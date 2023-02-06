ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Minneapolis, MN

Larry Brown Sports

Michael Jordan issues statement on LeBron James setting scoring record

Plenty of people congratulated LeBron James on Tuesday for breaking the career scoring record, though the recognition from some people stands out above the others. A statement from Michael Jordan might carry more weight for LeBron. Jordan praised James in a statement issued to TMZ Sports on Wednesday. "Congratulations to LeBron on this incredible achievement.... The post Michael Jordan issues statement on LeBron James setting scoring record appeared first on Larry Brown Sports.
OHIO STATE
OnlyHomers

Former Tennis Star Dies Suddenly at Age 31

Teammates and coaches are mourning the loss of a former collegiate tennis star who died suddenly at the age of 31 over the weekend. Former University of Georgia standout Lilly Kimbell reportedly died on Sunday, according to her family. Kimbell's family says that she had been experiencing kidney issues that led to a heart attack. CPR was performed at her home and she was transported to the hospital, but her family tragically were forced to make the decision to take her off of life support.
ATHENS, GA
The Longmont Leader

Jokic posts triple-double by halftime, Nuggets rout Wolves

DENVER (AP) — Nikola Jokic may not always dazzle with his athleticism. He sure does with his numbers. Jokic posted his 19th triple-double of the season by halftime and the Denver Nuggets rode a 49-point first quarter to a 146-112 rout of the Minnesota Timberwolves on Tuesday night. Jokic...
DENVER, CO
Yardbarker

Russell Westbrook Headed to Jazz, Wolves' D'Angelo Russell to Lakers in Eight-Player Deal

The deal will send Minnesota guard D'Angelo Russell to Los Angeles, along with Utah shooting guard Malik Beasley and power forward Jarred Vanderbilt. The Timberwolves will acquire point guard Mike Conley and draft assets, while the Jazz will receive Westbrook and a 2027 first-round pick from the Lakers. That pick is top-four protected, Wojnarowski noted.
LOS ANGELES, CA
The Ringer

The Lakers, Timberwolves, and Jazz Play Point Guard Musical Chairs

The NBA trade deadline is less than 24 hours away, and with scarcely any transactions thus far, Thursday is bound to turn into a transaction frenzy. So how about a game of point guard roulette to start the proceedings?. Russell Westbrook is now a member of the Utah Jazz (for...
FOX Sports

Markkanen and the Jazz host conference foe Minnesota

Minnesota Timberwolves (29-28, ninth in the Western Conference) vs. Utah Jazz (27-28, 10th in the Western Conference) BOTTOM LINE: Utah hosts Minnesota in a matchup of Western Conference teams. The Jazz have gone 4-5 against division opponents. Utah ranks ninth in the NBA with 11.6 offensive rebounds per game led...
SALT LAKE CITY, UT

