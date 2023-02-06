ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
The spy who wasn’t? New York police officer wants badge back

GARDEN CITY, N.Y. (AP) — On a September day in 2020, New York City Police Officer Baimadajie Angwang kissed his toddler goodbye and was about to drive to work when he was surrounded by rifle-toting FBI agents. You’re under arrest, the bewildered cop was told. The charge: Being a...
Earnest or playful, that Valentine’s card has a history

NEW YORK (AP) — The custom of giving cards and other tokens of affection in mid-February goes back centuries. These days Hallmark estimates that 145 million Valentine’s Day cards are exchanged annually. That’s not including the kids’ valentines that are popular for classroom exchanges. There are long traditions for both earnest, heartfelt Valentines cards and also for teasing, playful ones. The American Museum of Folk Art in New York City has a number of lovingly crafted cards and other tokens of affection from various periods. Many are in the shape of flowers or hearts. Some from the 19th century were called “Vinegar Valentines.” They were a kind of anti-Valentine that featured playfully insulting verses, like a modern-day roast.
