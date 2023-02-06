ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Pittsburgh, PA

Here are the candidates running to run Allegheny County

Now that the midterms are over, all eyes are on Allegheny County’s top prize in 2023: the county executive’s office. Six candidates have already put their names in the running to be the county’s chief executive – a top executive branch role. The Allegheny County executive approves and vetoes legislation, oversees administrative departments, helps develop an annual budget and submits ordinances and other proposals to Allegheny County Council for consideration.
ALLEGHENY COUNTY, PA
Bethel Park named Banner Community

The Allegheny League of Municipalities, in conjunction with Allegheny County and program sponsor HRG Engineering, announces its 2023 Banner Communities. Bethel Park is among the municipalities earning the distinction. The Banner Community Program recognizes municipalities that distinguish themselves as model communities through a commitment to effective, efficient and accountable government...
BETHEL PARK, PA
Allegheny special election could sway balance of power in state House

Allegheny special election could sway balance of power in state House.
ALLEGHENY COUNTY, PA
Erie Democrats, Republicans voice reactions to House special elections

Following a few special Pennsylvania House sessions, Democrats now have a slim majority. Democrats were winners of all three vacant House seats in the Pittsburgh area, as they now hold a 102-to-101 representative lead over Republicans in the House. However, Republicans still have a majority in the Senate. Local political leaders in Erie provided some […]
ERIE, PA
Pittsburgh nonprofit fires three employees in alleged anti-union campaign

The United Steel Workers accuse a local nonprofit organization of firing three employees as part of what they call “a classic and vicious union-busting campaign.”. Refugee mentoring nonprofit Hello Neighbor terminated three staff members last week, one month after a supermajority of eligible workers requested voluntary recognition of their bargaining unit and roughly one week before employees are due to vote on whether to unionize with the United Steelworkers.
PITTSBURGH, PA
Shapiro Provides Update On Train Derailment’s Impact On Beaver County

Governor Josh Shapiro says his administration is continuing to be involved in the aftermath of Friday night’s train derailment in Eastern Ohio, close to the Beaver County line. Yesterday, a controlled release of toxic chemicals created a fireball that could be seen for miles from East Palenstine, Ohio. Shapiro...
BEAVER COUNTY, PA
Century III Mall | Shopping mall in West Mifflin, Pennsylvania

Century III Mall is a defunct enclosed shopping mall located along Route 51 in West Mifflin, Pennsylvania, approximately 10 miles southeast of downtown Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania, United States. The mall was built on a former slag dump in 1979. The Century III Mall planning began in 1976, opened in 1979, and closed in 2019. Anchor stores included Kaufmann's, Gimbels, JCPenney, Sears, and Montgomery Ward.
WEST MIFFLIN, PA
Downtown’s Problems Demonstrate the Need for Affordable Housing in Pittsburgh

Last week, Mayor Ed Gainey announced plans to dramatically increase police presence Downtown. In response to recent, high-profile acts of violence, the Mayor proposed a threefold increase in the number of officers within the Golden Triangle. While it remains to be seen when such a change would take effect — and how, considering an ongoing staffing issue within the police bureau — a short-term solution such as this may indeed be warranted, if deployed carefully.
PITTSBURGH, PA

