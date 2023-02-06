Read full article on original website
Dua Lipa's Plunging Lace-Up Halter Top Was Almost Split Completely in Two
Dua Lipa may not have strutted down the 2023 Grammy Awards red carpet last night (which made sense considering she wasn’t in the running for any of the night’s honors), but that didn’t stop the star from spending her Sunday evening posing in an equally flashy outfit for an equally high-volume audience: her Instagram followers.
Swedish pop star Zara Larsson faces backlash for wearing dress featuring Burzum artwork: "Oopsie"
Zara Larsson has been criticised for wearing a dress featuring artwork from convicted murderer Varg Vikernes' black metal band Burzum
Leni Klum and Seal Wear Coordinating Outfits for Father-Daughter Date at 'Shotgun Wedding' Premiere
The up-and-coming model and the musician hit the red carpet in matching all-black outfits Leni Klum and her dad, Seal, reunited for a glamorous movie night. On Wednesday, the father-daughter pair were spotted at the Shotgun Wedding premiere in Los Angeles, where they posed for the cameras in coordinating black outfits. The 18-year-old model, whom Seal shares with ex-wife Heidi Klum, wore a classic little black dress styled with a black clutch bag and platform heels. She made a statement with her beauty look, wearing a bright red lip...
Lil Kim Rocks Sheer Black Jumpsuit As She Heads To Grammys After-Party
Lil Kim wore a fabulous outfit to a 2023 Grammy Awards after-party in Beverly Hills on February 5. The 48-year-old rapper rocked a sheer black jumpsuit that showcased her sexy curves. Lil Kim also wore a corset layer in the midsection of her outfit and a pair of sparkly silver heels. The party that Lil Kim went to was at the Mr. Brainwash Art Museum, which isn’t far from the Crypto.com Arena where the Grammys took place.
Heidi Klum Gets Criticized by Melissa Rivers for Her Red Carpet Look
Supermodel and America’s Got Talent judge Heidi Klum got criticized as Melissa Rivers shades at her Golden Globes 2023 red carpet look. Twitter users are currently split as to what to think of Klum’s red carpet mini dress, with some agreeing with Rivers. Rivers Said that Heidi Klum’s...
Emily Ratajkowski Just Wore a See-Through Springtime Turtleneck
Like many of us, Emily Ratajkowski (with the help of Tory Burch) is looking forward to warmer days and spring fashion. The model posed for the fashion brand's latest campaign, highlighting its spring collection, and there's one motif in the photographs that proves that a 2022 trend is back and better than ever: sheer styles.
‘The Challenge’: Olivia Kaiser Connected With Another Competitor Before Nelson Thomas
'The Challenge' rookie Olivia Kaiser had a fling with someone else before linking up with veteran Nelson Thomas.
Margot Robbie Looks Like a Goddess in Versace at ‘Babylon’ Premiere in Australia
Like a goddess! Margot Robbie was a vision in Versace at the Babylon premiere in her native Australia. For the Monday, January 16, red carpet event, Robbie, 32, dazzled photographers in a baby blue corset gown from the Italian fashion house. The floor-length frock was equipped with a sleek satin construction and crisscross straps that […]
Ben Affleck Slips On Boots for Viral Dance With Jennifer Lopez During Grammy Awards 2023 Performance
Ben Affleck attended the 2023 Grammy Awards with his wife, Jennifer Lopez. The couple brought date-night style to the award ceremony, Affleck dapperly clad in a classic suit and dress shoes. Affleck donned a black tailored blazer and matching pleated trousers. Underneath his blazer, the “Deep Water” actor wore a crisp white button-down shirt which was accompanied predictably by a black tie. During a performance by Stevie Wonder, Smokey Robinson and Chris Stapleton, Lopez stood and danced alongside Affleck, who nodded to the beat. Lopez was also equally dressy in a purple gown by Gucci with a lengthy train and crystalized detailing. She...
Victoria Beckham designed the bridesmaids’ dresses for Nadia Ferreira and Marc Anthony’s wedding
For Nadia Ferreira having Victoria Beckham dress her bridesmaids might have been one of the greatest moments in bridal history. Beckham, renowned designer, and wife of David Beckham, not only attended with her family as a guest but also played a crucial role in the ceremony. Nadia’s bridal party...
Salma Hayek's Daughter, Valentina Paloma Pinault, Is Following in Her Footsteps
Salma Hayek loves being a mother. The actor became a first-time parent at the age of 41 when she welcomed her daughter, Valentina Paloma Pinault, with husband François-Henri Pinault in September 2007. During an appearance on "The Oprah Winfrey Show" in April 2008, Hayek said that although it was "a little nerve-racking" to have a child later in life, she realized it was actually "the best time" for her to become a mother.
Paris Jackson Brings Grunge Style to Stella McCartney X Adidas Party With Distressed Sweater & Gold Platforms
Paris Jackson brought grunge style to the Stella McCartney X Adidas party at Henson Recording Studio in Los Angeles on Thursday. The “American Horror Stories” actress wore a distressed white Stella McCartney sweater that featured red lining around the slit cuffs and neckline. In a faulty display, the knit piece spelled out “Change The History.” The sweater is from the designer’s spring 2023 collection. She paired the graphic top with black high-waisted pants that had a contrasting white lining. Jackson accessorized with a pendant necklace and an assortment of gold earrings, bracelets, and rings. She added a black leather handbag that featured...
LeBron James’ Wife Savannah James Goes Business-Chic in Patchwork Trousers With Cropped Button-Down & Webbed Sandals for ‘Fear’ Premiere
Savannah James gave a menswear-inspired ensemble a chic upgrade for her latest appearance. Over the weekend, the matriarch of the LeBron James empire attended the premiere of “Fear” movie. The horror film will officially hit theatres on Jan. 27 and stars Joseph Sikora, Terrence J, T.I. and King Bach. In an Instagram Reel uploaded by celebrity stylist Icon Billingsey, James wore a white button-down crop top by Maison Margiela. The lightweight separate had billowy sleeves, a sharp collar and a high-low hemline. The media personality teamed the top with patchwork trousers by Doublet. The bottoms included pleats near the waistline and belt...
As Kanye West Was Finally Tracked Down By Lawyers, His L.A. Ranch Is Making Waves For Being An Abandoned Mess
Kanye West's lawyers track him down, as reports on the state of his L.A. ranch make the rounds.
Lisa Rinna Gets Whimsical in Patchwork Minidress & Velvet Pumps at Viktor & Rolf’s Spring 2023 Couture Show
Lisa Rinna patched things up — literally — at Viktor & Rolf’s spring 2023 fashion show during Haute Couture Week. While attending the show in Paris on Wednesday, the former “Real Housewives of Beverly Hills” star sat in the front row alongside Poppy, Doja Cat and Noah Cyrus. For the occasion, Rinna wore a spring 2020 design from Viktor & Rolf: a white long-sleeved minidress crafted from gathered white tulle, lace and numerous multicolored fabric squares in an eclectic variety of prints. When it came to footwear, Rinna smoothly slid into a pair of velvety pointed-toe pumps. Her soft cream style, featured...
Wardrobe Breakdown: Mary J. Blige At 2023 Grammy Awards
At the Grammys, soulful singer Mary J. Blige was up for six awards including Album of the Year and Record of the Year! For the extravagant event the iconic artist (who just turned 52), looked amazing for the red carpet! She wore a shimmery crystal covered bodycon gown with cutouts and a gold accent belt. She performed her hit song “Good Morning Gorgeous” and the crowd loved her.
Emma Roberts Styles White Blouse With Pussy-Bow Tie & 6-Inch Heels on ‘James Corden’
Emma Roberts brought chic style to “The Late Late Show with James Corden” while promoting her latest movie, “Maybe I Do.” The romantic comedy, which also stars Luke Bracey, Diane Keaton, Richard Gere, Susan Sarandon and William H. Macy, is now out in theaters. Styled by Brit and Kara Elkin, the “Madame Web” star sat down with Corden and actor Paul Walter Hauser in a sharp Ralph Lauren outfit. Her ensemble featured a set of black suede trousers made from a mulberry silk blend with a subtle floral motif printed all over. Roberts wore the pants with a white blouse featuring an upturned collar. Giving her classic...
Noah Cyrus Gives Goth Style the High-Fashion Treatment in Sheer Dress & Strappy Sandals at Alexandre Vauthier’s Summer 2023 Show
Noah Cyrus attended the Alexandre Vauthier Haute Couture summer 2023 show in Paris yesterday in gothic glamour. The “Mad at You” songstress was clad in a sheer dress and leg-climbing footwear. Cyrus’ dress was a pleated floor-length style with a mock neckline and black ruffle trim that gave the garment a whimsical effect. Layered underneath the sheer garment sat a bedazzled silver sequined halter-style bra and high-waisted underwear, offering the performer extra coverage. On her feet, Cyrus opted for black strappy sandal heels. The heel itself was skinny and long while the toe was rounded, making for a dainty construction. On the...
Elizabeth Olsen Shines in Liquid Bronze Dress, Blazer & Hidden Platforms at Hennessy Paradis Party
Elizabeth Olsen was formally outfitted for Hennessy Paradis’ newest campaign party, held in Joshua Tree. The star was one of many celebrity guests at a dinner in California toasting the brand’s new “Paradis(e) Is On Earth” campaign with Alicia Keys, in addition to Swizz Beatz, Gabrielle Union and Stella Maxwell. The “WandaVision” actress arrived at Kellogg Doolittle House for the occasion on Tuesday night, wearing a sweeping liquid bronze dress. Her floor-length gown featured a shimmering bronze texture with a draped silhouette, lending the maximalist piece a bohemian ease. Draped atop was a classic black blazer, giving Olsen’s outfit a nonchalant...
Salma Hayek Paired a Plunging Wrap Dress With Sky-High Heels
Salma Hayek always delivers a masterclass in bombshell dressing, from sexy gowns to even sexier bikinis. Case in point? Her sultry shoot with British GQ Hype was textbook Salma, particularly one look that included a feminine silhouette with a deep V neckline. The actress posted a behind-the-scenes Instagram reel from...
