Tri-Cities teen authors WA bill to promote teaching more diversity and inclusion
There’s more to the Black experience than MLK, segregation and slavery, says the student entrepreneur.
Should a WA law require you to vote? It’s a shame the idea is being considered | Opinion
Just like jury duty, some WA lawmakers want voting to be legally required. | Editorial
Strong Leadership Has Richland Cop Upped to Deputy Police Chief
The Richland Police Department has a Deputy Police Chief. Police Officer David Neher was promoted to the newly created position as part of the organization's restructuring.
Richland braces for Bateman causeway removal
Richland is bracing for the impact of what removing the Bateman Island causeway will have on the Yakima River Delta and on the Columbia Park Marina and public boat launch. The U.S. Army Corps of Engineers is finalizing a $13.9 million plan to fully remove the illegally-built land bridge, which is blamed for the warm, brackish conditions that threaten endangered salmon, steelhead and other species at the confluence of the Columbia and Yakima rivers.
Truck driving school expands to Pasco, where the students are
A truck driving school in Prosser has expanded to Pasco to cater to its growing roster of students. Juan Rojas Sr. expects enrollment to double or even triple after he and son Juan Jr. opened the new, primary outlet for H&R Elite Trucking Academy at 2020 Garland St., near the Lewis Street exit from Interstate 182 and Highway 12.
Judgments – January 2023
The state can file lawsuits against people or businesses that do not pay taxes, resulting in a judgment against property that person or business owns. Judgments are filed in Benton and Franklin Superior Court. The following is from the Franklin County Superior Court Clerk’s Office. BMO Capital Markets Corp.,...
Columbia Center | Shopping mall in Kennewick, Washington
Columbia Center is a shopping mall located in northwestern Kennewick, Washington, owned by Simon Property Group. It is the largest mall in southeastern Washington, with two Macy's stores (both formerly The Bon Marché) and JCPenney as its anchors. It opened in 1969, and has undergone two major renovations. In 1988, the expansion opened anchors Sears and Lamonts (later Gottschalks, The Bon Marché Men's and Children's, now Macy's Men's and Children's).
Tri-City Herald death notices Feb. 8, 2023
Death notices for Kennewick, Pasco, Richland and the Yakima Valley.
Umatilla County cuts transportation funding for seniors and disabled residents
Umatilla County has slashed its public transit budget despite local demand. As first reported by the East Oregonian, the Umatilla County Board of Commissioners voted on Wednesday to make a 20% cut to its transportation improvement fund, a development that will lead local public transit programs to slash their senior and disabled transportation programs.
Company hired to clean up homeless camps
PENDLETON – The Pendleton City Council has approved hiring EBC Services of Halfway to handle cleaning up the detritus that remains after law enforcement clears out homeless camps. Previously, that work has been primarily done by Pendleton Parks and Recreation. City Manager Robb Corbett says parks and rec is...
No dental insurance? No problem at free Tri-Cities dental day
Uninsured Tri-Cities area residents can receive one free service, including an extraction or a filling.
Confirmed Case of Bird Flu Found in Benton County Flock
(Kennewick, WA) -- The Washington Department of Agriculture has confirmed the occurrence of bird flu in Benton County. The WSDA received results Friday morning from the National Veterinarian Services Laboratory that there was an instance of highly pathogenic avian influenza (HPAI) in a small backyard flock of chickens in Benton County. This after the flock owner reported the sudden death of mulitple birds. Now WSDA is working to reach out and inform every flock owner within a roughly six mile radius of the bird flu finding about what happened and how they can take precautions. The agency admits it could be challenging to find every flock, since some can be small and fairly well hidden. Authorities are asking anyone with a domestic flock to use the WSDA online surveillance reporting tool. This tool will help backyard flock owners report any illnesses, guide owners on the signs to look for within their flock, and help determine if the backyard flock is located in the surveillance zone.
Man wanted in Richland shooting arrested in Las Vegas
RICHLAND, Wash. - The man wanted in a shooting and manhunt in January has been arrested in Las Vegas. The Richland Police Department said Michael Reep was arrested by the Las Vegas Metro Police Department F.A.S.T. team. By Erin Wencl.
The Year Tri-Cities Flooded and This Oregon Town Was Wiped Out [PHOTOS]
During the winter months of 1948 Pacific Northwest Mountains received above-average snowfall. Scientists at the University of Washington estimated there was nearly 40% more snowpack than average. An unusual weather pattern had kept temperatures very cold into late May which prevented the snowpack from melting over time - like a normal year. State agencies became very concerned about the risk of flooding - especially if temperatures warmed too quickly, and issued warnings to cities and residents throughout Eastern Washington. Their concern was soon realized as the weather pattern changed bringing heavy rain and warm temperatures heading into Memorial Day weekend of 1948. This caused a massive snowpack runoff which put enormous pressure on the Columbia River and surrounding tributaries – the Columbia reached 8 feet above flood stage in the Portland, Oregon area and caused flooding throughout Eastern Washington.
Grandpa collected real estate. Now, 18 parcels at Richand Wye are for sale
Jerry Sleater was many things. A box boy in Pasco. A grocery store owner in Kennewick. A firefighter and a fire commissioner. When he died in 2019, he left for his children and grandchildren a sizeable real estate portfolio. Now, Sleater’s heirs are selling 18 separate parcels totaling 10 acres...
17 failed food safety inspections at Tri-Cities area restaurants, other businesses
Failing grades were given to restaurants, meat markets and convenience store food service.
Bed Bath & Beyond to close 6 more stores in Oregon, Washington
PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) – After shuttering close to 150 stores in recent weeks, the American retail chain Bed Bath & Beyond announced that it will close another 150 stores, including six more locations in Oregon and Washington. In its Business & Strategic Update Presentation from Aug. 31, 2022, the...
Jail is ready for Craigen’s return
UMATILLA COUNTY – Once-convicted killer George West Craigen is returning to Umatilla County for a new trial in the murder of Cecil “Rob” Carter in 2014 in Milton-Freewater. During his last stay there, he was found guilty of having a shiv in his cell. Sheriff Terry Rowan says the county has not yet been notified about when Craigen will return.
You Could Score This Amazing Pasco Washington Property for $150,000
Peek Inside This Pasco Washington Home You Could Own For $150,000. We all know has housing prices in the Tri-Cities have escalated but what if you could get a pretty sweet deal for $150,000? This property got me droolin' because of the great deal that it could be. A home...
Bankruptcies – February 2023
Bankruptcies are filed under the following chapter headings:. Chapter 7 — Straight Bankruptcy: debtor gives up non-exempt property and debt is discharged. Chapter 11 — Allows companies and individuals to restructure debts to repay them. Chapter 12 — Allows family farmers to restructure finances to avoid liquidation for...
