FA Cup 4th round fixtures, results, replays, dates, kickoff times and more

The FA Cup Fourth Round got off to a cracking start with Premier League champions Manchester City knocking out Premier League leaders Arsenal in the first match of the Round of 32. A goal by Nathan Ake decided the FA Cup showdown, with City gaining the upper hand ahead of...
The Independent

Manchester United vs Leeds prediction: How will Premier League fixture play out tonight?

Leeds United head into tonight’s match against Manchester United having sacked managerJesse Marsch after a run of just two wins from their last 17 Premier League games. They sit 17th in the table and are avoiding the relegation zone on goal difference only.Tonight’s clash is the first of two consecutive encounters between the teams who are fighting at either end of the table. Leeds are hoping to avoid the drop zone whilst Man Utd look to close the gap on league leaders Arsenal.Manchester United vs Leeds United LIVE: Premier League team news and latest updatesErik ten Hag’s men will...
BBC

Leeds: Patrick Bamford a 'joke' for criticising Jesse Marsch tactics - Chris Sutton

Leeds United striker Patrick Bamford is a "joke" for criticising Jesse Marsch's tactics in the defeat at Nottingham Forest, says ex-forward Chris Sutton. Bamford said Sunday's 1-0 loss was "difficult" because Forest's centre-backs "just had me to concentrate on". Marsch was sacked on Monday after seven Premier League games without...
SkySports

FA Cup fourth round: Sheffield United end non-League Wrexham's dream with late replay win at Bramall Lane

Sheffield United denied Hollywood-owned Wrexham a blockbuster FA Cup clash with Tottenham as they won their fourth-round replay 3-1 with two goals deep into added time. The National League side's journey under A-list actors Ryan Reynolds and Rob McElhenney has caught the imagination of the country and most neutrals would have been wanting them to set up a glamour showdown with Antonio Conte, Harry Kane and the like.
SkySports

Carlos Corberan given new West Brom contract until 2027 after Leeds interest

Carlos Corberan has signed a contract extension at West Brom until the summer of 2027 after being heavily linked with the vacant Leeds job. The 39-year-old has won 10 of his 13 league games in charge of the Baggies since agreeing a two-and-a-half-year deal with the club in October 2022.
SkySports

Leeds reporter notebook: Who is on Leeds' shortlist for next boss? When will appointment be made?

Who's on the shortlist? When will appointment be made? Sky Sports News' Tim Thornton provides an update on Leeds' search for a new boss. Michael Skubala, Paco Gallardo and Chris Armas will take charge of the team for Leeds' trip to Manchester United on Wednesday, and interviews to find a successor to Marsch are already under way, but the frontrunners on Leeds United's shortlist are all currently in jobs.
The Independent

Three new signings have brought ‘freshness’ to Leicester camp – Brendan Rodgers

Leicester boss Brendan Rodgers believes his new signings have brought a “freshness” to the camp as they aim to push up the Premier League table in the second half of the season.After a quiet summer transfer window, the Foxes brought three new players in during the January transfer window in the form of Brazilian winger Tete, defender Victor Kristiansen and Australia international Harry Souttar.Rodgers’ side made a slow start to the season, losing six of their first seven league matches – including a 6-2 defeat to Tottenham – but have since picked up six wins in their rise up to...
SkySports

Gary Ballance: Former England batter scores hundred on Zimbabwe Test debut

Former England batter Gary Ballance scored a century on his Zimbabwe Test debut as he became the second player, after Kepler Wessels, to score Test tons for two different countries. Ballance, 33, hit an unbeaten 137 on day four of the first Test against West Indies in Bulawayo. Wessels scored...
SB Nation

Arsenal v Manchester City: Preview, Team News and Prediction

Manchester City Women travel to Arsenal as their defence of the League Cup continues on Wednesday night. The blues won the competition last year, beating Chelsea 3-1 in the final and eased into the the last four of this year’s competition with a 6-0 thrashing of Bristol City. Arsenal...

