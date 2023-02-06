Read full article on original website
SFGate
Family confirms missing 74-year-old Florida Lyft driver dead
MIAMI (AP) — A South Florida Lyft driver who went missing more than a week ago has died, his daughter confirmed Tuesday. Lindsay DiBetta posted on Facebook that the family would be announcing information on services for her father, Gary Levin, in the next few days. “My dad was...
A 9 Year Old Girl Was Brought To The Hospital Pregnant, Doctors Screamed When They Discovered Who The Father Is
The welfare of the children is of utmost importance, and as parents, it is our duty to ensure that they are protected and have access to the care they need to grow and thrive. Unfortunately, in some cases, parents do not always provide this level of care and protection. This was the case for a 9-year-old girl who arrived at a local hospital pregnant.
3 missing rappers whose bodies were found in rat-infested apartment were shot in targeted attack: Police
Three missing rappers whose bodies were found in an abandoned Michigan apartment had been shot multiple times in a targeted attack, police said Tuesday. Armani Kelly, 27, Montoya Givens, 31, and Dante Wicker, 31, disappeared on Jan. 21 when they were set to perform at a show that was canceled at Lounge 31 in Detroit. Their bodies were found last week in an apartment basement.
Connecticut man who jumped to death from rooftop bar had been arrested days earlier, report reveals
Dale Cheney, who fell dozens of stories from a rooftop bar to his death last week, had been arrested just days earlier on domestic violence charges, records show.
Texas man accused of racist killing of 23 people at El Paso Walmart will not face federal death penalty
A Texas man accused of killing 23 people in a racist attack at a Walmart store in El Paso will not face the death penalty if convicted, federal prosecutors have announced.Patrick Crusius has been charged with 90 counts under federal hate crime laws and is set to face trial for the killings in January 2024.The US Department of Justice announced its decision to not seek the death penalty against Mr Crusius, who is white, in a required filing in the federal court in El Paso on Tuesday.“The United States of America hereby notifies the Court and Defendant PATRICK WOOD...
Family of NJ nursing home patient demands answers after she was brutally attacked
Audrey Fish, 76, has one bloody eye socket and another that is badly bruised. She also has six stitches on her forehead.
Family of Woman Decapitated in Arches National Park Awarded $10M+
Family members of a young woman decapitated by a gate during a visit to Arches National Park in Utah were awarded over $10.5 million by a federal judge on Friday. Esther Nakajjigo, 25, was in a car with her husband, Ludo Michaud, in June 2020 when a metal gate swung into their vehicle as they were exiting a parking lot. Michaud, who was in the driver’s seat, escaped physically uninjured, but court documents noted that he was left with severe emotional distress, having been seated next to his wife as she died. “What remained of her in the front seat and floor of the car was gruesome and overwhelmingly shocking,” U.S. District Judge Bruce Jenkins stated. A claim filed in October 2020 alleged Nakajjigo’s death could have been avoided if park staff had secured the gate by installing it correctly or fitting it with a padlock.Read it at KUTV
A Black man framed for murdering a teen in South Carolina nearly confessed to the crime after his family experienced 13 years of harassment, job loss, and poverty
"You know the movie '12 Years A Slave'?" falsely accused Shaun Taylor told The Observer. "Living under that stuff, it felt like 13 years a slave."
Girl missing over a year found hiding in closet of a Michigan home
A 14-year-old girl who was reported missing over a year ago by her foster family has been found hiding in the closet of a Michigan home, authorities said.A U.S. Marshals fugitive team found the girl Tuesday in Port Huron, about 62 miles northeast of Detroit. Child Protective Services took her to a hospital, where it was discovered that she was pregnant."She was crying," Deputy U.S. Marshal Robert Watson told the Detroit Free Press. "She didn't know where she was going to go. She was pretty terrified. And she was afraid of losing her baby."Authorities are pursuing parental kidnapping charges against...
Man found dead after police standoff in Torrance was the Monterey Park shooting suspect, sheriff says
The man found dead inside a white cargo van after a standoff with police in Torrance, California, has been confirmed as the person suspected of carrying out a mass shooting in Monterey Park Saturday night, according to police.
Man upset over divorce filing rams dump truck into wife's bedroom and cars on street
A man upset over his wife filing for divorce and taking out a restraining order against him rammed a dump truck into her bedroom and crashed into multiple vehicles on their California street Saturday, and it was all caught on video.
Florida delivery driver robbed by convicted felons with dozens of charges caught on terrifying video
Two career criminals are back behind bars after robbing a delivery driver at gunpoint earlier this month. On Wednesday, the Orange County Sheriff’s Office released terrifying dashcam video of two men robbing an Amazon driver at gunpoint in broad daylight on Jan. 13. In the video, one man is seen holding a gun to the worker’s neck before going into the back of the truck to steal packages. The other man is outside the truck for most of the video, but he pops inside the driver’s side door when his partner goes into the back to take the packages. The men were later identified as Arkimase Divinard,...
A Man Is Charged For Dismembering His Wife & Officials Found Disturbing Google Searches
A Massachusetts man, Brian Walshe, is accused of killing his wife, Ana Walshe, in addition to dismembering and disposing of her body parts. He appeared in court today after a murder warrant was out for his arrest on January 17, and disturbing Google searches were apparently found on his son's iPad.
buzzfeednews.com
The Father Accused Of Intentionally Driving His Family Off A Cliff Has Been Charged With Attempted Murder
The father who was driving a Tesla that fell 250 feet off a Northern California cliff earlier this month while his family was inside has been charged with attempted murder. Dharmesh Patel, 41, was charged Monday with attempted murder and child abuse after prosecutors accused him of intentionally plunging off the cliff with his wife, 41, and two children, 4 and 7, on Jan. 2, according to a complaint filed by the San Mateo district attorney’s office. They all survived, and Patel spent weeks in a hospital before being booked into jail. He is being held without bail.
Another California Mass Shooting: 7 Dead, Suspect in Custody in Half Moon Bay
Seven people were killed in a mass shooting at two locations in the northern California city of Half Moon Bay on Monday, and the suspect was later taken into custody after driving to a sheriff’s department substation. Half Moon Bay is located on the coast about 30 miles south...
AZFamily
Helicopter circling Phoenix scans for radioactivity ahead of Super Bowl
Authorities confirmed that a child’s remains were found about 15 miles from where 4-year-old Athena Brownfield was reported missing. The child's caregiver, Ivon Adams, was arrested at a home in Glendale on first-degree murder and child neglect. Some lawmakers in support of proposal lowering age limit to run for...
Brothers Arrested in 1997 Cold-Case Killing of Man Whose Headless, Handless Body Remains Unidentified
Two brothers have been arrested in connection with the cold-case slaying of a man whose headless and handless body was found more than 25 years ago by a farmer in a Michigan cornfield. Authorities have a sketch of “Roberto” from Texas, with a possible age of between 20 and 40....
A dozen people are wounded in an early morning Louisiana nightclub shooting
Gunfire erupted inside a Louisiana night club early Sunday, wounding 12 people in a "targeted attack" and yet another U.S. mass shooting, authorities said. The bloodshed at Dior Bar & Lounge in Baton Rouge unfolded at about 1:36 a.m. CT, police said, less than an hour after 10 people were gunned down at a Southern California dance hall about 1,800 miles west.
Seven dead in new California shooting
A suspected gunman was in custody Monday over the killing of seven people in a rural community in northern California, just two days after a mass shooting at a Lunar New Year celebration near Los Angeles. Saturday night's mass shooting was the worst in the United States since a teenage gunman in Uvalde, Texas killed 21 people at an elementary school last May.
NBC Miami
Missing South Florida Lyft Driver's Car Found With Slaying Suspect After Chase
The car owned by a missing 74-year-old Florida Lyft driver was found in North Carolina and the man who was driving it is wanted in connection with a homicide last week in southwest Florida, authorities said Friday. Lyft driver Gary Levin hasn't been heard from since Monday, when his family...
