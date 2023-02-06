Read full article on original website
Related
msn.com
FA Cup 4th round fixtures, results, replays, dates, kickoff times and more
The FA Cup Fourth Round got off to a cracking start with Premier League champions Manchester City knocking out Premier League leaders Arsenal in the first match of the Round of 32. A goal by Nathan Ake decided the FA Cup showdown, with City gaining the upper hand ahead of...
Wrexham players 'disrespectful,' claims Sheffield United's Sharp after FA Cup replay
Sheffield United's Billy Sharp accused Wrexham's players of being "disrespectful" after his goal ended the National League side's FA Cup hopes.
SkySports
The Sean Dyche effect: Everton feel immediate benefits in win over Arsenal as new manager makes his mark
A classic case of new manager bounce? "Yes," said Mikel Arteta following Arsenal's 1-0 loss to Sean Dyche's Everton. "But that shouldn't take credit away from Sean and the team. It's one thing to say it and another thing to do it, and they did it today." The Arsenal boss...
Yardbarker
Championship review: Burnley running away with title; Martin ballistic at Swansea; Drameh's Luton class
Burnley are running away with the title, Russell Martin explodes at his Swansea City presser and Cyrus Christie does right by Liam Rosenior at Hull. All this and more from the latest round of the Championship... TEAM OF THE ROUND. Burnley. I'm going to be completely transparent about this, but...
Manchester United vs Leeds prediction: How will Premier League fixture play out tonight?
Leeds United head into tonight’s match against Manchester United having sacked managerJesse Marsch after a run of just two wins from their last 17 Premier League games. They sit 17th in the table and are avoiding the relegation zone on goal difference only.Tonight’s clash is the first of two consecutive encounters between the teams who are fighting at either end of the table. Leeds are hoping to avoid the drop zone whilst Man Utd look to close the gap on league leaders Arsenal.Manchester United vs Leeds United LIVE: Premier League team news and latest updatesErik ten Hag’s men will...
BBC
Beth Mead: England boss Sarina Wiegman says it is 'too early' to prepare for a World Cup without forward
England manager Sarina Wiegman says it is "too early" to prepare for a World Cup without Euro 2022 top scorer Beth Mead. Mead, 27, ruptured her anterior cruciate ligament in November and could miss the tournament in July. The Arsenal forward will also be absent for this month's Arnold Clark...
BBC
Leeds: Patrick Bamford a 'joke' for criticising Jesse Marsch tactics - Chris Sutton
Leeds United striker Patrick Bamford is a "joke" for criticising Jesse Marsch's tactics in the defeat at Nottingham Forest, says ex-forward Chris Sutton. Bamford said Sunday's 1-0 loss was "difficult" because Forest's centre-backs "just had me to concentrate on". Marsch was sacked on Monday after seven Premier League games without...
Report: Liverpool, Arsenal, Chelsea & Newcastle Have All Shown Interest In Ajax Midfielder
Edson Alvarez was heavily linked with a move to the Premier League last summer.
SkySports
FA Cup fourth round: Sheffield United end non-League Wrexham's dream with late replay win at Bramall Lane
Sheffield United denied Hollywood-owned Wrexham a blockbuster FA Cup clash with Tottenham as they won their fourth-round replay 3-1 with two goals deep into added time. The National League side's journey under A-list actors Ryan Reynolds and Rob McElhenney has caught the imagination of the country and most neutrals would have been wanting them to set up a glamour showdown with Antonio Conte, Harry Kane and the like.
SkySports
Carlos Corberan given new West Brom contract until 2027 after Leeds interest
Carlos Corberan has signed a contract extension at West Brom until the summer of 2027 after being heavily linked with the vacant Leeds job. The 39-year-old has won 10 of his 13 league games in charge of the Baggies since agreeing a two-and-a-half-year deal with the club in October 2022.
SkySports
Man City: Former captain Vincent Kompany questions motives of club's critics after Premier League charges
Former Manchester City captain Vincent Kompany questioned the motives of the club's critics after the reigning champions were hit with more than 100 breaches of the Premier League's financial rules. On Monday the Premier League made the bombshell announcement regarding an unprecedented array of charges relating to a period between...
Sean Dyche ‘will receive mega bonus payment’ if he steers Everton away from Premier League relegation
SEAN DYCHE is reportedly set for a big payday if he keeps Everton in the Premier League. The former Burnley boss took over as manager at the end of last month. He is believed to have agreed a contract worth almost £5million a year. And if Dyche keeps Everton...
SkySports
Harry Forrester interview: The ex-Rangers and Brentford forward guiding USA's next generation
Circumstances dictated Harry Forrester's initial arrival in the USA. Having been frozen out during Pedro Caixinha's seven-month spell at Rangers in 2017, he dropped back into League One for a season with AFC Wimbledon and then made the unorthodox decision to head east to join Iranian club Tractor. The two...
SkySports
Leeds reporter notebook: Who is on Leeds' shortlist for next boss? When will appointment be made?
Who's on the shortlist? When will appointment be made? Sky Sports News' Tim Thornton provides an update on Leeds' search for a new boss. Michael Skubala, Paco Gallardo and Chris Armas will take charge of the team for Leeds' trip to Manchester United on Wednesday, and interviews to find a successor to Marsch are already under way, but the frontrunners on Leeds United's shortlist are all currently in jobs.
Sunderland to 'live for matchdays' as Tony Mowbray admits fatigue concern
How will battle-weary Sunderland adjust to the upcoming packed fixture list?
Three new signings have brought ‘freshness’ to Leicester camp – Brendan Rodgers
Leicester boss Brendan Rodgers believes his new signings have brought a “freshness” to the camp as they aim to push up the Premier League table in the second half of the season.After a quiet summer transfer window, the Foxes brought three new players in during the January transfer window in the form of Brazilian winger Tete, defender Victor Kristiansen and Australia international Harry Souttar.Rodgers’ side made a slow start to the season, losing six of their first seven league matches – including a 6-2 defeat to Tottenham – but have since picked up six wins in their rise up to...
SkySports
Gary Ballance: Former England batter scores hundred on Zimbabwe Test debut
Former England batter Gary Ballance scored a century on his Zimbabwe Test debut as he became the second player, after Kepler Wessels, to score Test tons for two different countries. Ballance, 33, hit an unbeaten 137 on day four of the first Test against West Indies in Bulawayo. Wessels scored...
SB Nation
Arsenal v Manchester City: Preview, Team News and Prediction
Manchester City Women travel to Arsenal as their defence of the League Cup continues on Wednesday night. The blues won the competition last year, beating Chelsea 3-1 in the final and eased into the the last four of this year’s competition with a 6-0 thrashing of Bristol City. Arsenal...
SkySports
Sunderland's Luke O'Nien opens up on mindset challenges and filling the void in psychological support for young players
Luke O'Nien scored a 94th-minute winner for Sunderland in the FA Cup at Shrewsbury last month. The following weekend, he was sent off early on in the home defeat to Swansea. Nothing illustrates the highs and lows of life as a footballer more clearly. There was a time not so...
SkySports
Hannibal Mejbri interview: Man Utd midfielder on his World Cup, Birmingham loan and proving he could do it in Stoke
Ask Hannibal Mejbri to name his favourite game since joining Birmingham City and he does not hesitate with his reply. "Stoke," he tells Sky Sports. "I liked that game." His team won 2-1 there in November but it was a symbolic day for him personally. "I did not know this...
Comments / 0