What defines a good job is different for everyone. From ample compensation and benefits to a supportive workplace and the ability to use specific skills, there's plenty to consider when searching for the best job for you, especially if you don't have — or don't want — a bachelor's degree. U.S. News weighed career satisfaction based on metrics such as salary, number of open positions, and opportunities for promotion to determine the 100 best jobs for 2023. Cheapism used the findings to further break down which of those jobs require an associate degree, a certificate, or no degree to compile this list of the 10 best jobs that don't require a four-year college degree.
CoreLogic, a property intelligence company, is hiring an associate customer support specialist. This is a full-time remote position that may be done anywhere in the United States. The pay is expected to fall between $26,100 and $37,440 annually. You will be helping customers via chat, phone, web and email; and...
One of the most important decisions a high school graduate pursuing a college degree can make is deciding their major. College is an investment in their future, but it can come at a hefty price. Students in the United States attending a public 4-year in-state institution and living on campus pay an average of $25,707 per year or $102,828 over 4 years. The price tag rises considerably for students attending out-of-state or private universities. It makes sense to choose your major carefully.
Young people will be able to apply for apprenticeships alongside degrees through the university admissions service.From this autumn, school and college leavers will be able to explore apprenticeship opportunities alongside undergraduate courses via the Ucas website so they can decide between their options in the same place.Prospective students will then be able to apply for apprenticeships through Ucas, and employers will be able to manage applications for their apprenticeship vacancies through the service, from autumn 2024.Under the plans, the Education Secretary hopes to develop a “one-stop shop” where young people can compare a range of occupations, training and education opportunities...
MINNETONKA, Minn.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Feb 8, 2023-- UnitedHealthcare has introduced UnitedHealthcare Rewards, a new rewards program in which eligible members, including spouses, can use wearable devices to earn up to $1,000 each per year by completing various daily health goals and one-time activities. This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20230308005001/en/ UnitedHealthcare has introduced a new rewards program that offers eligible members easy ways to earn up to $1,000 per year, including by completing various daily health goals and one-time activities. Source: UnitedHealthcare
Loop Not Luck, recently launched, is the UK’s first intersectional diversity recruiting platform specifically designed to represent and connect diverse talent. Loop Not Luck was built with the mission of improving social mobility across the United Kingdom by connecting underrepresented candidates to tailored career opportunities. Loop Not Luck works with junior candidates and covers all industries.
Oftentimes, people view business and healthcare as distinct fields with little to no overlap. In reality, however, there are many business skills that can translate into one finding success in a variety of positions in healthcare organizations. These skills give one the opportunity to explore new opportunities and find career...
Leadership is a complex and multifaceted concept that has been studied and debated by scholars and practitioners for centuries. One of the key debates in the field of leadership is whether it is an art or a science. Both art and science have different characteristics and approaches, and the answer to this question can have important implications for how we understand and practice leadership.
As universities start focusing on the next Access and Participation Plan (APP) cycle, they may be considering working in collaboration with other providers, either through Uni Connect or other partnerships. Collaboration has been encouraged by the Office for Students (OfS), yet the regulator doesn’t go so far as to say...
LOS ANGELES--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Feb 8, 2023-- DeciBio Consulting, a strategy consulting firm dedicated to accelerating the adoption and impact of precision medicine technologies, received recognition as a top consulting firm to work for in North America. DeciBio received first place in Innovation, achieving its first #1 ranking since its founding one decade ago. This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20230208005751/en/ DeciBio Consulting Ranks #1 in Innovation in the Vault Consulting 50 Best Firms to Work For (Graphic: Business Wire)
Patient safety, patient experience, workforce health, and cost-effectiveness are critical outcomes with an important common root. They’re all impacted by our ability to communicate effectively and respectfully. Additional terms to describe these skills include people, interaction, interprofessional, relationship, and social skills. They can even be used to describe behaviors inherent in many properties of complex adaptive systems, such as the butterfly effect, flexibility, and adaptability. The more we understand these contributing factors, the more we can apply solutions that lead to meaningful long-term change.
Changing the mind of someone who is dismissive of efforts to protect the planet could be accomplished by sharing a pro-sustainability point of view during a conversation, new research suggests. In three experiments, researchers found that exposure to a pro-sustainability opinion in a conversation or written exchange helped coax people...
Employee, Executive, and Workforce Churning is an Existential Reality of Our competitive Works of Human Resourcing. Turnover of the workforce is a significant challenge, not just for the healthcare industry but for all sectors. That problem is the upshot of shifting employee expectations, circumstances, or desire for a high-paying job with a sounder and more flexible work schedule.

