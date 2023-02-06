ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Florida State

Law & Crime

3 missing rappers whose bodies were found in rat-infested apartment were shot in targeted attack: Police

Three missing rappers whose bodies were found in an abandoned Michigan apartment had been shot multiple times in a targeted attack, police said Tuesday. Armani Kelly, 27, Montoya Givens, 31, and Dante Wicker, 31, disappeared on Jan. 21 when they were set to perform at a show that was canceled at Lounge 31 in Detroit. Their bodies were found last week in an apartment basement.
DETROIT, MI
The Independent

Texas man accused of racist killing of 23 people at El Paso Walmart will not face federal death penalty

A Texas man accused of killing 23 people in a racist attack at a Walmart store in El Paso will not face the death penalty if convicted, federal prosecutors have announced.Patrick Crusius has been charged with 90 counts under federal hate crime laws and is set to face trial for the killings in January 2024.The US Department of Justice announced its decision to not seek the death penalty against Mr Crusius, who is white, in a required filing in the federal court in El Paso on Tuesday.“The United States of America hereby notifies the Court and Defendant PATRICK WOOD...
EL PASO, TX
TheDailyBeast

Family of Woman Decapitated in Arches National Park Awarded $10M+

Family members of a young woman decapitated by a gate during a visit to Arches National Park in Utah were awarded over $10.5 million by a federal judge on Friday. Esther Nakajjigo, 25, was in a car with her husband, Ludo Michaud, in June 2020 when a metal gate swung into their vehicle as they were exiting a parking lot. Michaud, who was in the driver’s seat, escaped physically uninjured, but court documents noted that he was left with severe emotional distress, having been seated next to his wife as she died. “What remained of her in the front seat and floor of the car was gruesome and overwhelmingly shocking,” U.S. District Judge Bruce Jenkins stated. A claim filed in October 2020 alleged Nakajjigo’s death could have been avoided if park staff had secured the gate by installing it correctly or fitting it with a padlock.Read it at KUTV
UTAH STATE
CBS News

Girl missing over a year found hiding in closet of a Michigan home

A 14-year-old girl who was reported missing over a year ago by her foster family has been found hiding in the closet of a Michigan home, authorities said.A U.S. Marshals fugitive team found the girl Tuesday in Port Huron, about 62 miles northeast of Detroit. Child Protective Services took her to a hospital, where it was discovered that she was pregnant."She was crying," Deputy U.S. Marshal Robert Watson told the Detroit Free Press. "She didn't know where she was going to go. She was pretty terrified. And she was afraid of losing her baby."Authorities are pursuing parental kidnapping charges against...
PORT HURON, MI
New York Post

Florida delivery driver robbed by convicted felons with dozens of charges caught on terrifying video

Two career criminals are back behind bars after robbing a delivery driver at gunpoint earlier this month. On Wednesday, the Orange County Sheriff’s Office released terrifying dashcam video of two men robbing an Amazon driver at gunpoint in broad daylight on Jan. 13.  In the video, one man is seen holding a gun to the worker’s neck before going into the back of the truck to steal packages. The other man is outside the truck for most of the video, but he pops inside the driver’s side door when his partner goes into the back to take the packages. The men were later identified as Arkimase Divinard,...
ORANGE COUNTY, FL
buzzfeednews.com

The Father Accused Of Intentionally Driving His Family Off A Cliff Has Been Charged With Attempted Murder

The father who was driving a Tesla that fell 250 feet off a Northern California cliff earlier this month while his family was inside has been charged with attempted murder. Dharmesh Patel, 41, was charged Monday with attempted murder and child abuse after prosecutors accused him of intentionally plunging off the cliff with his wife, 41, and two children, 4 and 7, on Jan. 2, according to a complaint filed by the San Mateo district attorney’s office. They all survived, and Patel spent weeks in a hospital before being booked into jail. He is being held without bail.
SAN MATEO COUNTY, CA
AZFamily

Helicopter circling Phoenix scans for radioactivity ahead of Super Bowl

Authorities confirmed that a child’s remains were found about 15 miles from where 4-year-old Athena Brownfield was reported missing. The child's caregiver, Ivon Adams, was arrested at a home in Glendale on first-degree murder and child neglect. Some lawmakers in support of proposal lowering age limit to run for...
PHOENIX, AZ
AFP

Seven dead in new California shooting

A suspected gunman was in custody Monday over the killing of seven people in a rural community in northern California, just two days after a mass shooting at a Lunar New Year celebration near Los Angeles.  Saturday night's mass shooting was the worst in the United States since a teenage gunman in Uvalde, Texas killed 21 people at an elementary school last May.
HALF MOON BAY, CA

