideration.
Democrats secure House majority with victories in Allegheny County special elections
'It’s going to be a really tough legislative environment for two years, no doubt,' Penn State professor Dan Mallinson said. The post Democrats secure House majority with victories in Allegheny County special elections appeared first on Pennsylvania Capital-Star.
Former PNC executive first Republican in race for Allegheny County Executive
A Republican is entering the race for Allegheny County Executive. “Friends of Joe Rockey” made the announcement on the internet on Wedneday morning.
wtae.com
Aliquippa superintendent reacts after PA school funding ruled unconstitutional
ALIQUIPPA, Pa. — Parents and school districts are reacting after a Pennsylvania judge declared the state’s system offunding public schools is unconstitutional and violates the rights of students. Pittsburgh’s Action News 4 visited Aliquippa School District in Beaver County. The district relied on state funding, and superintendent...
PITTSBURGH TRIBUNE-REVIEW
Bethel Park named Banner Community
The Allegheny League of Municipalities, in conjunction with Allegheny County and program sponsor HRG Engineering, announces its 2023 Banner Communities. Bethel Park is among the municipalities earning the distinction. The Banner Community Program recognizes municipalities that distinguish themselves as model communities through a commitment to effective, efficient and accountable government...
Pennsylvania Special Election Results: Pennsylvania House races could determine balance of power
(WHTM) – Voters in three western Pennsylvania districts will head to the polls on Tuesday for special elections that could swing the balance of power in Harrisburg. The three special elections are being held in the 32nd, 34th, and 35th legislative districts in Allegheny County. The 32nd district has been vacant since the death of […]
yourerie
Allegheny special election could sway balance of power in state House
Allegheny special election could sway balance of power in state House. Allegheny special election could sway balance of …. Allegheny special election could sway balance of power in state House. Teen allegedly confessed to killing boyfriend in …. A suspect allegedly confessed to killing her boyfriend in Greensboro and asking...
ehn.org
After the eighth catastrophic train derailment in the greater Pittsburgh area in five years, advocates demand better protections
PITTSBURGH — On Friday, about 50 Norfolk Southern train cars derailed in East Palestine, Ohio, about an hour northwest of Pittsburgh, causing an explosion and subsequent fire that continued burning through Sunday night. Everyone living in a one-mile radius of the crash site was ordered to evacuate due to...
Erie Democrats, Republicans voice reactions to House special elections
Following a few special Pennsylvania House sessions, Democrats now have a slim majority. Democrats were winners of all three vacant House seats in the Pittsburgh area, as they now hold a 102-to-101 representative lead over Republicans in the House. However, Republicans still have a majority in the Senate. Local political leaders in Erie provided some […]
pghcitypaper.com
Two candidates compete to replace longtime council member Kraus in District 3
Voters in Pittsburgh's District 3 will choose between a protege of outgoing Councilmember Bruce Kraus and a community support worker for a Latino resource organization when they head to the polls later this year. Kraus, first elected in 2008, announced in January he will not seek another term when his...
Allegheny County Police assisting Pittsburgh officers in patrolling Downtown
The Allegheny County Police Department is sending officers into Downtown Pittsburgh to assist an understaffed Pittsburgh Bureau of Police. Officials with the county police and Pittsburgh’s public safety department confirmed that county police began assisting in the Downtown area Monday. Allegheny County uniformed police officers in marked cars will...
pghcitypaper.com
Pittsburgh nonprofit fires three employees in alleged anti-union campaign
The United Steel Workers accuse a local nonprofit organization of firing three employees as part of what they call “a classic and vicious union-busting campaign.”. Refugee mentoring nonprofit Hello Neighbor terminated three staff members last week, one month after a supermajority of eligible workers requested voluntary recognition of their bargaining unit and roughly one week before employees are due to vote on whether to unionize with the United Steelworkers.
PITTSBURGH TRIBUNE-REVIEW
Special election preview: 3 House districts in Allegheny County to fill vacancies
A special election scheduled for Tuesday will fill vacancies in three Democratic-leaning House seats in Allegheny County. Voters in the 32nd, 34th and 35th state House districts will choose candidates to fill those seats. Registered voters who live in the districts have been able to vote over the counter since...
Pa. House control will likely be decided by special elections this week
This story originally appeared on Spotlight PA. In the coming days, three special elections will likely decide which political party controls the Pennsylvania House, breaking a stalemate that has brought operations in the chamber to a complete halt. The special elections for contested state House seats will be held Tuesday....
Evacuation order lifted for residents near East Palestine train derailment
The evacuation order issued to East Palestine and some Beaver County residents has been lifted.
Pittsburgh-area auto shredder to reduce pollution, fumes and dust after EPA order
Company must reduce hours, remove fuel and batteries before shredding. The EPA has ordered a metal recycler near Pittsburgh to limit its hours of operations and its emissions, after years of complaints about smell, smoke and emissions from the site. Officials from Metalico Pittsburgh, Inc., which shreds vehicles on Neville...
butlerradio.com
Shapiro Provides Update On Train Derailment’s Impact On Beaver County
Governor Josh Shapiro says his administration is continuing to be involved in the aftermath of Friday night’s train derailment in Eastern Ohio, close to the Beaver County line. Yesterday, a controlled release of toxic chemicals created a fireball that could be seen for miles from East Palenstine, Ohio. Shapiro...
Former Westmoreland commissioner Kopas seeks return to office
Former Westmoreland County commissioner Ted Kopas is vying yet again to have a seat at the table. Kopas announced Monday he will campaign for the Democratic nomination for county commissioner on the May primary ballot. Kopas previously served as a commissioner between 2010 and 2020, but was ousted from the position in the November 2019 election.
tourcounsel.com
Century III Mall | Shopping mall in West Mifflin, Pennsylvania
Century III Mall is a defunct enclosed shopping mall located along Route 51 in West Mifflin, Pennsylvania, approximately 10 miles southeast of downtown Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania, United States. The mall was built on a former slag dump in 1979. The Century III Mall planning began in 1976, opened in 1979, and closed in 2019. Anchor stores included Kaufmann's, Gimbels, JCPenney, Sears, and Montgomery Ward.
pittsburghmagazine.com
Downtown’s Problems Demonstrate the Need for Affordable Housing in Pittsburgh
Last week, Mayor Ed Gainey announced plans to dramatically increase police presence Downtown. In response to recent, high-profile acts of violence, the Mayor proposed a threefold increase in the number of officers within the Golden Triangle. While it remains to be seen when such a change would take effect — and how, considering an ongoing staffing issue within the police bureau — a short-term solution such as this may indeed be warranted, if deployed carefully.
